The Best Frontgate Outdoor Furniture Sales Going on Right Now

Spring is officially here, meaning the warmest season of the year is only a few weeks away. We know, we can’t wait either. It also means it’s time to start planning your outdoor oasis — and there’s no better place to splurge than Frontgate.

Many of our favorite retailers, like Frontgate, also can’t wait for summer to start and are offering great deals on this season’s newest releases to jumpstart the season, so now’s a great time to save on top-rated furniture. Making your home’s outdoor space as comfortable as possible is a great way to prepare for next season, whether it’s through adding a bunch of plants, grabbing a grill for perfectly charred meats or splurging on some outdoor furniture.

What to Consider Before Shopping for Outdoor Furniture at Frontgate

Nothing transforms a patio better than a comfortable all-weather couch or set of lounge chairs, and no matter how much space you have available, there’s outdoor furniture that’ll fit your fancy. When purchasing furniture that lives outdoors, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind. It’s got to be durable, long-lasting, and able to withstand the elements while remaining comfortable to sit on. All of this tends to contribute to a higher price tag, but it’s worth spending extra money so it’ll last.

Frontgate makes some of the best outdoor furniture in the game, but it also tends to be pricey. They’ve currently got some great deals going on on their large furniture sets that include modular couches, dining table sets and seating designed for entertaining bigger groups. You can save up to $1,900 and get free shipping when you shop some of the deals below, so now’s the time to buy.

Frontgate also has a variety of furniture designs to pick from, and several signature lines with different looks and feels so you can find what works for you. Here are some of our favorite deals for preparing for summer 2022.

1. Pasadena II 5-pc. Sofa Set in Ivory Finish

$5.195.00 $3,995.00

This modular curved design is made for patios and balconies with lots of open space and comes with three sofas and two end tables that you can organize to your liking. All of them are woven with durable ivory wicker that’s weather-resistant and strengthened by an aluminum frame. The sofa cushions are high-density and feature a mesh bottom so they dry quickly and you’re not slipping and sliding around. This set is also available in bronze as seen in option number 5 on this list.

Courtesy of Frontgate

2. Carlisle 3-Piece Loveseat Set in Onyx Finish

$900 OFF!

This seat set is made with a scaled cast-aluminum frame that’s built to last, with fine furniture detailing like criss cross backs, and scrolling arms that give it a dynamic, polished look. The multilayered onyx finish is built to withstand exposure to the elements, and you’ve got your choice of tabletops from Venetian gold granite to marble and even travertine tile. 100% solution-dyed fabrics cover both the seat and rounded back cushions, and the whole set is currently $900 off!

Courtesy of Frontgate

3. Ryland Indoor/Outdoor Rug

$199.00-$359.00 $179.10 – $323.10

A good rug can tie a whole space together, whether you’re indoors or outdoors. This one is made of high-performance power-loomed yarns for durability in the face of the elements. The rug is woven in a herringbone pattern for a comfortable yet rugged underfoot feel and its mold, mildew, stain, and weather-resistant.

Courtesy of Frontgate

4. Cafe 5-Piece Curved Back Chairs and Table Set

$1,298.00 $1,098.00

This cafe-style outdoor table is perfect for smaller families or smaller spaces for people to eat outside. The chairs are designed comfortably scaled so they’re not only great for sitting but can be stacked easily for storage. They’re made using all-weather fibers and durable powder coated frames, and the table has an umbrella hole in the middle for installing a bit of shade.

Courtesy of Frontgate

5. Pasadena II 5-Piece Sofa Set $5,195.00 $3,995.00 This beautiful modular sofa is perfect for large outdoor spaces and houses that frequently entertain. The large curved couch provides plenty of seating and is made of all-weather wick that’s UV-resistant for longevity and durability. The couches are armless and modular so you can customize the arrangement to your liking, and the included Sunbrella cushions have mesh bottoms so they dry quickly. The set comes with three sofas and two end tales, all of which comes with a metallic bronze finish. Courtesy of Frontgate Pasadena II 5-Piece Sofa Set $3,995.00 Buy Now

6. Carlisle 9-Piece Extending Dining Set

$9,095.00 $7,345.00

This larger outdoor table is made for larger households or folks who love to entertain. It’s made with sturdy aluminum in a sleek, onyx finish that’s neutral enough to fit in a variety of outdoor spaces. The table comes in a classic lattice design as well as a faux wood tabletop, and it comfortable seats eight people. This table has a 2″ umbrella hole in the middle, and the whole thing has a UV-protective top coat to prevent fading over time.

Courtesy of Frontgate

7. Palermo 5-Piece Modular Set in Bronze Finish

$6,446.00 $4,946.00

Frontgate is known for their modular couch sets, and this one is part of their Palermo line, known for sharper edges and a dependable bronze finish. It’s perfect for filling up seating space in your backyard, and it comes in a bunch of neutral cushion colors depending on the design aesthetic you’re going for. It’s made with angled backs and wide armrests for lounging, and the metallic bronze fibers are wrapped around aluminum frames for a structure designed for longevity.

Courtesy of Frontgate

8. Isola 3-Piece Loveseat Set

$2,897.00 $1,997.00

This loveseat + chair combo set is made with breathable open weave that’s perfect for casual seating during the summer. The seats are generously proportioned and have reinforced joints for added durability season after season. The seats are rounded and the backs are curved so your guests sit comfortably, and the sustainably-harvested teak is dried in a kiln to minimize expansion and shrinkage with temperature fluctuations.

Courtesy of Frontgate

9. Conrad Monogrammed Coco Door Mat

$129.00 – 199.00 $109.65 – $169.15

A doormat is a household essential, and while this one may not have the steepest of discounts, it’s a very affordable price for the high-quality craftsmanship it’s made with. It’s made of durable coir fibers and has a geometric motif you can personalize with your monogrammed initial. It’s built resistant to mold and mildew, and has a rubber bottom for keeping it in place.

Courtesy of Frontgate

10. Seton 3-Piece Loveseat Set

$5,297.00 – $5697.00 $3,997.00 – $4,397.00

This is a similar Loveseat Set to the Isola option above, from a different design line at Frontgate with a slightly different theme. This type of set is great if you have a smaller backyard but still want seating options for when you’re entertaining, or sipping coffee in the morning. You can save up to $1300 on this set and get free shipping in preparation for the summer season. It’s made of all-weather wicker that both adds to the durability and enhances the overall look. The aluminum frame and open weave creates cooling airflow while providing a sturdy structure to sit on, and the upholstered cushions are included.

Courtesy of Frontgate

11. Isola 7-Piece Rectangular Dining Set in Weathered Finish

$5,995.00 $4,995.00

If you live in an arid, coastal climate these breathable, open dining chairs and solid teak table is great for an outdoor dining situation. The dining chairs are built large so everyone will be comfortable, and the premium teak frames are wrapped in all-weather wicker that’s woven widely for lightness. The chairs are also made with a rounded seat and curved back, to cradle your posture and support your back. Plus, this set is currently available for $1,000 off.

Courtesy of Frontgate

12. Isola 7-Piece Dining Set in Natural Finish

$4,696.00 $3,496.00

This dining set comes from the same collection as a few of the other products in our selection above, with the open weave and naturally-finished wood. It’s great for warm, coastal climates where you’d love to enjoy the breeze, and the largely proportioned chair sizes are comfortable for most users. The chairs are made of premium resin wicker, and the teak is sustainably-harvested and kiln dried to prevent shrinkage or expansion in response to temperature changes. Plus, you can save $1200 if you order it before the deal runs out.

Courtesy of Frontgate

13. Beaumont 8-Piece Dining Set in Charcoal Finish

$12,193.00 – $17,679.00 $9,993.00 – $14,489.00

Go big or go home, right? Well, I guess this massive outdoor seating set is for your home, but you get the point. This 8-piece dining set comes with four armchairs, a right and left-facing loveseat, as well as a corner loveseat all with upholstered cushions you can customize based on your color preferences. The Farmhouse table is made with kiln-dried teak for protection against the elements and the included back cushions are blown-filled for maximum comfort.

Courtesy of Frontgate

14. Westport Console with Beverage Tub in Aluminum

$2,499.00 $1999.20

This stylish Frontgate exclusive is made of aluminum and stainless steel finished with a protective powder coat. The console, designed for outside use, comes with a removable stainless steel beverage tub, lower shelf, and side storage. This beverage tub arrives preassembled so it’s ready to use straight out of the box.

Courtesy of Frontgate

15. 10′ Cantilever Square Side Mount Umbrella

$1,099.00 $989.10

The Cantilever Square Side-mount Umbrella will keep you backyard shady and comfortable on the hottest of days. It’s defined to tilt and pivot 360° and provides 100 square feet of shade at any angle. The one-handed crank operation makes it easy to operate while the canopy is made of 100% solution-dyed polyester for durability.

Courtesy of Frontgate

16. Vista Loveseat with Cushions

$3,199.00 $2,549.97

The Vista Loveseat’s rust-resistant powdercoated aluminum frame gives it the durability to last for many fun outdoor seasons on your patio or porch, and the loveseat’s fiber construction is backed by Frontgate’s 3-year warranty against cracking, fading, and tearing. The plush cushions provide ultimate comfort for hours of outdoor enjoyment.

Courtesy of Frontgate

17. Easton Firepit

$999.00 $799.97

A good firepit is the ultimate finishing touch to any outdoor recreation area, and Frontgate’s Easton Firepit is on clearance for over $100 off. It’s constructed of weather-resistant glass fiber, reinforced concrete, and powdercoated steel. Don’t forget to add the sparkguard, also on clearance, for safety.