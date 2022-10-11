Reinvent Your Kids’ Slumber Parties With FUNBOY’s New Sleepover Bed Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s sleepover season, ladies and gents. The school-year has long since started, your kiddos are back at it with their buddies and the question of the hour is hitting harder than ever this year, “can I have a sleepover?”

Now, if you say yes, you can’t just host any sleepover. You want to be the cool parents in town, right? Right. You want to host a killer movie night, offer up tons of snacks and throw together the coolest sleeping arrangements your kids could possibly imagine. And, no, we’re not talking a DIY fort wonderworld, we’re talking about FUNBOY’s brand-new Sleepover Bed Collection.

For those of you unfamiliar, FUNBOY is the pool float and snow sled brand taking outdoor activities up a couple of notches with masterful designs made for kids and adults alike. Today, October 11, FUNBOY is ditching the outdoor space with the Sleepover Bed Collection by providing two brand-new air mattress models made for sleepover snoozin’.

This collection features the Retro Convertible Sleepover Bed and Private Jet Sleepover Bed, two air mattresses made for kids 4 through 12 years of age. Both air mattresses are inspired entirely from FUNBOY’s luxury pool floats to help bring the summer fun right into the living room.

To prioritize comfort, FUNBOY isn’t lacking on material. Each bed joins an ultra-thick material with a flocked sleeping pad so your kids (and their sleepover buddies) will actually want to sleep at the sleepover. Yes. Sleep at a sleepover. Don’t be too shocked.

At just $79 apiece, these air mattresses will make for some of the best Christmas gifts to throw under the tree this year. Just watch your kid’s face light up when they realize they can sleep right on top of a convertible or a private jet. It’s sure to be priceless.

You can now purchase both of these air mattresses directly at FUNBOY to get the slumber party fun started. It’s time to get used to being called the “cool” parents. A term you know damn well you deserve.