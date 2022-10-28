Calling All Plant Moms: Save 20% on Indoor Plants With This Exclusive Discount Code All Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Plants make people happy — it’s plain and simple. Whether you’ve got a small bonsai on your desk or your living room is covered head to toe in plants of different shapes and sizes, there’s a solid chance that whatever greenery you keep in your home is sure to put a smile on your face every now and again.

But, you know what makes folks even happier than plants? Plants on sale.

Right now, SPY readers are in for a big treat. This weekend, October 28 until October 30, you can save 20% on orders $75 and up from the online plant delivery service Greendigs with code SPY20.

As the holiday season approaches, this deal makes the perfect time for folks to pick up one of the best Christmas gifts of the year. Sure, you’re going to have to take care of it a little bit before you gift it as one of the best gifts for plant lovers this holiday season, but given how striking these plants are, the wait will be worth it.

After searching through Greendigs’ enormous catalog, we found give plants worth gifting to anybody with a green thumb this year. Be sure to get in on this deal while it lasts by using SPY20 at checkout with purchases of $75 and up now. Let’s get some greenery!

1. Silver Satin Pothos Plant

All plant lovers know that it’s almost impossible to go wrong with pothos. These low-maintenance plants make for gorgeous hanging plants because of their consistent desire to grow and grow and grow. They thrive in just about any light level whether bright or dim and need to be watered about one cup once a week in our experience. Visually, pothos plants are consistent standouts in homes and they’re simply so hard to kill.

Courtesy of Greendigs

2. Snake Plant

Ah, the snake plant. Another easy, loveable houseplant that’s almost impossible to kill. These gorgeous classics are called snake plants because, well, look at them. Need we say more? They thrive in most lighting conditions in low humidity. Forgot to water? No worries, if you forget, simply do it when you remember. Forgetting to water your snake plant isn’t suggested, but this little guy can take the heat when missing some drenchery every once in a while.

Courtesy of Greendigs

3. Monstera Deliciosa Plant

An extra large monstera? Yes, please! The monstera deliciosa is one of the most striking houseplants money can buy. Leaves look as if they’re glazed with wax for an ultra-shiny, photogenic look. These are famously referred to as “Swiss cheese” plants because of their holey consistency that mimics the look of, well, Swiss cheese. This plant grows at a relatively moderate pace and loves bright indirect sunlight.

Courtesy of Greendigs

4. Jade Succulent

Jade succulents are way too cute to pass over. These tiny plants are easy to take care of because they are only to be watered every other week. Because it’s a succulent, it’s to be placed in direct sunlight because of how much these babies love the sun. Each leaf has a spoon-like shape with a tree-like appearance you simply can’t hate on.

Courtesy of Greendigs

5. Anthurium Plant

Who doesn’t love a pop of color? Anthurium plants are bold, bright plants that add a tropical look to an otherwise modern home interior. They’re big fans of bright, indirect light and need to be watered every one-to-two weeks. When these babies are in full bloom, you’ll love the vibe it brings to your home’s interior. Trust us, you’re going to want one of these for every room in the house.