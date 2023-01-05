Review: The Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum is a Huge Bang for Your Buck

When searching for the best vacuums, it sometimes seems impossible to find one under $300 with good reviews. Customers typically have to shell out big bucks if they want useful attachments, quality suction power, and a battery that will let you finish your vacuuming in one pass. Our latest find is the Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum and, though it lacks the big name recognition, this is one you must consider.

Thankfully, in our never-ending search for a vacuum that makes us like, or at least not loathe, cleaning, We’ve come across some impressive and affordable stick vacuums that work whether you’re in a one-bedroom apartment or 3,000 square-foot home. The Greenworks stick vacuum is the latest in its category to make an impression with its quality precision and budget-friendly price point.

Plus, its all-white design reminds us of Stormtroopers. A vacuum that isn’t an eyesore? The force is strong with this one. Let’s get into our Greenworks stick vacuum review to find out of this is the best option for you.

Pros Includes extra battery

Charging Port

Freestanding Stand

Useful attachments

Good suction Cons Not freestanding

Awkward on stairs

Specs

Suction 3 power modes with up to 170 air watts of suction power Display Digital Display Screen that shows remaining cleaning time and power mode Filter HEPA Filter that is washable and reusable Battery Life Up to 45 minutes of runtime Charge Time 30 minutes Special Features 4,000 mAh power bank with charging capabilities with USB-C port Included in the Box Wall mount hardware, stand, 24V White Cordless Stick Vacuum, Deep Cleaning Motorized Brush, 2-in-1 Round Brush, Crevice Tool, Accessory Clip, 4.0 Ah USB-C battery, charging station, owner’s manual

Greenworks Stick Vacuum Battery Life

When dealing with cordless vacuums, one of the most important features is, of course, battery life. Greenworks won us over in this category because of its battery pack. Like the Black + Decker Powerseries, Greenworks uses a removable battery pack that works with other Greenworks products, making it a worthwhile investment to purchase a backup battery pack. A backup battery pack means no longer waiting for your vacuum to charge to finish cleaning in one pass.

Courtesy of Allison Bowsher / SPY

Greenworks offers their stick vacuum in several options, including the combo pack shown above, which includes a backup battery and the stand. For those looking to save a few bucks, the vacuum can also be purchased with only one battery pack and no stand.

Greenworks advertises that its battery will last up to 45 minutes, but as with any cordless vacuum, this time is based on the lowest suction setting, which the average person rarely uses. We opted for the middle power level, which was strong enough to vacuum our low-pile carpet, shag rug, and hard tile floors.

Using the Greenworks Stick Vacuum

The Greenworks stick vacuum is simple to assemble and intuitive to use. Emptying the dustbin and removing the filter was straightforward, and we did not have to rely on the instruction manual. Putting the stand together took the most amount of time but only required one person and could be done in about 10 minutes.

Courtesy of Allison Bowsher / SPY

All four attachments, including the 2-in-1 Round Brush, Soft Bristle Brush, Crevice Tool, and Deep Motorized Cleaning Brush were easy to insert and remove. This Greenworks stick vacuum’s 170 air watts of suction power is strong enough that all four attachments proved useful and had enough suction to help clean crevices, furniture, cars, and other spots with hard-to-reach areas. We also liked that there were storage clips for all four attachments on the stand, making it easy to keep track of the vacuum parts.

Courtesy of Allison Bowsher / SPY

Greenworks offers their vacuum with one or two filters, and we recommend purchasing the model with the second filter, especially if you need a cordless vacuum for pet hair. Users can continue vacuuming with their second filter while the first one is drying after cleaning.

Greenworks Stick Vacuum Standout Features

There were two standout features of the Greenworks stick vacuum that deserve to be brought to light. One of those features literally stood out — well, up.

Courtesy of Allison Bowsher / SPY

The Greenworks stick vacuum stands with help from wall mounting hardware and a stand, which we really liked. The stand, which has an opening that runs along the back and allows users to secure its cord for safety and to make it more presentable, also had holders for all four attachments. Additionally, it included a 4,000 mAh power bank with room for a second battery and outlets for charging other electronics, including a USB-C port.

Courtesy of Allison Bowsher / SPY

The 4,000 mAh power bank was also a cool feature that we’ve yet to see on any other vacuum. Using the vacuum as a power bank helped justify the stand taking up precious floor space.

Areas We Found for Improvement

Our biggest gripe with the Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum is that it’s not self-standing, so if you want to take a break while vacuuming, you need to lay it down or put it on the stand. This is definitely not a dealbreaker, but it is worth noting if that’s important to you.

We also didn’t like that the bottom of the vacuum would easily lock if we vacuumed at a 90-degree angle. This made it annoying when vacuuming stairs since we found ourselves at this angle frequently and would have to step on the vacuum base to unlock it. It’s also odd that it locked since it wasn’t freestanding — we’re not sure of the purpose of this function. You could easily fix this problem by using one of the many attachments when vacuuming stairs, but in a townhome that is 80% stairs (it feels that way), it’s easier to use the full-size vacuum than bend over with an attachment.

Courtesy of Allison Bowsher / SPY

The Greenworks was not as smooth to push as other cordless vacuums we have tested, but again, not enough for this to be a dealbreaker. The dustbin is also on the smaller side, and we had to empty it after vacuuming our entire home, which isn’t the case with some competitors. Thankfully, the dustbin is very easy to empty and clean, so again, not a dealbreaker.

The Verdict: Is The Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Stick Vacuum Worth It?

Yes. The value of the Greenworks vacuum is one of the best we have found in any style of vacuum. Its suction power, battery life, and useful attachments are typically only found in higher-priced vacuums. It’s relatively lightweight and easy to use, and we were impressed by its standout features, including the storage stand and power bank.

The Greenworks vacuum also includes a digital display screen that shows the remaining battery life in minutes and LED lights on the front of the floor brush. While we have seen both features individually in other vacuums, we have yet to see both in the same vacuum at this price point. These are two features that improve our overall enjoyment and ease of use with a vacuum.