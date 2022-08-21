These Halloween Animatronics Have the Moves to Deliver Some Serious Scares

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re always vying to be the standout property on your street at Christmas or Halloween, decorating your home can feel like part of an arms race. The best Christmas decorations and the scariest Halloween decorations are constantly evolving to become more eye-catching and technologically advanced, letting homeowners create more engrossing displays for guests and passersby. An example of this progress can be seen in free-standing figures. At one time, static, detailed props were an acceptable standard. However, these days, shifting eyes, moving limbs and the ability to produce sounds make the best Halloween animatronics a must-have.

Don’t get us wrong; there’s still plenty of room for life-size figures which don’t have the latest bells and whistles, as proven by the popularity of The Home Depot’s 12-foot Halloween skeleton and wider range of The Home Depot Halloween Decorations. After all, playing on the phobias that make Halloween scary is the easiest way to succeed at Halloween. But, it may be harder to produce a display that will leave a long-lasting impression if your party guests and trick-or-treaters aren’t exposed to motion, sound or vibration-activated frights.

Animatronics come in a range of different shapes and sizes, meaning there’s one for every display. And while the realistic and life-like animatronics found at industry-leading locations like Disneyland or used in the original Jurassic Park film franchise may be a little out of reach (and budget), that doesn’t mean there aren’t options to suit the average home. Available Halloween animatronics range from tabletop skulls to 12-feet tall, smoke-breathing dragons.

We’ve assembled a selection of the best Halloween animatronics available online to help you create the scariest, most impressive display and keep your place as the house to beat on the street. We’ve also included options for every budget as well as animatronics in a range of different sizes.

1. Home Accents Holiday Animated LED Grave Warrior

BEST OVERALL

Even without its red eyes and sensor-activated speech and movement, this Home Accents Holiday Animated LED Grave Warrior will put fear into plenty of Halloween guests. The imposing, standalone soldier of the underworld measures 6 feet tall and boasts a range of details to give it a life-life look, including a horned helmet, a (pretend) razor-sharp ax, and a cloak and gauntlets. When activated by the built-in sensor, the figure’s red eyes shine as it turns from side to side and delivers several eerie phrases. As the reviews suggest, this is a Halloween addition you won’t be disappointed in.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

2. Joyin Halloween Skull Centerpiece Decoration

BEST BUDGET

If you’re looking for a compact yet fun and budget-friendly way to introduce an animatronic decoration into your display, give this Joyin Halloween Skull Centerpiece Decoration a try. It’s ideal for dinner tables, desks, countertops or shelving. When the built-in sound sensor is activated, the spooky skull’s eyes light up and move from side to side. It also produces several sound effects to complete each scare. Furthermore, the skull is made from a high-quality PVC to give a more realistic, bone-like appearance.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Animals Hanging Slashing Bat Animated Prop

BEST FOR HANGING

The Animals Hanging Slashing Bat Animated Prop is a great option for anyone wanting an animatronic which can hang from the ceiling. The creepy-looking decor piece is made from polyester and plastic and measures an imposing 36 inches from top to bottom when hanging. If the sound sensor is activated or someone accidentally brushes up against it, the bat’s wings move up and down, and it produces a laughing sound. In addition, the prop can be used inside or outside and runs on three AA batteries which are not included.

Courtesy of Walmart

4. Home Accents Holiday Animated Skeleton Wolf

BEST ANIMAL

The Home Accents Holiday Animated Skeleton Wolf is another popular option that can deliver movement and sound to scare your guests. The 2.5-feet, dog-like creature features glowing red LED eyes and can be arranged in either a sitting up or laying down position, depending on your preference. The plastic prop also runs on three AA batteries and includes a built-in sound sensor that sets off the tilting head and accompanying howling sounds. It’s an ideal option for tabletops, display shelves and entryways.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

5. Sago Brothers Skull Cage Prisoner

CONSIDER

With lines like “Let me out” and “Didn’t your mom ever tell you it’s rude to stare,” this motion-activated Sago Brothers Skull Cage Prisoner delivers a welcome balance of fun and fright for your Halloween display. The trapped prisoner sits in a cage measuring 10.8 by 9.1 by 3.9 inches. It can be mounted on any tabletop or shelf or hung from above using the built-in 27.5-inch lanyard. To further increase the prisoner’s scary look, it features glowing, red eyes and visibly tries to pull the prison bars apart when the sensor is activated.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Best Choice Products Haunted Holly Animatronic Doll

BEST FREE ROAMER

If the idea of a creepy little doll roaming freely throughout your halls gives you nightmares, this Best Choice Products Haunted Holly Animatronic Doll may not be the right choice. However, if you love how that sounds, jump right in. This 2-foot-tall doll features adjustable arms, glowing red eyes and a built-in sensor triggered by sound, vibration or motion. Once activated, Holly lets out a shrieking sound of “mommy, mommy,” while gently gliding over the floors on her out-of-sight motorized wheelbase.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

7. Haunted Hill Farm Life-Size Animated Talking Clown

BEST CLOWN

This Haunted Hill Farm Life-Size Animated Talking Clown is taken straight from a coulrophobiac’s nightmare. From his vampire teeth-filled mouth to his purple satin pants, this creepy clown delivers plenty to be fearful of, and that’s before he’s even started talking or moving. The animatronic runs on three AA batteries which power the light-up, red eyes and motion-activated head and arm movements. It also features a voice box that delivers four different phrases, including “That’s it, come closer. I’ve got something for you, and it’s not a balloon!” and “Good, run away. I’ll catch up with you later in your nightmares!” It’s also possible to pose the arms in different positions and use the figure inside or outside.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Spirit Halloween Sitting Scarecrow Animatronic

BEST PORCH

If you’re searching for a fun way to present candy on your porch to trick-or-treaters, this Spirit Halloween Sitting Scarecrow Animatronic fits the bill. At 4.5 feet tall, this figure is just the right size for sitting on a step or in any chair to frighten visitors as they reach for the candy inside the bowl. Once activated by either motion or sound, the scarecrow jerks its head backward from a down position while simultaneously letting out an intimidating scream. Inside the box, you’ll find the animatronic, a candy bowl, an adapter and an instruction manual to help you set up your prop in the most effective way possible.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Disney Animated Oogie Boogie Halloween Animatronic

BEST FILM-INSPIRED

The Disney Animated Oogie Boogie Animatronic lets you bring some The Nightmare Before Christmas-inspired fun to your Halloween display. At 6 feet tall, this life-sized figure is imposing enough to deliver plenty of scares to unsuspecting passersby with its swaying motion and rendition of the Oogie Boogie song. The model also includes purple eyes and can be used inside or outside (if in a covered area). It’s also supplied with a plug-in DC adapter and features an on/off switch for choosing between different sound and motion setups.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

10. Home Accents Holiday Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton

BEST SKELETON

Given its imposing 12-feet height, it’s little wonder that this Home Accents Holiday Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton is one of the most popular Halloween decorations online. The figure is made from high-density polyethylene and is suitable for either indoor or outdoor use. In terms of moving parts, the skeleton features LCD technology which allows the eyes to appear like they’re moving as guests pass by. The plug-in, centerstage-worthy decoration is also supplied with several ground stakes to ensure it remains securely in place.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

11. Home Accents Holiday Animated Immortal Werewolf

BEST SPLURGE

The Home Accents Holiday Animated Immortal Werewolf is another noteworthy option inspired by a classic Halloween creature. With life-like head, eye and jaw movements and a bone-chilling howling sound, this 9.5-feet creature will surely deliver plenty of scream-inducing moments for guests. To complete the quintessential werewolf look, the figure is adorned in the classic garb of ripped-up jean shorts and a plaid shirt. Furthermore, it’s supplied with ground stakes for secure placement and is rated for use indoors or outdoors.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

12. Seasonal Visions Morris Costumes Animated Dragon Prop

PRO-STANDARD PICK

At just shy of $500, this Seasonal Visions Morris Costumes Animated Dragon Prop isn’t the most budget-friendly decoration on our list. However, it could be the most impactful. Sitting 12 feet tall, this imposing animated figure may be the missing ingredient when making your Halloween home display stand out from the rest of the street. And in addition to its size, the high-quality prop features lit-up eyes, flapping wings, a turning head and the ability to connect a fog machine for an even more realistic, smoke-breathing visual. In short, this is it if you’re looking for a display centerpiece to catch eyes and deliver a memorable experience for guests and passersby.

Courtesy of Amazon

