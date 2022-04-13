These Stylish Hanging Egg Chairs Take Hanging Out to the Next Level

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Partake in any discussion on the most comfortable places to sit and it’s unlikely eggs get a mention. However, it’s that kind of outside-of-the-box thinking which led a Danish architect to come up with one of the most unique chairs in the world. This instantly recognizable, egg-inspired seat would also end up being the spark for one of today’s most Insta-worthy home furniture pieces, the hanging egg chair. So if we’ve laid an interesting foundation and you can imagine shelling out for one of these truly eye-catching seats, read on to discover more.

Who Invented the Egg Chair?

In 1958, the Danish architect and furniture inventor, Arne Jacobsen invented the egg chair in answer to the job of furnishing the SAS Royal Copenhagen Hotel for its opening in 1960. Purportedly inspired by Eero Saarinen’s Womb Chair, Jacobsen’s unique creation shares the body-hugging feel and soft, curvy lines which add to both the aesthetic appeal and in-seat comfort. Since its invention, the egg chair has been replicated, imitated and truly earned itself a place in pop-culture history, most noticeably making an appearance in the sci-fi blockbuster, Men in Black.

Who Invented the Hanging Egg Chair?

It’s an age-old question. Which came first, the egg chair or the hanging egg chair? In this case, the answer is pretty easy and far less headache-inducing than the egg-chicken dilemma. As stated above, the egg chair was invented in 1958. One year later, in 1959, Nanna Ditzel would take the egg chair to the next level by suspending it from above instead of relying on traditional legs. And so the hanging egg chair was born — or hatched.

These days, the hanging egg chair is a critically acclaimed furniture item that has become one of the most sought-after home must-haves. This is mostly owed to its high level of style, comfort and worthiness to be featured on social media channels. And while it’s still possible to purchase chairs created by Nanna Ditzel (see below), there is also a range of options based on and inspired by this unique furniture piece.

Below you’ll find our top eight picks for the best hanging egg chairs available online. We’ve included outdoor egg chairs, egg chairs for kids and some fancier hanging egg chairs, too. Plus, you’ll find options that come with everything you need for zero-g relaxation as well as a couple that can be purchased as just the egg-shaped pod alone. Read on to find the right egg-inspired seat for your home.

1. AllModern Bombay Rattan Porch Swing

BEST OVERALL

Given its stylish design and comfy cushion, it’s easy to see why this AllModern Bombay Rattan Porch Swing has received a five-star rating from over 90% of Wayfair customers who own it. The eye-catching furniture piece is supplied with everything you need to enjoy heavenly comfort, including the frame, a chain, the egg chair and a cushion. You can also choose from eight different cushion colors to ensure it matches the rest of your furniture. Plus, the cushion’s cover is removable and washable for an easier time when it comes to maintenance.

Courtesy of Wayfair

2. Faringham Swing Chair

BEST BUDGET

For under $500, you can enjoy the delights of zero-g lounging thanks to this Faringham Swing Chair. It comes with the stand and hanging egg as well as seat and headrest polyester blend cushions. These cushions are available in either navy blue, beige or mist colors. When assembled, the chair can accommodate up to 250 pounds. Furthermore, the powder-coated steel frame, wicker and cushions are weather-resistant, meaning you don’t have to worry if starts to rain.

Courtesy of Wayfair

3. Sunnydaze Decor Danielle Wicker Egg Chair

BEST STANDALONE EGG

If you already have a stand or want to hang your egg chair from the ceiling, the Sunnydaze Decor Danielle Wicker Hanging Egg Chair could be the choice for you. This classy furniture addition is made from durable resin wicker wrapped around a steel frame to create the open egg shape to sit in. This chair is more open than many of its competitors, which along with the 265-pound weight limit, makes it better suited to larger occupants. Plus, the accompanying cushions are made from easy-to-clean polyester material and come in either gray or beige.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

4. Cordelia Wicker Hanging Egg Patio Lounge Chair

OUTSIDE PICK

The Cordelia Wicker Hanging Egg Patio Lounge Chair was created with outdoor living in mind. The multi-piece set comes with everything you need for comfortably sitting people who weigh up to 265 pounds. It includes a durable steel stand with a powder-coated finish and a steel frame chair which is covered in polyethylene rattan resin wicker. Both pieces are made to endure unpleasant weather without a problem. Additionally, the two included polyester cushions, which come in either gray or beige, can stand up to the elements. This means you can house your hanging egg chair on a patio, deck or in any other outdoor space without having to worry about the weather.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

5. Modway Encase Wicker Rattan Patio Porch Egg

CONTEMPORARY PICK

Whether it sits by your pool or on your deck, this Modway Encase Wicker Rattan Patio Porch Egg sports a contemporary look that is capable of fitting with almost any surrounding. The hanging egg chair is made from a luxurious, synthetic rattan and comes with an all-weather cushion which is available in nine colors, including navy, gray and peridot. The cushion provides more comfort through better seat coverage and also features a washable cover for easier cleaning.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. TOME 2-Person Swing Chair

BEST FOR TWO

If the idea of hanging out with your best friend or partner sounds like something you can get behind, check out this TOME 2-Person Swing Chair. The larger-than-average hanging egg chair and dual-arm stand offer twice the amount of sitting space you usually find in an egg chair. This makes it ideal for two people to sit or one person to stretch out. Handily, the chair is supplied with a waterproof cover to protect it when it’s not being used. You can also choose a black frame and blue cushion pairing or a bronze frame with a beige cushion.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Granado Porch Swing

MINIMALIST PICK

Even though the Granado Porch Swing sports a comparatively minimalist design, it still oozes class and aesthetic appeal. Ideal for sitting, reading or general chilling, this focal point-worthy chair is more upright than many of its competitors and includes large windows-cum-handles in the design to further add to its comfort level and style. The accompanying cushion ensures occupants remain cozy as they sit while the included rope provides a way to hang your chair from above.

Courtesy of Joss & Main

8. SIKA DESIGN Hanging Outdoor Egg Chair

BEST SPLURGE

While it may have the largest price tag, it’s difficult to argue that this standout piece of furniture doesn’t deserve it. The SIKA DESIGN Hanging Egg Chair features an intricately woven seat that hangs from a sturdy aluminum stand. The chair also comes with a large, acrylic Tempotest fabric cushion which covers the set for a greater level of comfort. Additionally, this versatile chair looks at home inside or outside, meaning it’s easy to move it to different areas of your home to best suit the weather at the time.

Courtesy of One Kings Lane

