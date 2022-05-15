How To Remove Scratches From Glasses (And Prevent Them in the First Place)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Scratches on your glasses can be very annoying, regardless of whether you need opticals to see a few feet in front of you or you just wear shades while driving. That’s because even a small scratch can obstruct your view if it’s right in front of your eyes. Plus, scratches can damage the layers on sunglasses, reducing their effectiveness at blocking out UV rays.

The lenses of most glasses are made from plastic, rather than actual glass. That’s because plastic is lighter and more shatter-resistant. The lenses also have coatings to enhance their performance. Eyeglasses might have anti-glare coatings, while sunglasses will have UV coatings and in some cases, polarization coatings. That’s why it’s so important to be careful when cleaning glasses — you don’t want to damage these important layers. Want to learn how to remove scratches from your glasses?

Here’s what you can do right now.

How To Remove Scratches From Glasses: Gather Your Tools

First, you always want to start by removing excess dust and dirt with a microfiber cloth. It’s best to first rinse off the glasses with warm water before wiping them with the microfiber cloth; you want to avoid spreading the dirt around. We’ve all done the t-shirt wipe in a pinch, but it’s always best to stick to a microfiber cloth if you have one handy. That’s because even the softest-feeling cotton tees have a texture that’s too coarse for glasses. You run the risk of scratching your lenses when you use your shirt.

An easy solution for removing small scratches is to mix a paste of baking soda and water. The solution you make will be ever-so-slightly abrasive, which will help remove some of the plastic from your lenses without removing too much, thus gently buffing out the scratches on your lenses.

How To Remove Scratches From Glasses: Step by Step Instructions

Step 1: Form a paste using a couple of tablespoons of baking soda and enough water that it forms a thick paste.

Jonathan Zavaleta | SPY

Step 2: Gently rub the solution onto your lenses using a clean microfiber cloth.

Jonathan Zavaleta | SPY

Step 3: Finally, rinse it off with cool water and wipe dry with another clean microfiber cloth.

Jonathan Zavaleta | SPY

How To Clean Your Glasses

The key to preventing scratches on your eyewear, whether those are sunglasses or optical, is to regularly clean them. This helps prevent dust from settling on your lenses and getting rubbed around, which can result in scratches. Plus, it’s not comfortable to wear glasses that feel dirty, especially around the nose pads. And dirty glasses are harder to see out of, defeating the whole point of wearing glasses in the first place.

When you’re out and about, using a clean microfiber cloth that comes with your glasses is a good way to clean them. If you’re at home or at your office and want to do a deeper clean, you can clean your glasses using warm (but not hot) water and wipe them down with your microfiber cloth. Naturally, if these are opticals, you’ll want to do this at a time when you don’t need them.

Your microfiber cloth also needs to be cleaned regularly. Skip the washer and instead wash it in a solution of water and lotion-free dish soap. You can also use dish soap to clean the glasses themselves if they need more than what water alone can do.

Courtesy of Amazon

How To Prevent Scratches on Glass

By far the best way to remove scratches from glasses is to prevent them from happening in the first place. And the best way to do that is also the most obvious: keep them in a glasses case and use a microfiber cloth to regularly clean them.

Of course, your glasses probably came with a case and cloth. But it can be worth having a few different case-and-cloth sets that you keep in different places — one set in your desk or work locker and another set in your car or commuter backpack, for example. Plus, having different kinds of cases can suit different situations. A hardshell case can be good for stashing in your backpack while you travel, while a thinner soft case can be good for everyday, on-the-go use.

These are some of the best glasses cases and accessories for preventing and removing scratches.

1. A New Day Sunglasses Case

This option from Target’s house brand A New Day features a collapsible design — the triangular shape makes it sturdy when glasses are inside, but it can be easily folded and stashed away when you’re wearing the glasses.

Image Courtesy of Target

2. Coach Sunglass Case

Maybe you’ll be more likely to use your glasses case if it has a more eye-catching design. This case from Coach comes in bright yellow and has an adjustable drawcord for easier carrying. It’s made from sophisticated pebble leather.

Image Courtesy of Coach

3. MAKR Suede Eyewear Sleeve

This case comes from MAKR, a small design studio focusing on leather accessories. The case is made in the USA from premium suede and leather, and it comes in a variety of colors. It’s a good option if you want a slim case for everyday use, rather than a bulkier hard clamshell case.

Image Courtesy of Madewell

4. Graf Lantz Eyeglasses Sleeve

Wool might seem like a scratchy material for sunglasses, but this case is made from soft merino wool. Graf Lantz’s USA-made sleeve comes in a ton of colors, and it has a handy pull tab for carrying it around or clipping it to your bag.

Read More: Best Affordable Sunglasses

Image Courtesy of Graf Lantz

5. Optix 55 Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

You don’t need anything fancy for microfiber cloths. But it is a good idea to stock up. Microfiber cloths should be washed in the washing machine regularly so you’re not spreading grime around from your last cleaning session, which is why it’s best to have some spares while the others are in the wash. Another great reason to stock up is that microfiber cloths are ridiculously easy to lose. These cloths come in a pack of 12, and you can choose between purple or gray