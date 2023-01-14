Get In Here Plant Lovers — Indoor Plants Are Up To 49% Off Today

Nothing makes your house feel more like a home than a beautiful indoor plant. Indoor plants are not only a great addition to your decor, but they also have been proven to purify the air in a room and improve your mood.

Right now, interested shoppers can get select Costa Indoor Plants up to 49% off. This is a stellar deal and a great way to spruce your home up in the new year.

This sale includes many popular types of indoor plants, many of which are super easy to take care of and grow right in your living room, bedroom, or office. There are Sansevieria aka Snake Plants, Bird’s Nest Ferns, Fiddle Leaf Fig Trees, the air-purifying Dieffenbachia, and more available.

If you’re skeptical about buying plants online? I can personally attest to how amazing Costa’s indoor plants are. I have purchased a few in the past year and was truly impressed by how efficiently they were packaged and shipped. They arrived at my door quickly with Prime and have been absolutely thriving ever since. And some even come in decorative ceramic planters, which means they are ready to be displayed right out of the box.

I can also say that many of these indoor plants are easy to care for if you, like myself, are lacking a green thumb. For more info on how to take care of indoor plants, check out our tips on keeping plants alive.

Again, Costa Indoor Plants are up to 49% off. Be sure to act quickly because it’s unclear how long this deal will last.

Check out the full sale here or see some of my personal favorites from this epic indoor plant sale below.

