This Ergonomic Desk Chair Is Nearly 40% Off on Amazon Today 

A good desk chair is one of those products that can be infuriatingly expensive – and that’s on top of being an eyesore most of the time. But it’s also necessary, especially for remote workers who spend a non-zero amount of time hunched over a laptop.

If that describes you, and you don’t have thousands of dollars to kill, this ergonomic high-back chair from the brand JHK a great option. Its modern option is $99 today on Amazon, which is more than 40% off.

Reviewers are a big fan, praising the assembly (most say it takes under half an hour), feel, and adjustment options, as well as the sturdiness and comfort. It has two settings for the backrest (it offers a recline function), as well as adjustable armrests, an adjustable, detachable headrest, and lumbar support. JHK says that this model went on the market after five years of incorporating user feedback, and that as a result, the chair can support adults up to 300 pounds. (It also features 360-degree rotatable wheels.)

Bonus: the chair incorporates mesh, which optimizes airflow through the seat and back. Reviewers mention this in particular — several say that they can handle several hours in it without getting hot or needing to take a break.

It’s hard to do better for $99, and it looks like it costs more. For those who have been sitting on a stepladder to sort through their bills, this chair is the move.