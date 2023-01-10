Klean Kanteen’s Sleek New Line Is Made of 90% Recycled Stainless Steel

Klean Kanteen, a.k.a the makers of everyone’s favorite childhood water bottle, has just resurged into public attention with the launch of their Rise Drinkware Collection made of 90% post-consumer recycled 18/8 stainless steel.

The bougie water bottle market has become flooded with popular brands like Stanley, YETI and, of course, Hydro Flask. This is Klean Kanteen’s answer, and it’s a pretty gorgeous one if you ask me.

The collection includes tumblers and mugs of various sizes, each one perfect for at-home or on-the-go use and reducing single-use plastics. The neutral colorways and chip-resistant Klean Coat enamel finishes give these vessels a sleek look in addition to the environmental benefits.

We’ve picked out a few of our favorites below, but be sure to check out and shop the whole collection before they sell out!

Courtesy of Klean Kanteen $37.95 This is the largest vessel in the collection, perfect for water, smoothies or a supersized cup of morning coffee. It’s got ergonomic contours for easy holding and has Climate Lock insulation for keeping drinks temperature regulated. It also has a spill-proof lid for avoiding messes during the inevitable daily drop.

Courtesy of Klean Kanteen $29.95 This slightly smaller tumbler also comes with insulation and is made of 90% recycled 18/8 stainless steel. It comes in four earthy colors and has a grippy texture on the outside for easy holding.

Courtesy of Klean Kanteen $24.95 This smaller, more compact tumbler is designed to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand and ideal for wine, hot chocolate or easy transport of a mixed drink for a picnic. It’s got a slim rim and a spill-proof flip lid for easy sipping.