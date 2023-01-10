Klean Kanteen’s Sleek New Line Is Made of 90% Recycled Stainless Steel

Klean Kanteen, a.k.a the makers of everyone’s favorite childhood water bottle, has just resurged into public attention with the launch of their Rise Drinkware Collection made of 90% post-consumer recycled 18/8 stainless steel.
The bougie water bottle market has become flooded with popular brands like Stanley, YETI and, of course, Hydro Flask. This is Klean Kanteen’s answer, and it’s a pretty gorgeous one if you ask me.
The collection includes tumblers and mugs of various sizes, each one perfect for at-home or on-the-go use and reducing single-use plastics. The neutral colorways and chip-resistant Klean Coat enamel finishes give these vessels a sleek look in addition to the environmental benefits.
We’ve picked out a few of our favorites below, but be sure to check out and shop the whole collection before they sell out!
26 ounce Rise Tumbler
This is the largest vessel in the collection, perfect for water, smoothies or a supersized cup of morning coffee. It’s got ergonomic contours for easy holding and has Climate Lock insulation for keeping drinks temperature regulated. It also has a spill-proof lid for avoiding messes during the inevitable daily drop.
10 ounce Rise Wine Tumbler
This small 10 ounce tumbler is similar to the one above but made specifically for wine. It has a wide aperture but a slender lip up top for sipping and preserving aromas. It’s also made with ClimateLock for keeping wine a consistent temperature, and an overall better drinking experience.