A Stylish Lidded Laundry Hamper Won’t Put a Damper on Your Decor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Laundry is the kind of chore that you can’t get around doing; there’s only so long you can go before dipping into your backup reserve of ratty boxers and novelty underwear. And while there’s not much you can do to make laundry less of a chore, you can at least make the process as tidy as possible. One of the best ways is by investing in a laundry hamper with a lid.

A laundry hamper with a lid will make it easier to keep your laundry from overflowing, which will help prevent you from losing any socks that might otherwise fall out. And by containing your laundry, you have the added benefit of keeping a messy pile of clothes out of sight. There are also laundry hampers that are surprisingly stylish, such as those made from bamboo or canvas, which will blend into the decor of your bedroom.

There are a few factors to look at when buying a laundry hamper with a lid:

Size: You can choose between laundry hampers that hold one to two loads or a larger option that will hold all of your dirty clothes.

You can choose between laundry hampers that hold one to two loads or a larger option that will hold all of your dirty clothes. Organization: Some laundry hampers have compartments to separate sort your lights from darks or towels and linens from regular clothes.

Some laundry hampers have compartments to separate sort your lights from darks or towels and linens from regular clothes. Portability: In general, laundry hampers with lids are primarily used to store your laundry, not transport it to the laundry room. That said, there are a few options with wheels or other carrying features.

In general, laundry hampers with lids are primarily used to store your laundry, not transport it to the laundry room. That said, there are a few options with wheels or other carrying features. Style: If your laundry hamper sits out in your bedroom or your closet, you might want something stylish, such as a hamper made from wicker or canvas.

We’ve rounded up some of the best laundry hampers with lids that you can buy online.

1.Dotted Line X-Frame Folding Laundry Sorter

BEST OVERALL

This laundry sorter from Dotted Line features a stylish wood and canvas exterior and has two generously-sized compartments for separating clothes. It folds if you need to put it away (though who ever has no laundry to do?) The “lid” is a fabric flap that lifts up for easy access.

Courtesy of Wayfair

2. H&M Seagrass Laundry Basket

BEST SMALL HAMPER

H&M has a solid selection of goods in their home section, ranging from bedding to kitchen goods. This basket is a stylish alternative to traditional hampers. It’s made from woven seagrass, with a 100% cotton liner that can be removed and washed as needed. It’s 17 3/4″ tall, so it may not be ideal for large amounts of laundry.

Courtesy of H&M

3. West Elm Modern Weave Lidded Hamper

MOST SPACE-SAVING

This hamper from West Elm has a square design, meaning it maximizes space when placed in the corner. It’s handwoven from rattan, and it’s 25″ tall and 15″ wide to accommodate plenty of laundry. The lid has a gap to allow air flow and make it easier to open.

Courtesy of West Elm

4. Rebrilliant Bamboo Rectangular Laundry Hamper

MOST STYLISH

Bring a natural look to your bedroom or bathroom with this bamboo hamper, which is collapsible and comes with two handles for easier transportation. The hamper also has a removable liner that can be washed to keep it fresh.

Courtesy of Wayfair

5. Simple Houseware Foldable Laundry Hamper

BEST FOR DORMS

Though it’s not the most stylish option, this hamper from Simple Houseware is affordable and collapsible. It’s 22″ tall and has two handles on the sides for easy carrying. Unlike other options, it doesn’t have an internal liner.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Seville Classics Hamper Bin

BEST TWO-COMPARTMENT

Seville Classic’s hamper is made from a woven material for an attractive look, and it has an internal liner for easy maintenance. The hamper also has a divider to easily sort your laundry.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Sterilite Ultra Wheeled Hamper Plastic

MOST PORTABLE

Though it’s not collapsible, Sterilite’s hamper is one of the most convenient options on this list. It has an extendable handle and wheels for easy transportation. There’s a lid to keep all of your laundry in place and holes on the side for better airflow.

Courtesy of Walmart

8. Mind Reader Perforated Plastic Hamper

BEST AIRFLOW

This hamper is made from plastic, so it’s lightweight and easy to transport. It has holes throughout to allow for easy airflow and the hinged top ensures you won’t misplace the lid. At 23″ tall, the hamper has a narrow silhouette so it can be more easily tucked out of the way. Some customers previously had issues with the size being incorrectly listed, but the dimensions have been correctly updated.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Brabantia White 35-Liter Laundry Bin with Cork Lid

BEST SPLURGE

If you want something with a sleek, modern look, Brabantia’s laundry bin is made from metal and has holes on the bottom, giving it some resemblance to an air purifier. In a way, it is; the holes on the bottom allow air to flow through, keeping the bottom of your laundry pile from accumulating odor. The open-top lid makes it easy to drop small items in.

Courtesy of Crate and Barrel

10. mDesign Laundry Hamper

BEST ROLLING

This lightweight hamper from mDesign has a simple, gray fabric design that fits into any interior. The hamper can also be folded up when not in use. It has wheels as well, so you can roll it to the washer, though you may want to take care with hardwood floors.