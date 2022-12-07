I Swear By Liquid IV, and It’s 22% Off for Anyone That’s Partying Hard Over the Holidays

Telling you that I get hangovers feels like an understatement. I don’t just get hangovers, I get hangovers. I get the kind that leaves me questioning why I did what I did the night prior even if I had the time of my life.

Anyone who suffers from a nasty hangover can agree that they can be quite brutal. But, if you drink casually, there’s a large chance you’re about to start drinking a little bit more. In a study conducted by Sunrise House Treatment Center, it was found that Americans admit to drinking 27% more during the holiday season compared to every other time of the year.

If you’re fearing the dreaded hangover that persists through the holiday season, you’re in need of a pick-me-up. That’s why Liquid IV is here to help. And, it’s up to 22% off right now on Amazon just in time for the holiday season.

Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re looking for one of the best stocking stuffers, start with Liquid IV. These hydration powder packets are built in easy-to-open stick packs that make getting your electrolytes in an effortless task. All you need to do is add a packet to a glass of water to effectively receive hydration in the bloodstream quickly. Water alone can surprisingly only do so much.

But, how does this work? Well, through Cellular Transport Technology, otherwise known as CTT. CTT is used in all Liquid IV products and is designed to safely maximize quick water absorption in the body. In addition, Liquid IV contains key vitamins such as Vitamins B3, B5, B6, B12 and Vitamin C.

Courtesy of Amazon

Seems like a load of hullabaloo, right? That’s what I thought. But, let me tell you — starting your night or beginning your morning with Liquid IV is a godsent task you won’t regret. I’ve tested this product numerous times and can stand by how effectively it makes me feel better after a night of drinking. I typically am the type to take one before and after drinking to maximize its efforts. But, boy, when I do, I promise the next day is not nearly as bad as normal.

If you’ve ever been curious about Liquid IV, now’s the time to get purchasing. You can save up to 22% on a variety of different flavors today on Amazon. What are you waiting for? Try the product for yourself below.