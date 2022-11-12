This LED Touchscreen Mirror Has Secret Storage and is $50 Off This Weekend

There are few things more satisfying than dual-purpose furniture. It’s a more efficient use of space, saves you money and time schlepping back and forth between corners of your home. This LED touchscreen mirror from Mainstays was definitely designed with the busy morning in mind and is $50 off at Walmart this weekend.

Mainstays LED Touchscreen Jewelry Armoire

Courtesy of Walmart

When you think home organization you think plastic bins, storage carts, and labels — a.k.a not always the chicest of items. This mirror is the exception to the rule with a modern, minimalist construction that’s designed to be intuitive to use and make getting ready every day easier.

The mirror has a built-in touchscreen that activates an LED light to give you a clearer, crisper reflection. It opens up into an armoire for storing jewelry and accessories, and also has a smaller mirror inside for assessing those finishing touches.

There’s a secure lock on the side for keeping all of your most valuable possessions safe and hidden when you want them to be, and the jewelry cabinet includes hooks, a rack of headbands, a shelf for bangles, a zippered pouch and plenty of earring and ring storage.