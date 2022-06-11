Material’s Forever Peeler is Our New Favorite Minimalist Kitchen Gadget

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Material’s boutique line of kitchen gadgets is filled with unique tools that are beautifully-designed and do what you want culinary tools to do: function well. They’re one of our favorite brands here at SPY, both because of the look of their products and the quality they offer. Their tools look sleek and beautiful sitting on your kitchen counter, and cut, slice, chip and sauté well when you need them to.

They also have a full line of serveware for your tabletop and storage solutions as well. The latest Material gadget to catch our eye? Their Forever Peeler. A simple, rustic utensil that surprised our editors with its effectiveness, despite its minimal construction.

The Forever Peeler

A Simple, Elegant Device That Works

Material’s Forever Peeler might not look like much, but it slices just as well as my other vegetable peelers despite its unassuming appearance. Its sleek metallic body offers a slightly less comfortable handle to hold while working compared to OXO’s lineup, or similar products, but it works better than I thought it was going to.

The slim metal body makes it lighter weight than other kitchen tools, and it’s made of durable stainless steel that feels high-quality.

It’s also dishwasher-safe and comes with a replacement blade.

Material’s Forever Peeler also comes in decorative packaging with very *aesthetic* details that make it feel more like a present than a new kitchen tool. Their products feel like an experience, rather than just another pragmatic utensil for getting a job done.

This would make them a great gift for the foodies in your life, the chefs in your life, or anyone who loves to keep their kitchen almost annoyingly design-oriented (you know the folks).