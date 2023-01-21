Mill Takes Away The Gross and Inconvenient Parts of Composting, For a Price

Let’s be honest, composting is gross. We all know we’re supposed to do it but the tiny bins don’t mask smell nearly as well as they should and the thin compostable baggies never feel durable enough to shoulder the repulsive sludge that’s developed in them by week’s end. This experience has evidently become so universal, in conjunction with the rising need to properly recycle food waste, that an SF-based startup Mill has decided to step in and, hopefully, improve the process.

Mill, which launched January 17th, is the result of two founders were sick of smelling their own garbage throughout the pandemic and decided to create an inventive, albeit expensive, solution to remedy the problem. They’ve created a bin that turns food scraps into fertilizer overnight alongside a membership that helps you ship your food scraps to local farms to be used as fertilizer.

Interested? They’re currently accepting reservations for bins through their website. The bins are slated to ship out in spring of 2023.

Courtesy of Mill

What Is Mill?

In its essence, Mill is a food waste disposal service that’s cleaner and more convenient than compost. Rather than disposing of decaying, smelly food scraps via a thin green compostable bag you put them all in a fancy machine and they get dehydrated and grinded up.

“It’s a really practical way to have a better experience at home and to have a positive impact on the planet.”

How does it work exactly? There are two crucial steps.

1. Everything Gets Small and Dry

Using an internal grinder and dehydrator, the Mill bin takes your food scraps and shrinks them, dehydrates them, breaks them down and spits out dry and compact food scraps that take up far less space in your trash bin than regular food does.

Harry Tannenbaum, Mill’s co-founder who spoke with SPY over email, noted “We landed on this particular design, specifically, because we loved how it’s a bottomless pit. It takes us weeks to fill it up in our apartment.”

Courtesy of Mill

2. You Mail in Your Dried Food Scraps

Once your bin has reached capacity you, you empty your craps into a bag, put that bag in a box and mail it using a prepaid return label provided by Mill. Shipping is included in your membership.

It sounds easy enough. The price is high for glorified composting, but I guess if someone hates the stink from their compost bin that much, and wants to be environmentally-friendly, I can see a use case for it.

Courtesy of Mill

Where Did Mill Come From?

Mill came from a desire, and public need, to make disposing of food waste responsibly less gross. Everyone knows it’s the right thing to do but no one wants to do it because it’s disgusting. Their team is trying to change that.

“Food isn’t trash. Waste only happens when materials get mixed. What if we could intervene upstream, and if behavior change is the answer, what could be unlocked if there was a different kind of bin in your house?” said Tannenbaum.

The team at Mill knew people weren’t going to go above and beyond with some complicated product. It had to mimic what we already do with trash: put it out of sight, out of mind.

“We knew it had to be just as easy as what most people are used to: step on the pedal and toss your kitchen scraps into a bin.”

This convenient solution is expensive, but I admire Mill’s team for creating a sustainable solution that doesn’t ask too much of people. Because god forbid we need to add a few extra steps to our routine to help the planet.

If you’re curious about trying out Mill, you can reserve your bin now on their website and start using it as soon as spring of this year.

“At Mill, we are focused on preventing waste, and we’re starting with food. It’s about making the right thing, the easy thing to do. We are building an entirely new system to prevent food from going to landfill and a pathway to keep those nutrients in the food system. This is just the beginning.”