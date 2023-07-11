This Bestselling Fake Olive Tree is 60% Off

It’s Amazon Prime Day and the deals are beating down harder than the sun on a field in Arles. Yes, most shoppers will be looking for basic, but a harvest of unexpected treasures is also available at a discount.

When you’re done stocking up on quip-embroidered throw pillows and Crest White Strips, bring some green to your apartment with this Nearly Natural 82” olive tree. It’s giving dappled grove, but with the pollen or the wildlife.

If you haven’t bought a faux plant before or it has been a while, here’s the thing you need to know: The last decade has seen huge advances in fake tree technology. These trees from Nearly Natural look realistic just centimeters from your face. (NOTE: If someone in your home is observing your apartment plants that closely, do you really want that person in your apartment?)

The faux olive trees are nearly 7 feet tall, which makes them ideal (proportionally speaking) for next to the couch. At the cut rate of only $66, you can afford to group a few together and have a mini grove, or flag either side of a bed or sofa to give a room some symmetrical greenery too. Bear in mind: olive trees, real ones and this variety, are fairly sparse with their leaves. The trees can also give some nice coverage to a gallery wall of art or photographs too. Nobody ever went wrong adding more plants to their home.