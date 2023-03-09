The Best Neon Lighting to Give Your Living Room a Vibe

Lighting has become one of the biggest trends in interior design as of late. Design pros predict that oversized, layered, and ambient lighting will take over as the way to brighten your home.

The proper lighting can instantly help transform your home, giving it personality and a distinctive style. One of the best ways to do this is through neon lighting. Neon lights are trendy, easy to install, and can really make a statement in your living room.

When you hear the term “neon lighting,” brightly lit neon signs may be the first thing that comes to mind. However, neon lighting can be used in many ways that are more subtle and refined and serve as a great backlight for mirrors, TVs, and other pieces of furniture.

Today’s neon lights are also quite advanced, with many smart options that can be programmed and set to operate remotely or through voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant.

There are also different styles of neon lights. Some can be mounted, while others are designed to lean, bend, or be floor-standing in the corners of your home.

Below, we’ve collected a few of our favorites. Keep scrolling to take a look.

$119.99 Govee neon lights have been a SPY favorite for some time now. The brand’s smart neon rope offers a flexible lighting option, presenting an excellent opportunity to backlight TVs, larger appliances, and living room furniture.



They work seamlessly with Alexa or Google Assistant and feature dynamic RGBIC lighting that can be set to various colors, and modes, and even sync to music.

$59.00 Create an atmosphere of fun with these LED lights designed to look like neon tubes. The simple multipurpose construction means it can lean against walls, sit on desktops or hang on walls to create a fun display. This energy-efficient light is available in three sizes, with an expected LED lifespan of 6,000 hours.

$99.99 This Govee floor lamp is a spectacular accent for your living room. It can be controlled through simple voice commands via Alexa and Google Assistant and conveniently syncs to your music to create a fun and entertaining vibe. With it, you can create 16 million different colors, and there are also 58 dynamic scene modes that you can customize to set the mood.

$99.00 This modern circle-shaped neon sign brings a beautiful and fun white glow to your living space. It measures 16 inches in diameter and has a cord length of 79 inches for convenience. Mount it on your wall and plug it in to instantly liven up the ambiance of your home.