23 Neon Signs You Can Buy Online To Light Up Your Walls

Neon is having a moment, and while you probably don’t want to add a pop of neon to your bedroom walls, neon may be the best thing to add to an office, bachelor pad or your kid’s dorm room. It’s fun, funky and shows personality in a seriously bright way, and it’s one of our favorite types of living room wall art. Plus, you can get anything from clouds or motivational sayings to custom quotes in lights. Shop below for some of the best neon signs you can buy online.

It’s important to note that neon signs have come a long way since their invention in the early 20th century. Today, there are two types of neon wall hangings. The first type is the original neon sign, which is a type of colorful electric sign made up of gas-filled glass tubes. These lights are also highly breakable and tend to be quite expensive.

The second type of neon sign is the more modern LED neon sign. These are tubes filled with LED lights made to mimic the appearance of neon. These signs are cheaper than traditional neon signs and much safer for use in children’s rooms and restaurants. To the naked eye, you can’t tell the difference, and while we still have a soft spot for retro neon signs, the average person will have a much better experience with LED neon signs. (You can also check out smart LED rope lights, which have a similar appearance and let you create your own DIY designs.)

To help you jazz up your home decor, SPY has rounded up 23 cool neon signs for sale online. You can find small businesses that will design custom neon signage for your home or business, but for this guide, we’ve focused on the best neon signs ready for immediate purchase. All of these decorative artworks will look great hung over a fully stocked bar, in a dorm room, a living room or garage. If you operate an Airbnb, these colorful signs can also help guests create memorable photos for social media.

1. White Cloud Neon Sign

BEST OVERALL

The White Cloud Neon Wall Sign is an LED, energy-efficient light made of plastic, making it perfect for displaying in any children’s room (no shattered glass here). The light operates with a built-in adapter and comes with an easy on/off switch. Plus, its small size makes it easy to display pretty much anywhere. For just $15, it’s easily one of the best neon signs for sale right now.

2. Lightning Bolt Neon Sign

BEST BUDGET

This Lightning Bolt Neon Art Sign is a great option for dorm rooms. Environmentally friendly and safe, this light is hazard-free with no glass breakage or leakage risk. Plus, as an LED option, it offers low energy consumption and can be customized to any color you choose.

3. Coffee Cup Neon Sign

BEST FOR COFFEE LOVERS

The Coffee Cup Neon Sign is handmade with non-fragile glass and LED lights. Continuing the trend, this sign is energy-saving and environmentally friendly as well. As a coffee cup, it is an ideal addition to coffee shops, bars, or a kitchen focal point.

4. “Cocktails & Dreams” Neon Sign

BEST NOSTALGIC

Next, we have an ’80s nostalgia sign coming straight out of the 1988 film Cocktail. The vibrant and colorful color scheme is eye-catching. Plus, the large, clear “Cocktails & Dreams” slogan makes this sign one you will want to show off — hang it outdoors in the backyard or over a home bar or beer pub setting.

5. “Good Vibes Only” Neon Sign

BEST FOR PARTIES

Next on our list is the Good Vibes Only neon sign. Made from real glass with hot pink lettering, this sign casts a warm glow on any room in which it is displayed. You’ve probably seen this sign in trendy cafes and clothing boutiques, and now you can get for your own home. This is also one of the best neon signs for Airbnb rentals.

6. Sony Playstation Icon LED Light

BEST FOR GAMERS

Whether you’re playing GTO, God of War or any other Playstation games, this LED-powered sign is the perfect accompaniment to your gaming. The symbols sit on a black shelf, making it easy to move them around the room. It’s powered by a USB cable but does have a batteries option. What’s cool about this neon-type light is that it has three settings: standard, phasing and music reactive. The lights can dance to the music in the game.

7. Neonetics Cars and Motorcycles LED Neon Sign

BEST FOR GEARHEADS

Turn your garage into a workshop with this awesome neon sign. A vintage ’50s finned car seems to be roaring out from the base. The sign is a mix of LED and neon lights and has a wall mount with a pull chain on/off switch.

8. SHEIN Dinosaur-Shaped Neon Light

BEST FOR DINO LOVERS

Looking for cool neon signs for kids’ bedrooms? Paleontologists big and small will get a kick out of this green neon dino. Made from plastic, it’s very light and practically indestructible. All you need to power it is three AA batteries. Ideal for dinosaur-loving kids, adults and more.

9. Craft Neon Art Mountains Neon Sign

BETTER THAN A PAINTING

Instead of placing a basic painting over the couch, go bold with neon. This gorgeous mountain range, powered by neon, is a modern way to show off your taste. If you’re a skier or love the iciness of winter, what could be better than a year-round reminder of the slopes that call to you?

10. Oliver Gal Dog Tabletop Neon Sign

BEST FOR DOG PARENTS

Are you canine-obsessed? Then this is a cool neon sign you’ll want ASAP. Unlike breed-specific dog neon lights, this one adorably mimics the beloved dog balloons of our childhood, making it a universal choice for all dog lovers. Perched on a stand, this chic yet whimsical conversational balloon is perfect for a tabletop, mantle or bookshelf. Tons of five-star reviews agree that this neon sign was brighter, bigger and better than expected for the price.

11. GYIODFU Custom Neon Sign

BEST CUSTOM

If you don’t like any of the pre-made neon signs, design your own with one of these custom neon signs that lets you write up to two lines of text with a maximum of 48 inches. The brand pre-drills holes on the backboard and offers screws, chains and other accessories for an easier hanging or mounting experience. A high-quality option that’s great for home decor, weddings or other events.

12. Sofunii Neon Space Signs, 3-Piece Set

OUT OF THIS WORLD

This dreamy blue and pink neon sign comes in a three-pack with a planet, alien, and rocket. This extremely giftable set is a must-have for any adult or child obsessed with space. With a low voltage design, it won’t overheat. Unlike other neon signs, it isn’t overly bright, making it an essential piece of mood lighting for a gaming room or office. Buyers note that the included battery pack is a little bulky, but this can be disguised.

13. It’s 5:00 Somewhere LED Neon Sign

BEST FOR HOME BARS

Impress guests and crack open a cold one with this colorful happy hour sign that reads, “It’s 5:00 Somewhere.” This bright sign is perfect for home bars, man caves, and rec rooms; this bright sign is reasonably priced and will add ambiance and humor to any space. It’s the perfect amount of kitsch and retro, making it one of the best LED neon signs for anyone who enjoys a drink during their downtime.

14. Live Nudes Neon Sign

BEST X-RATED PICK

Looking for something to spice up your space? Ideal for a man cave, this Live Nudes sign with a female silhouette is the perfect wall-mounted decor addition to any room. One reviewer calls it “pretty ornate for a small neon sign,” while other customers were impressed by the fast shipping times. Great for those looking for a decorative option that has an impact but won’t take up too much space.

15. Cat Walk Neon Sign

BEST FOR CAT LOVERS

We showed some love to the dog lovers, so it’s only fair that the feline fanatics get a sign, too, right? This catwalk neon sign outlines the silhouette of a trotting cat – place it above a bookshelf or a console. It’s a versatile decorative piece for any room in the house. After all, cats walk around like they own the place anyway. Thanks to the acrylic backing, this piece can easily be hung.

16. Baked Neon Sign

BEST FOR STONERS

Nowadays, the green weed leaf emblem is getting a little tired as the stoner’s mascot. Instead, opt for this classy, psychedelic-inspired neon sign that reads “baked” in green lowercase letters. A minimalist tabletop display that comes on a durable concrete base, this cannabis-inspired choice is perfect for weed lovers who don’t want to hang their neon sign on a wall.

17. Eggplant-Shaped Neon Light

CHEEKIEST PICK

If the sexy silhouettes of naked ladies aren’t for you, consider this cheeky eggplant emoji neon light. A subtle homage to dirty texts that your grandparents probably still won’t understand, this eggplant neon light from Shein is bright enough to act as a lamp. It was also much larger than buyers expected, so if you have a tiny space on your wall dedicated to it, you may want to rethink that.

18. Light Up Cheers Sign

MOST FESTIVE PICK

A must-have for any celebration, this light-up neon sign in cursive reads “cheers” and is a best-seller. The ultimate addition to any holiday, birthday party or dinner you host, this sign allows you to spruce up your home for guests with minimal effort. It would also make a stylish addition hung above a bar cart. Although it is a plug-in, the cord isn’t too unsightly – it dangles at the end of the word to fit in with the cursive style.

19. Beer Mug Neon Sign

BEST COLOR OPTIONS

If your social gatherings usually consist of some brew rather than cocktails or wine, rep it with one of these beer neon signs made with neon lights. Unlike gas tube-filled lights, these are cheaper and more environmentally friendly. Available in many different colors, this affordable beer mug decoration adds a modern look and is great for any beer lover. You can choose a different color for the foam and mug if desired.

20. UncleNeon Cute Cat Neon Sign

CUTEST PICK

Finally, art to show off your love for your cat. Here’s something that shines almost as brightly as your cat’s love for you. This neon cat sign is lightweight and made from flexible LED tubing, and the design is mounted on a clear acrylic base. It comes in 11 colors and three sizes: small (35 inches), medium (40 inches) and large (45 inches).

21. ADVPRO Now Showing Film Movie Neon Sign

BEST FOR MOVIE LOVERS

A great accessory to your home theater, den or dorm room. Movie lovers everywhere immediately recognize that iconic symbol. This neon sign is placed on a clear acrylic plaque. Easy to set up and easy to move. This is an LED neon-style sign and has 3-D hand engraving. It is eco-friendly and sturdier than neon glass tubing and doesn’t get too hot or burn lots of amps. This sign comes in 13 color combinations.

22. Hustle Neon Sign

MOST MOTIVATIONAL

Hang this sign over your work-from-home desk to remind you that hustling leads to bigger and better things. The sign can be hung from a chain or hung on the wall. It’s lightweight, made with plastic lubing and powered with LED.

23. MK Neon Air Jordan Neon Sign

FOR HYPEBEASTS

We’ve featured this neon sign on the site before, and it’s one of the best gifts for sneakerheads. This Nike-inspired neon sign comes courtesy of MK Neon and is a great addition to any hypebeast’s sneaker collection.

