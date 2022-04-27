The Ninja Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill Is Nearly $150 Off Today — Grill, Bake, Broil, Air Fry and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Update: This sale has ended, but the Ninja Foodi XL is still discounted by almost $150. We’ve updated our original article from April 24 with updated pricing information.

If you love grilled food but live somewhere with inclement weather or just lack the outdoor space to grill, an indoor grill is a great alternative option. Indoor grills allow you to still enjoy meals with a char-grilled taste without the smoke and hassle that even the best gas grills may create. These indoor grills generally operated via electricity rather than gas or charcoal and can have smaller cooking surfaces than outdoor grills. However, many serve as multi-functional appliances so you can cook several different ways, which is exactly the case with our SPY deal of the day: The Ninja Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill.

Right now, you can get the Ninja Foodi XL 7-in-1 Grill for only $199.99, which makes today a great time to pick one up if getting an indoor grill has been on your to-do list. With this 43% off price drop, you’ll get $192 off the grill’s original price of $349.99. (Previously, this grill was discounted to just $158, but prices might drop again during Prime Day 2022.)

If you’re still stumped about whether or not you should purchase, believe us, this grill is definitely worth it because it does just about everything. Not only does it grill, but it also air crisps, roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates. You name it, the Ninja Foodi XL has got you covered. Plus, its space-saving design will leave a lot more room on your countertop for other small appliances and kitchenware. At only $199, this multi-purpose grill is sure to go fast.

Ninja Foodi XL 7-in-1 Indoor Grill

The Ninja Foodi XL Pro is the brand’s most powerful grill. It has a grill grate and flat-top griddle that can sear, cook and bake your favorite foods.

Precise temperature controls allow for rapid and even cooking while the grill hood can be left up or down for cyclonic surround cooking. There’s a built-in air fryer so you can crisp foods with up to 75% less fat than deep frying as well as other cooking functions that can be used alone or in conjunction with one another to create a tasty and healthy meal.

This space-saving device features an extra-large, family-sized capacity that fits up to six steaks or other mains and sides at the same time so you can effortlessly make meals for the entire family.

