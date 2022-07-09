Let an Oscillating Fan Create a Cooling Summer Breeze — and Add Style to Any Room

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

No matter the season, a reliable oscillating fan can help circulate fresh air around a stuffy room. When temperatures do rise, having a fan that oscillates makes all the difference — especially if you have a small portable air conditioner that needs help circulating air or, worst of all, no air conditioning (or ceiling fan) at all.

Oscillation moves fans from side to side, and the best oscillating fans also move up and down. The rotation helps better move air around. It’s the most inexpensive yet effective way of cooling your home. You’re probably most familiar with a tabletop oscillating fan, but pedestal and tower fans have larger coverage areas. Mounted fans may be better for households with kids and pets, although there are plenty of bladeless models. Keep an eye out for ones with heating capabilities that can stay in use in the winter, as well as fans with ionizers that can keep out allergens and dust. Remote controls are also helpful since you don’t have to get up to operate the fan from bed.

Tower fans are generally considered the best oscillating fans due to the vents that run along the entire body of the fan, enabling better airflow. Their design also allows them to be stored in tight corners. Still, SPY curated a variety of different fans to fit different lifestyle needs. Here are the best oscillating fans to keep cool with in 2022.

1. Dreo Cruiser Pro T1 Tower Fan

BEST OVERALL

The Dreo Cruiser Pro fits in a ton of bells and whistles at a reasonable price and, most importantly, delivers a powerful breeze when you need it most. Its slim tower silhouette takes up minimal space, and its noise level is practically undetectable. With six speeds, three modes and an easy-to-read LED display, this bladeless fan is available in a standard edition as well as a smart version with WiFi.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Lasko Elegance & Performance Pedestal Fan

RUNNER UP

This is the new and improved version of the standing oscillating fan that most of us grew up with. Although they can be noisier than tower fans, pedestal fans are lightweight and have tilt-back heads that allow you to direct cooling air more precisely than a tower fan. This is ideal if you like to sleep with a breeze in a certain place. The pedestal also adjusts from 38 inches to over 54 inches tall, making it one of the more customizable options.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Black & Decker Electric Tower Fan

SLIMMEST PICK

This Black & Decker floor fan takes up little to no space, fitting tiny spaces that a box or pedestal fan can’t. It also comes with a remote control, so you can cool yourself or adjust settings from the comfort of your bed. Oscillation is optional, and an auto timer can shut off the fan for up to 12 hours to save energy.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. IRIS USA WOOZOO Oscillating Fan

SMALLEST PICK

Suitable for a nursery, desktop or anywhere else that can’t accommodate a larger model, this compact oscillating fan has three speeds. On its highest setting, it’s just as impressive as larger fans. The head has adjustable angles for more precise aim. Just set it to auto-oscillation and let the breeze do its thing. Unlike similar fans from more expensive brands like Vornado, this desktop fan comes with remote control.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Pelonis 3-Speed Oscillating Wall Mount Fan

BEST WALL-MOUNTED PICK

This fan won’t take up any real estate on your floor or surfaces. With its quiet operation and impact-resistant construction, this durable fan also features a tilt-adjustable head, letting you focus air upwards or downwards. A pull string and rotary knob allow you to control the speed on this crowd-favorite. One buyer comments, “Haven’t had to put it above low speed. It moves a lot of air. Not too noisy at all. “

Courtesy of Walmart

6. Hunter Retro Table Fan

MOST STYLISH PICK

If digital displays aren’t your thing, go for something that combines nostalgia and craftsmanship. This 1960s retro-chic table fan with a beveled base looks like something out of a vintage shop. With three speeds, this metal oscillating fan remains authentic thanks to a vintage-style speed selector and oscillation switch. It’s also available in several colors, including matte black. It does contain metal blades, so may not be appropriate for young kids.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Honeywell Turbo Force Oscillating Table Fan

MOST POWERFUL TABLE FAN

Honeywell is always reliable when it comes to effective cooling, and this medium oscillating table fan offers the best bang for your buck when it comes to power. One user calls it “ridiculously quiet,” making it an unobtrusive addition to your table that doesn’t get in the way of conversation. This fan can also be wall-mounted and is great for small apartments.

8. ZICOOLER Bladeless Tower Fan

BEST BLADELESS PICK

Bladeless fans have a modern look and are a safer addition to the home for kids and pets. But why drop hundreds on a Dyson when you can have the benefits of a bladeless fan for under $100? This battery-powered fan also doubles as a white noise machine, with modes like sleep wind, natural wind and normal wind. It oscillates smoothly and quietly so that you get a night of cool, uninterrupted sleep.

9. Vornado VFAN Sr. Pedestal Vintage Air Circulator Fan

BEST SPLURGE

This vintage-inspired Vornado pedestal fan doubles as a statement-making accent piece. Sure to command attention and earn compliments, this adjustable tilt fan might be a little pricier than your average budget model, but for the design-minded, it’s a must. Unlike flimsier pedestal fans, this one is heavy and made of solid metal, so it shouldn’t budge.

10. Comfort Zone CZ6C 2-Speed Clip-On Fan

BEST CLIP-ON PICK

Perfect for desks, cars and strollers, this tiny clip-on fan is the portable must-have of 2022. Using tough plastic blades, this fan is practically impossible to break. It’s also the ultimate dorm room gift for those who don’t have air conditioning. Ideal for rooms that already have a fan or could use a little air flow, and is equally helpful for keeping young children or pets cool on the go.