Take a Sip and a Seat Outdoors With a Versatile Bistro Set

Whether you have a large outdoor area that you’re looking to fill with furniture or a small space that is waiting for a personal touch, an outdoor bistro set is a great addition to your home’s exterior. An outdoor bistro set, sometimes referred to as a patio set, is two chairs that come with a matching side table. Depending on how much room you have to work with, the set can include larger chairs with a sizeable table or two small chairs with a side table that can handle holding a few drinks and maybe a small plate for a light snack.

An outdoor bistro set can act as the sole dining area in an outdoor space or provide additional seating for larger gatherings. We like that outdoor bistro sets come with their own matching table, giving guests a place to rest their food and drinks during parties. Outdoor bistro sets can work on patios or balconies and can even provide additional seating indoors when entertaining.

What To Consider Before Buying an Outdoor Bistro Set

As with buying any furniture, it’s imperative to know where the bistro set will be placed and how much space you have to work with.

Once you have your dimensions, think about whether there will be any other furniture near the bistro set. If the set is the only furniture in your outdoor space, it’s much easier to choose a design that fits your style. If the bistro set will be near a larger dining table or other chairs, opt for something that either matches or at least compliments the other furniture.

It’s a good idea to use outdoor furniture covers during inclement weather. If possible, storing the set indoors during colder months will help preserve it, but if you don’t have storage or you’re looking for a set that can be used year-round, opt for something that is weather-resistant.

How We Chose the Best Bistro Sets

The world of bistro sets is a wide one. We included styles that work for big and small spaces, as well as sets that are comfortable for your morning coffee and others than can be lounged in all day. All the sets on our list are highly rated by customers and come from companies with a proven track record of making high-quality outdoor furniture. Most of the bistro sets on our list require some assembly and we included options that are relatively straightforward to put together. We also included a wide range of price points and styles to fit every budget and design.

1. Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Conversation Bistro Set

BEST OVERALL

The purpose of an outdoor bistro set is to provide a space for two people to sit and enjoy each other’s company, as well as a bite to eat or something to drink. The Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Conversation Bistro Set takes its job seriously and has created a comfortable space for two people to relax and hang out for five minutes or five hours (bring alllll the snacks). The set, which is available in brown or gray wicker and comes with matching cushions, includes two chairs with a wide backrest and high armrests that create a comfortable place to sit. Both chairs are finished with slip-resistant feet and we like that the matching bistro table includes a removable glass tabletop that is easy to clean and a large open storage compartment that can hold anything from books to bug spray.

Easy to assemble, the Conversation Bistro Set is large enough to provide a comfortable seat while still small enough for even the tiniest of patios, balconies, and other outdoor spaces. The all-weather wicker used for the chairs and table is attractive and durable and covers a steel frame that will ensure this set provides a comfortable place to lounge for many seasons.

2. Christopher Knight Home Colmar Outdoor Iron Bistro Set

BEST FOR SMALL SPACES

Just because your outdoor space is small doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be able to comfortably enjoy it. Spend time sitting and sipping/reading/eating with the Christopher Knight Home Colmar Outdoor Iron Bistro Set. The retro-style bistro set comes in a fun matte green that adds a pop of color to any space (the set also comes in a teal option). The iron set requires minimal assembly and can be enjoyed on its own or with the addition of cushions or pillows. With a maximum chair weight of 300 pounds, this small but sturdy bistro set is great for patios, balconies and backyards.

3. Outdoor Set from Floyd Home

BEST CUSTOMIZATION

For an outdoor bistro set that you can customize, we like the combo from Floyd Home. The furniture company worked with Brooklyn-based design studio Uhuru when designing their minimalist and modern bistro set. Customers can choose the number of seats and style of table for their set, as well as the color, with bold options like Jade, Midnight Blue and Citrine (shown here), all finished with a matte powder. We like the bistro-style set with two chairs and a small table (customers can also add two more chairs for additional seating options).

A great pick for anyone with a large outdoor space, Floyd Home sells their high-quality, lightweight aluminum chairs to go with their larger rectangular tables and bench seating, making it easy to create an outdoor dining space with multiple seating areas. If you need to move the party indoors, the set also works away from the elements.

4. Eloise 5-pc. Bistro Set

FOR LARGE GROUPS

For an antique-looking bistro set that is much more durable than an actual antique, we love the Eloise 5-pc. Bistro Set from Frontgate. A splurge-worthy set that will be enjoyed for years, the Eloise is made with a rust-resistant ingot aluminum frame that is complete with a layer of UV protection and a multilayered carbon finish for a set that is weather-resistant. The four matching chairs included in the set can be used with upholstered cushions that are 100% solution-dyed and resistant to fading (cushions are extra). The wrought iron-inspired set includes a small hole in the middle of the bistro table that is designed for holding an umbrella. Easy to assemble, the Eloise is sturdy, beautiful, and great for year-round dining outdoors.

5. Adele Round 2-Person Long Bistro Set by Kelly Clarkson Home

BEST HIGH TOP

Whether you have a small space that needs the best outdoor bistro set or prefer a high-top dining experience, the Adele Round 2-Person Long Bistro Set by Kelly Clarkson Home will make a great addition to your outdoor furniture setup. The bar-height table and two matching chairs are made from solid eucalyptus wood and have a water- and UV-resistant finish for added durability. The seats include a support bar that provides a place to rest your feet while seated. We also like that the table has enough space for an optional third diner. The set does require some assembly, but the steps are minimal and all the necessary hardware is included.

6. Garden Hills 5-Piece Wicker Outdoor Chat Set

BEST OTTOMAN

For the best outdoor bistro set you’ll want to enjoy all day and all night, it doesn’t get much more comfortable than the Garden Hills 5-Piece Wicker Outdoor Chat Set. The wicker set includes a folding side table that is easy to store and provides enough room to place drinks and small plates on top. The two matching white wicker chairs each have a pullout ottoman, providing the ultimate comfort and convenience. All five pieces are made with a heavy-duty steel frame and powder-coated finish that ensures the set will last for years. We also like that the set includes CushionGuard cushions made from acrylic fabric that is resistant to fading, water, and stains.

7. Devoko 3-Piece Rocking Bistro Set

BEST ROCKERS

Whether you’re enjoying a morning cup of coffee or a nightcap, sip with style while seated in the comfortable Devoko 3-Piece Rocking Bistro Set. The Devoko is an affordable bistro set made with weather and UV-resistant rattan chairs and includes a small table that is topped with easy-to-clean tempered glass. Both chairs have a 330-pound weight maximum and come with a back and bottom cushion for added comfort. The rocker seats add a little something different to a typical bistro set and although the set requires a bit more assembly than other options on our list, for the low price, it’s tough to beat the Devoko.

8. Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Bistro Set

BEST SWIVEL CHAIRS

For the best outdoor bistro set that you can spend the day (and night) enjoying, we like the Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Bistro Set. The set includes a side table that is topped with tempered glass, providing a surface for drinks, food and other small items. The two wicker chairs included in the set feature weather-resistant cushions and have a swinging classic rocker style that is comfortable and makes it easy to turn towards or away from the sun. Assembly is somewhat time-consuming and additional tools may be necessary, but for a bistro set with swinging rocker chairs, this set from Best Choice offers an affordable entry price point.

