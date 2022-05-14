Enjoy Your Next Meal Al Fresco With an Outdoor Dining Table

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s something about dining outside that can make any meal more enjoyable. Maybe it’s the fresh air, maybe it’s the sun shining overhead or the moon looking down on your late-night dinner, but dining al fresco can turn a regular dish into a memorable one. If outdoors is your preferred place to be and you want to create an exterior oasis that rivals the interior of your home, you need an outdoor dining table that can handle the elements and looks great at your next backyard gathering.

Adding furniture to your outdoor space via a bistro set, a sofa or patio furniture is one of the best ways to create a more functional exterior that works for daily use and entertaining. Whether your outdoor area includes a large pool and lush gardens or is a modest patch of land with a bit of grass, an outdoor dining table can provide a welcome escape.

How to Choose the Best Outdoor Dining Table for You

When searching for an outdoor dining table, the most important feature is size. Picking where your table will be set up and choosing a table that works within your space constraints is imperative. When measuring, it’s also important to account for chairs and space around the table to move comfortably.

If you already have outdoor furniture, opt for a table that fits with your style. We’ve included both modern and classic styles on our list, as well as a variety of price points. We’ve also included two expandable options that are great for people who like to entertain.

Whether you want a spot for your morning coffee or plan on camping out all day in the backyard, these outdoor dining tables will turn the backyard into your favorite part of the home.

1. Palermo Glass-overlay Dining Table by Frontgate

BEST OVERALL

The Palermo Glass-overlay Dining Table is our top pick for several reasons. It’s great for daily use while also being large enough to accommodate up to six diners. It is handwoven from premium resin wicker that is timeless and durable, while also being naturally antimicrobial-resistant to mildew. A great option for those living in areas that see extreme temperatures, the wicker won’t rot or splinter in the cold or heat (-94°F to 176°F). It has a tempered glass top that is easy to wipe clean and it has a powered frame that resists rust. Frontgate also sells matching dining chairs, but we like that the neutral look of the table lends itself to a variety of dining chair and bench styles.

Read More: The Best Frontgate Outdoor Furniture Sales Going on Right Now

Courtesy of Frontgate

2. Aluminum Farmhouse Rectangular Dining Table by Frontgate

MOST TRADITIONAL

For an outdoor dining table that rivals any indoor setup, it doesn’t get much more impressive than the Aluminum Farmhouse Rectangular Dining Table by Frontgate. The Farmhouse Table was recently reintroduced by Frontgate with an aluminum finish that looks great and can withstand the elements. The 7-foot table features a textured top, a two-foot pedestal base and is available in Stone Blue or Taupe, with both colorways lending themselves to several styles of chairs. Easy to assemble, the Farmhouse Table is weatherproof and comes with concealed hardware and a hidden slot that makes it easy to add an umbrella for shade.

Courtesy of Frontgate

3. Marimont Oval Dining Table in Natural

MOST EYE-CATCHING

We love the Marimont Oval Dining Table’s sunburst design, featuring a finish that will stand up to the elements. The Marimont can be paired with traditional chairs or customers can purchase the matching benches, which perfectly fit the oval style. Each Marimont table is hand-built and uses sustainably harvested teak that naturally resists mildew. An excellent table for areas that experience high humidity and ample rainfall, the Marimont is kiln-dried to provide protection from warping. Designed with a discreet hole for umbrellas, the Marimont, which has a smooth finish, comfortably seats up to eight people.

Courtesy of Frontgate

4. Noble House Stamford Outdoor Acacia Wood Expandable Dining Table

MOST AFFORDABLE

We are big fans of expandable tables (check out some of our top picks here) and the Noble House Stamford Outdoor Acacia Wood Expandable Dining Table hits several points: it’s affordable, weather-resistant and looks great. Made with acacia wood, the slatted tabletop is held up by tapered legs and comes in two neutral colorways, including gray and teak brown. Great for daily use and large gatherings, the table can expand from 70 inches in length to 94.50 inches.

Courtesy of Home Depot

5. Marol Dining Table by Article

BEST MID-CENTURY MODERN

The Marol Dining Table by Article is another gorgeous option for outdoor dining that works with groups big and small. When the table is closed, it comfortably seats four to six guests. For larger groups of six to eight, simply slide out the butterfly leaf that is stored underneath the table and enjoy the expanded setup. The Marol is made from slatted teak wood that will gradually weather over time to reveal a beautiful, lived-in look that has a silver-gray color. The mid-century modern dining table has rounded edges for comfort and can be wiped clean after accidental spills. For larger groups, the Marol sells a style that expands to fit eight to 10 people.

Courtesy of Article

6. Specht Wicker/Rattan Dining Table by Ebern Designs

MOST EASY TO STORE

The Specht Wicker/Rattan Dining Table by Ebern Designs is a great option for those who want a large table that can accommodate up to six people, while still having a small footprint when it’s time to fold up. The Specht has a convenient folding design that works for storing the table between uses or during the off-season. The weather-resistant wicker and rattan table is sturdy and stable and has a weather-resistant finish. It also comes with a pre-drilled umbrella hole, and we like that no assembly is required.

Courtesy of Wayfair

7. Christopher Knight Home Kama Patio Dining Table

MOST VERSATILE

If you are searching for a table that works both indoors and outdoors, your search is over. The Christopher Knight Home Kama Patio Dining Table features a modern design and a durable finish that will look great whether you’re dining indoors or al fresco. The top of the table is made with acacia wood that has been teak stained and is non-porous, creating an easy-to-clean surface. The rustic tabletop works perfectly with the industrial-style hairpin legs. Water and weather-resistant, the Kama Patio Dining Table can be paired with matching chairs from the Christopher Knight collection, or customers can use their own seats for a more unique look.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Sophia & William Garden Patio Dining Table

BEST BARGAIN

A high-quality outdoor table doesn’t always mean a high price tag. With the Sophia & William Garden Patio Dining Table, customers are getting a durable and attractive outdoor table that can handle the elements and won’t break the bank. The metal frame table measures 60-inches long, is comfortable for four diners and features an anti-rust finish. The black, weather-resistant table can be paired with chairs of almost any style, finish or color. Easy to clean and arriving with all the necessary tools for a smooth assembly, the Sophia & William Garden Patio Dining Table also includes an umbrella hole to ensure diners are shaded and comfortable while outdoors.

Courtesy of Walmart

How to Manscape and Which Products to Use