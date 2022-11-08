The Best Deals On Patio Heaters Let You Enjoy The Outdoors All Winter Long

If you have a patio or backyard, you might be missing it now that cooler weather has taken hold of much of the country. The good news is that you can still enjoy your backyard or patio, as long as you have a way to stay warm. One of the best ways to do that is with a patio heater. Propane patio heaters are commonly found at restaurants with outdoor seating, but they’re great options for home use, too. If you’re in the market for one, the good news is that many outdoor space heaters are on sale right now on Amazon. You can take discounts of up to $100 on already well-priced outdoor heaters.

A few features to look for when shopping for a propane space heater include an adjustment knob for changing the heat and a design that makes it easy to change the canisters. Most outdoor heaters use 20-pound propane canisters, which are generally not included with the heater. Safety is also an important feature; the narrow heaters on this list feature auto-shutoff in the event that the heaters tip over. Some heaters also include wheels to more easily move them around.

We’ve rounded up a few on-sale picks for outdoor space heaters and patio heaters, including picks from Sunjoy and Amazon Basics.

$100 off! $92.89 $192.00 52% off Sunjoy’s portable propane heater is $100 off right now, and it includes built-in wheels and a safety shut-off. The heat is adjustable, with a maximum output of 47,000 BTUs. It ignites easily with the push of a button.

10% off $131.85 $145.73 10% off Though it’s not as steeply discounted as other options, Amazon Basics’ outdoor heater is already affordable to begin with. Its heat output is 46,000 BTU. A range of colors are available, and this unit also includes wheels.