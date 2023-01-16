Sleep Solid With These Top Pet-Hair-Resistant Sheets, Bedding, and Accessories

A good night’s sleep is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Long-term, it helps optimize the function of every system in your body, from brain and immune system function to digestion and athletic performance. But loose pet hairs in your sheets and bedding can interrupt that essential rest and, for some, aggravate allergies and asthma, resulting in poor or lost sleep.

Thankfully, you can choose from a range sheet and bedding brands and products available today. Nothing will prevent your pet from shedding in your bed, but pet-hair-resistant bedding makes the hair easier to shake or wash off.

“Pet-hair-resistant sheets and bedding can help keep your bedroom cleaner,” explains Julie Burgess, CPDT-KA, veterinary technician and certified dog trainer at Senior Tail Waggers. “About 56% of pet owners report sleeping with a pet in their bedrooms, which also means that you need to wash your bed sheets more often. The Sleep Foundation recommends that owners sleeping with their pets wash their bed sheets as often as every three to four days.”

The Fabric Matters

According to Burgess, microfiber, bamboo, and eucalyptus are the best fabric types for pet-hair-resistant sheets and bedding, especially when you have allergies or asthma.

“Microfiber is ideal because the fabric is easy to clean and less prone to holding onto pet dander due to its tightly woven blocks. It is also resistant to liquid and less prone to retaining stains and smudges,” says Burgess. “Eucalyptus doesn’t attract pet hair like other fabrics, which makes the sheets stay cleaner, longer. It is also anti-static and hypoallergenic—perfect for people with allergies because it reduces skin and other irritation. Bamboo sheets and bedding are made from the fast-growing fiber plant. They can withstand pet wear and tear and hold up to fur and moisture from drool.”

Of course, other fabric types can also work well if they have a smooth surface and a tight weave. Cotton, linen, satin, and silk sheets and bedding with a high thread count, from—600 to 1,000—are also good choices.

Pet-hair-resistant sheets and bedding have other bonus benefits. “They can also be antibacterial, stain-resistant, and made from materials that are more sustainable or more durable,” explains Burgess. “For example, bamboo is more sustainable due to its rapid growth without fertilizers or pesticides.”

When choosing your sheets, in addition to color and textures that match your tastes, opt for those that are breathable, hypoallergenic, machine washable, and of a quality that will stand up to repeated washing and drying. Deep pockets can often provide the best fit.

Avoid fabrics that are plush, velvety, or tufted because they grab and hold pet fur, even during washing and drying. Unfortunately, some of the coziest fabrics, like jersey and flannel, will hold on to pet hair, dander, soil, and dust mites.

Here are some of the top-rated pet-hair-resistant sheets and other bedding available today. You’ll sleep better and feel better when you find the one that’s right for you.

1. CGK Linens 4-Piece Luxury Sheet Set

BEST MICROFIBER SHEETS

Microfiber is one of the best fabric choices to resist pet hair and dander. It is made of a combination of synthetic polyester and polyamide (nylon) that are split into very fine strands. “The material is budget-friendly, easily washable at home, and stands the test of time for wearability,” notes Burgess.

This particular brand has more than 200,000 positive reviews on Amazon. It is certified as Made in Green by OEKO-TEX, which means that the sheets have been manufactured using processes that has a reduced environmental impact and is made under socially responsible working conditions. The product has also been tested for substances that could harm the body and environment. The fabric is “double brushed,” meaning it has been brushed on both sides for maximum softness. According to customers, these are lightweight, breathable, and durable.

Microfiber sheets are generally warmer than standard cotton sheets while also drying more quickly and being more resistant to shrinking and wrinkles, too. The stretchy elastic corners fit mattresses that are 8 to 16 inches deep. They’re available in 7 sizes and a whopping 45 solids, stripes, and heathered colors.

CGK also offers this style of pet-hair-resistant microfiber sheets with extra deep pockets or as a 6-piece set with extra pillowcases.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Bampure Bamboo Sheets King Size Sheets

BEST BAMBOO SHEETS

Bamboo sheets are among the softest sheets available and also the best for cooling, in addition to linen and Tencel. Those who live in warm climates, those who sleep warm, and those managing hot flashes will appreciate pet-hair-resistant bamboo sheets.

These soft sheets are made from 100% organic bamboo viscose that’s only grown in chemical-free environments. Viscose sheets have the best breathability among the other types of bamboo—including rayon, modal, and lyocell. They’re also naturally breathable. You can choose from 12 rich, solid colors and nine sizes. Convenient corner straps hold the fitted sheet in place.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Sheets and Giggles Eucalyptus Sheet Set

BEST EUCALYPTUS SHEETS

Eucalyptus isn’t just koala food. They also grow quickly, like bamboo, making them more sustainable than a lot of other fabrics. “Eucalyptus also has lower surface friction, which means eucalyptus sheets are softer than even higher thread-count sheets, which can be extremely pricey,” adds Burgess. These sheets are soft, smooth, affordable, and quick-drying. They’re made from trees grown on sustainably managed, biodiverse farms into 100% eucalyptus lyocell. Some say they feel thicker and sturdier than others while keeping you cool and dry. The sateen weave keeps pet hair from sticking and gives these sheets a smooth feel and a little shine. Available in seven sizes, you can choose from 13 solids and stripes.

Courtesy of Sheets and Giggles

4. Quince Luxury Organic Sateen Sheet Set

BEST COTTON SHEETS

While microfiber, bamboo, and eucalyptus are the best choices for pet-hair-resistance, sometimes you just want traditional cotton. A higher thread count, up to 1,000, should have a weave tight enough to resist pet hair. Among the weave types—percale, sateen, flannel, and Jersey knit—sateen is the silkiest and so most likely to resist pet hair.

One Quince is among some of the best cotton sheets available today. We like this set because the luxury cotton sateen is sourced from long-staple 100% organic cotton. The additional length allows the cotton to be spun into a durable, single-ply thread that is woven into a soft, fine fabric. The best part is they’re made using windmill-powered green energy and finished without the use of pesticides, GMOs, or chemicals like formaldehyde. Customers report that this luxurious, breathable sateen only gets softer with each wash. You can feel good about where you’re spending your dollars.

Courtesy of Quince

5. Nestl Duvet Cover with Button Closure

BEST DUVET COVER

Duvet covers can be exceptionally helpful when keeping your bed clean, even if your pets like to sleep on top of the bed. They’re washable, save wear and tear, and easily slip over a comforter or quilt.

This well-rated, double-brushed microfiber duvet cover is available in 34 solid colors and five sizes. Sewn-in ties help keep the comforter in place. The fabric is OEKO-Tex Standard 100 certified, so you can feel good about the reduced environmental impact of your purchase, supporting a better planet for you and your dog. It earns top scores for softness among customers and the quality of materials and value for the money. The button closure has that classic touch. It resists not only pet hair but also wrinkles and fading too. Pillow shams are included.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. SafeRest Mattress Protector

BEST MATTRESS COVER

Most don’t think about the mattress cover when they think about bedding, but it may be one of the more important purchases when protecting the longevity of your mattress. Made in six sizes, this cover is made of premium OEKO-TEX Certified, hypoallergenic cotton terry with a waterproof yet breathable membrane backing. It will protect your mattress against urine, perspiration, and other fluids your dog may drag in. It goes on like a fitted sheet without changing the feel of your mattress under your sheets. The pockets are nice and deep and fit up to 14″ deep mattresses.

It’s also machine washable and made in the USA.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Ameritex Reversible Waterproof Bed and Couch Cover

BEST BED COVER

Another strategy for resisting pet hair in the bedroom is to protect your existing bedding with a waterproof bed cover or blanket. With 20 solid color combinations and seven sizes, you’ll be able to find one that will blend with your existing bedroom décor. This one is waterproof and yet still machine washable. The surface is quilted to ensure the fill won’t slide around upon laundering. Customers report that it’s lightweight yet sturdy, comfortable, and easy to use.

If you buy two, you’ll always have a clean one to throw over the bed or couch, so your bedding will stay clean.

8. Slashop Pet Hair Resistant Eucalyptus Crisp Tech Long Sleeve Sleepwear

BEST SLEEPWEAR

Although it’s not bedding, sleepwear matters too, especially when you’re trying to fall asleep with pokey pet hairs under your clothes. This 2-piece button-down, collared, eucalyptus long-sleeve pajama set is considered gender fluid. It’s made of 70% eucalyptus Tencel and 30% cotton. The fibers are antibacterial, antimicrobial, and hypoallergenic. A tight weave repels static dirt, dust, snags, and abrasions in addition to pet hair and fur.

This sleep set comes in four sizes, but only in white. However, Slashop offers three other styles of eucalyptus sleepwear in alternate colors. In addition to sleepwear, Slashop also offers a range of hair-resistant sheets and duvet covers.

9. Yemyhom Jacquard High Stretch Couch Cover

BEST LAUNDRY HACKS

Granted, it’s not really bedding, but we couldn’t make this list without including a couch cover since your family and pets may spend a fair bit of time on the sofa.

The stylish jacquard surface blends tastefully with your living room style. With 21 solid colors to choose from, you can find something that will blend right in. It also comes in four sofa sizes so that you won’t miss out. The 95% polyester microfiber is mixed with 5% spandex and elastic edges to give it a great fit that’s easy to put on. Foam rods are included to help hold the cover in place.

This cover can protect your leather sofa from scratches and moisture or your fabric sofa from odors and dander. It’s machine washable and dryable, so get two so you’ll always have a clean one ready.

10. FurZapper Pet Hair Remover for Laundry

BEST LAUNDRY HACKS

We had to throw in a couple of laundry hacks to help remove hair during the washing and drying process. The FurZapper was made famous on the television reality show Shark Tank. The non-toxic, silicone gadget is made in the USA and comes as a two-pack. It goes into your washer and dryer, tumbles with your bedding, and grabs pet fur, hair, dander, and lint. After, you simply wash off the fur with warm, soapy water.

One double pack should be enough to cover two medium-sized pets, so adjust your purchase accordingly.

You can also check out this handy gadget that Spy reviewed that prevents sheets from wadding up as they tumble in the dryer.

Courtesy of Amazon

Why Trust Spy?

This piece was written by Lorraine Wilde, who evaluated the cost, functionality, materials, and quality of each item in our list, as well as customer and expert reviews and the company’s business ethics. Lorraine is currently teaching her four-year-old pitbull mix, Princess Kuma Bear, to use dog-talking buttons.

Having had at least two cat and two dog companions in her home for the past 35 years, Lorraine included products she’d be willing to use in her own home. She holds a Master’s degree in environmental science. She does this work to help consumers make healthy, informed, and environmentally conscious choices to protect their pets, their families, and our planet.

Julie Burgess (CPDT-KA) is a certified dog trainer at Senior Tail Waggers. Burgess has also been a Veterinary Technician for 20 years. She has been quoted on Bustle, Mic, and DailyPaws, and she has written for City Dogs Magazine. She also runs Julie’s Canine College, a dog training company based in Colorado, USA.