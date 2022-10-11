20 Everyday Items Under $25 To Buy During Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale

By 2 mins ago
prime day deals under 25
Courtesy of Amazon
Share

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, a.k.a Prime Day Part II, is here! Amazon is offering two days of can’t-miss deals on gadgets, home goods, kitchen appliances and accessories, apparel, outdoor gear and more.

Read More: The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals

We’ve gathered all the best Amazon deals to shop over the next two days, and created tailored shopping guides based on your budget and/or shopping list. Amazon is offering Prime Day and Black Friday-worthy deals over October 11th and 12th only accessible to Prime members. If you’re not a member of Amazon Prime yet, now is a great time to sign up.

Sign Up For Amazon Prime

In this guide you’ll find deals under $25 across a few different shopping categories from some of our favorite brands. This is a great time to stock up on basic apparel like socks and underwear, and also score a great deal on a kitchen gadget you’ve had your eye on for a while.

Shop the deals below today and tomorrow, and keep checking back throughout the day as we’ll be continuously updating this piece as more deals go live.

  

MIZGI Premium Velvet Hangers 30-Pack

velvet hanger 30-pack Courtesy of Amazon

MIZGI Premium Velvet Hangers 30-Pack

$24.95 $27.99 11% OFF
Buy Now

  

Gildan Men’s Boxers Multipack

UNDER $10!
Gildan men's boxers Courtesy of Amazon

Gildan Men's Boxers Multi-Pack

$9.32 $20.99 56% OFF
Buy Now

  

Eveready LED Flashlight Multi-Pack

eveready LED flashlight multi-pack Courtesy of Amazon

Eveready LED Flashlight Multi-Pack

$9.97 $11.98 17% OFF
Buy Now

  

GE Smart Home Starter Kit

GE Smart home starter kit Courtesy of Amazon

GE Smart Home Starter Kit

$23.61
Buy Now

 

  

iPhone Lightning Cable 3-Pack

iPhone lightning cable Courtesy of Amazon

iPhone Lightning Cable 3-Pack

$5.99 $20.99 71% OFF
Buy Now

  

Eddie Bauer Ultra-Plush Fleece Throw Blanket

eddie bauer throw blanket Courtesy of Amazon

Eddie Bauer Ultra-Plush Fleece Throw Blanket

$13.88 $23.18 40% OFF
Buy Now

    

BLACK+DECKER Handheld Cordless Vacuum

black+decker cordless vacuum Courtesy of Amazon

BLACK+DECKER Cordless Vacuum

$24.99 $36.99 32% OFF
Buy Now

  

GE LED+ Color Changing Light Bulbs

GE LED+ light bulbs Courtesy of Amazon

GE LED+ Color Changing Light Bulbs

$7.95 $16.99 53% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige lip sleeping mask Courtesy of Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

$16.80 $24.00 30% OFF
Buy Now

  

JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL portable bluetooth speaker Courtesy of Amazon

JBL GO2 Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$21.95 $39.95 45% OFF
Buy Now

  

Amazon Basics Photo Picture Frame 2-Pack

Amazon basics picture frame Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Basics Picture Frame 2-Pack

$10.03 $12.01 16% OFF
Buy Now

  

DC Comics Justice League Trio Throw Blanket

justice league throw blanket Courtesy of Amazon

DC Comics Justice League Throw Blanket

$16.94 $21.44 21% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

DAVID ARCHY Men’s Boxer Briefs 4-Pack

DAVID ARCHY boxer briefs Courtesy of Amazon

DAVID ARCHY Men's Boxer Briefs 4-Pack

$24.49 $35.99 32% OFF
Buy Now

  

Champion Men’s Sleep Jogger Pants

champion joggers Courtesy of Amazon

Champion Men's Sleep Jogger Pants

$13.11 $17.49 25% OFF
Buy Now

  

Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt

Under Armour men's t-shirt Courtesy of Amazon

Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 T-Shirt

$15.16 $25.00 39% OFF
Buy Now

  

HPYGN Resistance Band Set

HPGYN resistance bands Courtesy of Amazon

HPYGN Resistance Bands Set

$15.98 $19.97 20% OFF
Buy Now

  

Sportneer Smart Ankle Weights

SPY Review: The Best Ankle Weights of 2022

Sportneer smart ankle weights Courtesy of Amazon

Sportneer Smart Ankle Weights

$25.99 $35.99 28% OFF
Buy Now

  

Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat

Gaiam yoga mat Courtesy of Amazon

Gaiam Yoga Mat

$30.39 $34.99 13% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  

KitchenAid Gourmet Forged Steak Knife 4-Piece Set

KitchenAid forged knife set Courtesy of Amazon

KitchenAid Gourmet Forged Steak Knives

$21.67 $25.49 15% OFF
Buy Now

  

KitchenAid Dual Platform Digital Kitchen Scale

kitchenaid scale Courtesy of Amazon

KitchenAid Dual Platform Digital Food Scale

$33.58 $51.99 35% OFF
Buy Now on Amazon

  