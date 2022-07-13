This $7 Reinforcement Lock Can Keep Out Intruders Better Than an Expensive Security System

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

We take a lot of precautions to protect our homes. The SPY team has reviewed dozens of outdoor home security cameras and smart security systems, and even though we recommend these products, we have to admit that their deterrence abilities are theoretical at best. Many people invest hundreds or thousands of dollars into cameras and motion sensors, but overlook the kind of cheap security tools that can actually stop intruders from accessing your home.

For instance, how secure is your front door? In an emergency, is your video doorbell really going to help you stay safe? For under $7 during Prime Day, you’ll be surprised by what the Defender Security Reinforcement Lock can do. In all honesty, it can potentially stop crimes altogether.

Currently discounted by 70% for Prime Members, this metal reinforcement lock is made from durable aluminum and has an anodized satin nickel finish for extra durability.

Why The Defender Security U 10827 Door Reinforcement Lock Is a Great Deal

Think about it: even the best home security cameras can’t physically prevent an intruder from going through your front door. You can do just that with this reinforcement lock. You would normally pay $23 for it, but for Prime Day, it’s been given that Prime Exclusive treatment with a 70% off discount.

Originally $22.99, but now $6.80

Instant savings of $16.19

70% off its regular price

Free shipping for Amazon Prime subscribers

What We Love About the Defender Security U 10827 Door Reinforcement Lock

Sure, you can go high tech and install smart door sensors and smart locks to let you know when it’s opened or closed, but the Defender Security Reinforcement Lock is a simple backup lock that complements your door’s existing deadbolt. It can seriously stop intruders in their tracks because it can withstand up to 800 pounds of force. Kicking the door would be futile for burglars.

You’ll have six different finishes to choose from to match your door’s aesthetics, but we like that it’s simple to install and operate. It actually sits along the inside of your door, and with a few actions, you’ll be able to lock and unlock it. Like we mentioned, it’s a wonderful way to reinforce your existing deadbolt to prevent unauthorized entry into your home. Best of all, it’s compatible with just about any door — regardless of the door’s thickness.

And lastly, the Defender Security U 10827 Door Reinforcement Lock has proven to be reliable based on the 15,000+ Amazon customer ratings and an overall 4.5-star rating. Given the ultra discount it’s been given for Prime Day, it’s a small investment that can provide you with even more peace of mind against potential burglaries or intrusions.

Keep in mind that you’ll need a drill to properly install this lock. Fortunately, this Black+Decker Cordless Drill Kit is also on sale for Prime Day.

