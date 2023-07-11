Prime Day Home Décor Deals: Score Big Savings on Dyson Vacuums, Casper Pillows, and More

Even the most social of butterflies spends a majority of his time at home. Like it or not, we sleep there, work there, entertain there, bring dates back there — why wouldn’t you want it to look its best and serve your needs? Oftentimes, that reason comes down to money. According to a recent study, things cost money. Today and tomorrow, though, Amazon is launching its annual Prime Day deals, meaning those things that can make your life easier — or more comfortable, at the very least — are deeply discounted. (Don’t think of a reduced-price mattress topper or vacuum as a treat. Think of it as an investment in your mental health for the future when you’re sleeping better or cleaning easier.)

SPY scoured the deals on offer and found the ones worth taking advantage of, now.

Courtesy of Amazon Attention recent graduates: do you have any idea how hard it is to find a normal-looking dresser? Like, one that is just square and doesn’t have curvy edges or isn’t super small or made of papier-mâché? It’s crazy. This one is big — maybe larger than your first apartment’s bedroom would allow for — but at a solid 30% discount, buy it. It’s harder than you’d think to find something both normal-looking and under $1000.

Courtesy of Amazon It’s tough to consider wanting a blanket in the middle of July, but the time is going to come when it’s January and you’re freezing and this is going to be the best purchase you made all year. This blanket is heavy enough to help with sleeping, soft enough to stay comfortable in, and can be stowed away until you need it. You can also break it out when the AC runs a little too cold.

Courtesy of Amazon If you’re the kind of person who’s clumsy with food (or has a lot of rugs that a Roomba can’t scale), you’re going to need to vacuum the apartment the old-fashioned way. This Dyson model is anything but old-fashioned, though, with a powerful motor to pull up everything from food to dust, keeping your floors spotless in the process.

Courtesy of Amazon Stop having to replace pillows every few months because they keep collapsing. This Casper model is 30% off, and has enough structure that it’ll last longer than any other basic pillow you can find.

Courtesy of Amazon A barstool is always useful, even if you don’t have high counters. Also, extra seating is always handy when you have company, and the narrow height of barstools doesn’t take up a big footprint in the home. If this one is a little boring for your taste, consider getting some acrylic paint or markers and customizing it — or having your most artistic friend do as much.

Courtesy of Amazon Even if you’re only going into the office three days a week, you’re going to want something at home that keeps you aligned and focused on work. This ergonomic office chair is balanced so that you can stay comfortable while working on documents and not on what you’re going to steam on Netflix instead.

Courtesy of Amazon Sometimes it’s not about the discount, but finding the product itself. This is labeled as a toy storage rack, but it works for so many other things. Sort your sneakers in this, put books in here, or keep track of games or gym equipment (or other things you don’t want the dog reaching). With wipe-down bins, too, it’s easy to clean out anything dirty or messy. For under $100, this is a steal, even without the discount.

Courtesy of Amazon Just because companies are bringing workers back on a hybrid schedule doesn’t mean you don’t need a home office setup that works for you. This desk offers plenty of countertop space, but, more importantly, it has enough levels to store books and files that you can reach without shuffling through desk drawers.

Courtesy of Amazon A rug can really tie the room together, man. This one, from Safavieh, is a light enough shade that it can still anchor furniture without bringing a darker, Yale Club-like feel to an otherwise boho-chic setup. It comes at a crazy discount, but buyer beware: this rug is not for the clumsy (or the red wine-lover).

Courtesy of Amazon The dog deserves a good night’s sleep too! Think of it this way: you’re giving your best friend a better place to rest, which means they’ll stop waking you up extra early to go outside. In the end, this is going to be a present for you just as much as him or her.