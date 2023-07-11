Prime Day Deal: This Scandi-Chic Leather Armchair Is a Must-Buy at 60% Off

Prime Day is here, and the home and design deals are coming in droves. Admittedly, while there are ton of great deals to be had, they’re often on more functional items: Crest Whitestrips, dish towels, kitchen utensils under $25. You don’t expect to find things that looks like they came from Design Within Reach, but here we are. Case in point: This camel leather armchair by Sauder has all the Scandi-chic elements you’d expect to see in a Dwell Magazine home tour of the Stockholm archipelago, but is only $111 today — 60% off from its original price.

This chair can serve lots of purposes. It’s a nice statement lounge chair for a living room, a chic armchair for your study to read in. It’s got the kind of vibe of those chairs that are in the waiting room for your super hip Brooklyn therapist, in the best way possible. Plus, in the sweltering heat of summer, a chair like this is deep enough to impart some relaxation, without any plushy velvet or fabric to overheat you. The leather upper is also easy to wipe down with a damp cloth for easy cleaning.

The base of the seat, at 28 by 26 inches, provides plenty of room to spread out. Also, with the back set on a steeper incline, it encourages the person sitting in it to straighten up and breathe deeper. Although there are four other colorways and fabric options for this model, the camel leather is really the best option in our book. Overall, this is the chair you want to be right there when you get home from a long day of writing Prime Day stories like this one. It’s just a shame Amazon doesn’t have same-hour shipping.