These 21 Products Have a Bazillion Perfect Reviews on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to products, it’s hard to call something “perfect.” Even deeming an item “the best hair dryer” or the “best pair of shoes” can be difficult, and as professional product reviewers, we don’t throw around the word “perfect” lightly. However, there are a few products that have become so beloved by the masses (and our own editors) that it’s tempting to break out the P-word.

Case in point: the small cohort of elite best-selling products on Amazon that have amassed reviews that number in the six digits. Finding these rare gems with tons of glowing Amazon reviews can feel like finding a needle in a haystack, but many are out there. In fact, Amazon has quite a few products with reviews in the hundreds of thousands. Take the ubiquitous Amazon Fire TV Stick, for example; it has more than 216,000 reviews on Amazon, while this pack of Gildan T-shirts has 225,000.

So while the 21 products below don’t literally have a bazillion reviews, they do have a combined 4,771,840 reviews, which is still pretty darn impressive.

As professional reviewers, SPY editors are always on the lookout for the top-rated products on the market. We thought it’d be fun to sort through Amazon and take a deep dive into some of the most reviewed products in the world.

From best-selling novels to underwear, we’ve gathered 21 products with an insane number of of great reviews on Amazon. Many of the products below have also been tested (and loved) by SPY editors.

1. Amazon Smart Plug

This Amazon Smart plug has 510,00 plus reviews, making it one of the most reviewed products on the site. It’s also a favorite of SPY editors, who have used and loved its convenience. With it, users can turn any outlet into a smart outlet. No smart home hub is needed. However, you can pair it with Alexa to add the option of voice control.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive

Seagate’s portable external hard drive is one of the most reviewed in its product category. Backed by 215,000 Amazon reviews, it can easily store 1TB of content and works with both Windows and Mac computers.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Dry and style your hair with this top-rated hot air brush from Revlon. Designed to provide drying power with 30% frizz and damage to your strands, it currently has a 4.6-star rating with over 313,000 plus reviews.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Crocs have been all the rage in recent years, making it easy to see how they racked up over 348,000 reviews. Offered in a variety of colors and sizes for the whole family, Crocs have quickly become the comfortable shoe to add to your wardrobe.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. Gildan Men’s Crew T-Shirts, Multipack

To say that people love these Gildan T-shirts would be an understatement. They have over 225,000 reviews from users who fell for their soft, moisture-wicking silhouette. Not only do these tees have excellent reviews on Amazon, but they’ve also proven to be extremely popular among SPY readers in particular.

SPY BEST-SELLER

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

With close to 145,000 reviews, the Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the brand’s most popular offerings. Designed with Amazon Alexa built-in, users can quickly access news and weather, control smart home devices and more through the sound of their voice while tracking heart rate, steps, distance, calories burned and other stats.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Iron Flask Sports Water Bottle

This insulated sports water bottle has over 104,000 and a stellar 4.8-star rating, mainly due to its ability to keep contents cold or hot for long periods. It comes with three leakproof lids to suit different needs and is offered in various colors and sizes.

Courtesy of Amazon

8. Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics

We recently wrote about our favorite acne spot treatment for men, but this popular Amazon product from Hero Cosmetics is one of the newest products to pass the 100,000 review threshold. Even after so many reviews, these pimple stickers still boast a 4.5-star rating.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Hanes Men’s Underwear Boxer Briefs

These Hanes boxer brief underwear are a favorite of Amazon reviewers who enjoy their comfortable and moisture-wicking fabric. They have over 119,000 reviews and can be purchased in a variety of colors and sizes.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)

It should come as no surprise that the widely reviewed Echo Dot is one of the more popular products on Amazon, but the fact that it has 512,000-plus reviews is mind-blowing. The sleek Alexa speaker offers pristine sound when streaming songs, audiobooks and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM and more. Use it to access Alexa to hear the news, check the weather and control smart home products.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. LifeStraw – Personal Water Filter

The LifeStraw is one product you’ll love to have in an emergency while hiking, camping or exploring the great outdoors. It has gained a 4.8-star rating with nearly 99,000 reviews from fans who vouch for its ability to remove bacteria and parasites from any drinking source.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Where the Crawdads Sing

This novel from Delia Owens is a New York Times bestseller with over 305,000 ratings on Amazon. A worldwide sensation, the New York Times called Where the Crawdads Sing as “a painfully beautiful first novel that is at once a murder mystery, a coming-of-age narrative and a celebration of nature.” Curious readers can purchase this selection in hardcover, paperback, Kindle or audiobook.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Mellanni Sheet Set

The 307,000-plus reviews on this Mellanni sheet set are telling. They are silky soft, super comfortable and amazingly affordable. In each set, you get one flat sheet, one deep pocket fitted sheet and two pillowcases.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. Amazon Basics Cross Cut Paper & Credit Card Shredder

With 182,000 reviews, this Amazon Basics Paper and Credit Card Shredder is the most reviewed shredder on the site. It shred up to eight pieces of paper at a time and can also destroy credit cards as needed.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. Bedsure Satin Pillowcase

These Bedsure Satin Pillowcases have 254,000 reviews on Amazon from fans who call them soft and comfortable. Made of polyester satin, they are delicate enough to protect your hair and skin as you rest. Offered in a variety of sizes and colors, they feature an envelope closure and durable construction that can be tossed in the washing machine.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Amazon Basics AAA 1.5 Volt Alkaline High-Performance Batteries

This pack of AAA batteries currently has over 418,000 Amazon reviews. They’re perfect for powering up devices such as game controllers, toys, and flashlights, and can be purchased in packs of up to 100.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. TubShroom Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Hair Catcher

With over 109,000, the TubShroom drain stopper is a must-have in all households. The drain protector and hair catcher prevents clogs and damage by trapping hair and debris before it clogs your pipes. When done, it leaves no mess; cleaning up takes just minutes.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Chom Chom Pet Hair Brush

Tired of replacing the sticky sheets on your lint roller? Well, there’s a better way, which is why this popular pet brush has more than 100,000+ reviews from Amazon customers.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. ThisWorx Handheld Car Vacuum

The ThisWorx handheld vacuum is one of the most popular vacuums we’ve ever written about on SPY. Amazon customers have left 225,000 reviews and counting to date.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

With 216,000 ratings, the Fire TV Stick Remote is one of Amazon’s top-selling products. Use the Fire TV Stick to turn any TV into smart TV and stream movies and TV shows from channels like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and more.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanies

Finally, we have a true SPY classic, the Carhartt Watch Hat. This is the most-reviewed Carhartt product on Amazon, and a best-seller every winter season.