Put Your Records On & Store Them Safely With These 5 Record Cabinets

So, you’ve got a record collection. What’s your favorite? More into the classics with Ray Charles, Dolly Parton and Fleetwood Mac? Or, maybe you’re a new wave collector with everything Lana Del Rey, Weyes Blood and Orville Peck. No matter what you’re collecting, it’s important you store your records properly in a record cabinet of sorts so your LPs don’t get damaged.

Record cabinets are an essential vinyl record storage hack every record player owner should have. In addition, most record cabinets provide some stellar space on top to keep your Bluetooth record player and, of course, your best speakers. Record cabinets really have a way of blending nicely into the furniture of your home’s interior, too. They are relative to the facade of most media consoles, so you won’t even have to stress about it looking visually awkward in your home.

Because you’re storing records, record cabinets offer tons of room to ensure all of your favorites can fit. If you weren’t already aware, records should be stored standing up, not laying flat. This is because laying and stacking records on top of one another could lead to disc damage, which is never any fun. Record cabinets keep that in mind with just enough room to perfectly store your records in a standing formation.

So, let’s get storing, shall we? Check out the best record cabinets you can find online below.

1. Novogratz Concord Turntable Stand

Who doesn’t love a little bit of walnut? This record cabinet from Amazon is the ideal solution for your growing collection. It features an open view of every record you own with enough space for about a hundred records total. There are a number of metal dividers that help your records stand if you don’t have many in your collection quite yet. In addition, there are two drawers up top where you can keep just about anything you want near your records. On the top of the record cabinet, you can place your record player and some speakers to get some tunes bumping and some LPs spinning.

2. Crosley Furniture Everett Mid-Century Modern Media Console

Not only does Crosley make some of our favorite record players, but they’re also the makers of some gorgeous furniture for your record players, like this striking record cabinet with a mid-century modern design. The top of this player has a space you can actually place your record player. It lifts up when you want to spin and closes back down if you’d like to use the record cabinet to display something else. Records all go behind the sliding doors at the bottom where you can fit a number of your favorites for safekeeping. Topped with gold details and a mahogany-colored wood, this will surely bring a boost to your home’s interior.

3. Urban Outfitters Delancey Storage Cabinet

Woven doors with a wooden framing? Sign us up. This beautiful record cabinet from Urban Outfitters is bursting with light wood and warm-toned vibes. While it’s not technically a record cabinet (you can use this bad boy to store just about whatever), it has enough room to store tons of records for your liking. The interior comes with a wooden plank you can raise higher so your records fit. In addition, this will create another level where you can store some things if needed. Of course, there is space up top to keep your record player and some speakers, too.

4. Lifestorey Valen Channel Front Sideboard

A little bit of green in the home never hurt anybody, has it? The Lifestorey Valen Channel Front Sideboard is a record cabinet we can’t stop eyeing. Similar to the one above, this isn’t actually a record cabinet, more of a storage cabinet — but, you can absolutely place your records in here. And who wouldn’t want to? That green is hard to come by. Plus, the white top and gold details are making us practically scream. There’s tons of storage in here for all of your vinyl from classic rock to country to modern pop. Fill it up and, of course, keep your record player directly on top.

5. Urban Outfitters Modern Boho Media Stand

It doesn’t get much better than bohemian, right? This boho record cabinet is a gorgeous option to place in your home. With that light brown color, it’s practically begging for the sun to hit it. There are numerous spaces to place your record player and even more space to place some books, a plant, a light, a mirror — you name it. The space where you place your records has sliding doors for easy access and to hide them totally.