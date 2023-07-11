This Ruggable Rug Is 20% Off and 100% Machine Washable

Are you a stylish but clumsy person? Do you regularly spill Chicken Tikka Masala on your rug while giggling over Sex and the City? (That Samantha! What won’t she say?!) For those who make a habit of spotting their otherwise pristine Persian carpets, there’s really just one solution: Ruggable. Ruggable makes rugs that are both profound ruggable (read: able to rug) and also, more unusually, machine washable.

Ruggable is big with parents for obvious reasons and party people for reasons related to Merlot. On Prime Day, Ruggable gets even bigger because the company offers crazy deals. FThis Oushak-styled rug is marked down 20% to $119.99. At that price, it’s a steal. Consider, for a moment, that whopping 6’ by 9’ area. It’s also made from a microfiber fabric, which keeps dust and debris from settling too deep in the rug to clean, but also keeps it soft enough to walk on barefoot day to day.

The rug has just enough faded color to it that it can bring some life to a bohemian-inspired home, without being to eye-catching to throw off other elements or art on the walls. For anyone moving into a new place looking to tie the room together, man, these rugs are best paired with lighter wood–toned furniture or coffee tables. Keep in mind though, the whole point of these rugs is that they can just be thrown in the washing machine like any towel or sheets set, so you’ll want to keep enough of it exposed that you can get it out from under furniture easily.