Save The Planet With Eco-Glitter, The Biodegradable Party Essential of 2022

There’s no denying that glitter is magical, but unfortunately, it makes a mess. It’s also not the most eco-friendly thing you can bring to the party. When it’s time to clean up that mess, lots of plastic particles can make their way down your drain or into the garbage, ultimately harming the environment.

According to this paper in the Marine Pollution Bulletin, glitter could be a major source of microplastics, making it dangerous for the environment. It could also be contributing to marine debris. In the ocean, these microplastics can be mistaken for fish eggs, hurting the marine wildlife that ingests them. When we eat seafood, we’re ultimately ingesting those microplastics as well, posing long-term health risks for us and our animal friends.

Luckily, there are two popular forms of plastic-free, biodegradable glitter:

Mica glitter : Derived from mined minerals that have a natural shine that mimics glitter

: Derived from mined minerals that have a natural shine that mimics glitter Cellulose glitter: A plant-based cellulose glitter made from bamboo/eucalyptus/refined wood pulp

These glitters aren’t harmful to the environment, and they’re a solution for sensitive skin if it’s being applied topically. Another little-known perk is that plant-based glitter is softer and easier to work with on paper or skin. Get your sparkle on in a more sustainable manner and help save the planet with the best biodegradable glitter of 2022.

1. Hemway Biodegradable Glitter

BEST OVERALL

One of the best biodegradable glitter brands you can buy is Hemway, which has more than 10 different colors and several unique textures, from ultra-fine to super chunky. Beyond how customizable it is, Hemway’s cosmetic-grade glitter is derived from cellulose in eucalyptus trees and is void of chemicals and additives. Get all the celebratory glitz without the effects on our planet. Hemway’s product also shimmers just as well as non-biodegradable glitter.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Plurvision Biodegradable Glitter

RUNNER UP

Packaged in a resealable pouch, this USA-made glitter is made from plant cellulose and available in silver or gold. Its dry form makes it perfectly versatile for DIY projects, crafting, or adding a little glam to your outfit. Their glitter is independently lab tested and up to 40% softer than non-biodegradable glitter. One buyer says, “The shimmer and shine is holographic and absolutely stunning.” Whether these sparkles are going in bath bombs or an art project, they’ll get the job done in an eco-friendly way.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Unicorn Snot Biodegradable Vegan Glitter

BEST FOR SKIN

Applying dry glitter on skin, paper, or other surfaces can be tricky, which is why the hilariously named Unicorn Snot has provided an easy-to-apply gel glitter. With this plant-based glitter, available in 7 different color options, the glitter application process becomes a whole less messy. It also removes the need for adhesives or primer – just swipe some Bio gel on your hair, brows, cheekbones, or anywhere else on the body, as long as it’s not too close to the eyes.

Courtesy of Amazon

4. KARIZMA Chunky Biodegradable Glitter

BEST SHAPES

If regular little grains of glitter sound too boring to you, get a superstar glow with this chunky holographic glitter filled with shapes, including hearts, stars and more. Ideal for getting a music video look or dressing up for a festival, these unique pieces of glitter can be used on nails and placed on collarbones or shoulders. It does require glitter glue unlike other cosmetic-grade glitters that are gel-based, but customers attest that it’ll last all day and night with easy peel-away removal.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. NYK1 Biodegradable Glitter Pots

BEST SET

Can’t decide what color glitter you’re after? NYK1 has just the solution with their set of 12 art pots filled with fine glitter. Great for festivals, projects and more, you have the choice of mixing the different colors together for a rainbow effect, if you’d like. Plus, you never have to worry about running out or getting bored with one color. Unlike other glitter variety packs on Amazon that can be a gamble, this brand guarantees to deliver the colors that are in the online images.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Stardust Micas Biodegradable Glitter Powder

BEST FINE CHOICE

This Stardust Micas biodegradable glitter is superb if you’re looking for a finer option as opposed to a chunkier one. Made from mineral-based mica, it really does resemble stardust and is ideal for those looking for a more subtle alternative. This makes it even more versatile as a glittery. Nail powder, body glitter, or snowflake glitter. It also makes a better bath bomb addition than the more chunky version on the market. It’s also delivered in a jar rather than a bag, making it more spill-proof.

Courtesy of Amazon

7. Universal Soul Biodegradable Glitter

CROWD FAVORITE

Available in four unique, shimmery tones, Universal Soul’s glitter isn’t just biodegradable – it’s compostable and comes packaged in a recyclable glass jar. Derived from eucalyptus tree cellulose, this gentle, sensitive skin-friendly glitter is a favorite amongst eco-friendly shoppers, with one commenting, “It is so exciting that we have these accessible and affordable alternatives to mainstream products that genuinely care about our health and the health of the planet.”

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

8. Today Glitter No-Plastic Bioglitter

BEST FOR ARTS AND CRAFTS

Although they have another section for cosmetic-grade biodegradable glitter, Today also has a section dedicated to plastic-free glitter for arts and crafts. While their cosmetic-grade product is intended for use on skin, this one is best for water-based applications, soaps and oils. It’s also the first FDA-approved glitter for use on lips. It’s made from eucalyptus and is 40% softer than regular glitter. Available in several colors, sizes and weights.

Courtesy of Today Glitter

