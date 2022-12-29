This Is the Biggest Sherpa Blanket Money Can Buy — & You Can Only Get It With This Secret Code

Cold? Yeah, we know. This past week had the majority of the United States of America feeling much more like Siberia and we’re still not over it. The sad news? If it was that cold in December, we’re probably going to experience much worse come January and February. Sure, you can throw on your trendy shearling coat and a pair of heated socks when you’re out in the cold, cold world, but the best blankets will become your best friend when inside.

Recently, we had the opportunity to review Big Blanket Co.’s Original Stretch Blanket and we were overwhelmed with just how big and cozy this bad boy really is. It’s everything and more when it comes to a massive, stretchy blanket. But, to prepare for colder temps ahead, Big Blanket Co. just dropped a bomb that will make it borderline impossible to leave your living room this January.

It’s time to tell you about the all-new Sherpa Stretch Blanket.

Courtesy of Big Blanket Co.

The Sherpa Stretch is Big Blanket Co.’s newest addition to the mix and honestly, it looks like the coziest. It takes the brand’s best-selling blanket and adds an extra layer of shearling for warmth that you don’t get from any typical big blanket. It’s ultra-thick in its design, too, so one blanket is surely enough with the Sherpa Stretch.

Currently, this is the world’s largest sherpa blanket in existence. Yeah, 12 lbs of sherpa coziness here, pal. It lays flat at 10′ x 10′ at 100 square feet total for cuddling far and wide. And, yes, it’s even machine washable. Who knew something so large could fit in your washer?

Here’s something you probably weren’t expecting — the Sherpa Stretch is currently locked behind a hidden page on the Big Blanket Co.’s website that you can find here. This is due to the fact that Big Blanket Co. currently only has limited quantities, so first come, first serve. Want one? Just type in code SHERPA and find these cozy blankets for yourself. You’re welcome.