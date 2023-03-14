Amazon Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of These Popular Must-Have Home Finds

Shoppers can’t get enough of these must-have home finds. From stylish decor to practical gadgets, these products will elevate your living space and make your daily routine a little bit easier.

Dial It Back to the 70s With Trippy Cushions If you didn’t know, 70s decor is coming back into fashion. These trippy mushroom cushion covers are a great place to start if you want a gentle introduction to the aesthetic. The square covers are 18×18 inches and are machine washable, which makes like so much easier. But remember that they don’t come with the pillow insert; you’ve got to get them separately. Find it on Amazon

Experience Home-Made Pasta With This Pasta & Noodle Maker Make delicious fresh pasta from the comfort of your home with the Pasta and Noodle Maker. This compact and versatile machine can produce up to 450g of pasta or noodles in just 15 minutes. With its interchangeable shaping discs, you can create various pasta and noodle shapes to suit your taste. Find it on Amazon

Your Bed Should Make You Feel Like a King You deserve to sleep well. Why not do it while feeling stylish too? This bed frame has a headboard and footboard made of green velvet, and if there’s anything to make you feel more pampered, we don’t know what it is. Find it on Amazon

You Will Rarely See a Sofa This Good If you’re looking for a statement piece of furniture, this white boucle curved sofa has got to be it. This four-seater couch is incredibly soft, like sitting on a cloud. When do you see anyone with a curved sofa? Never. The design of this sofa will set you apart from anyone else. One happy customer who shared pictures said, ‘Looks better in real life. Super rich material and very sturdy. The only downside is that it is very heavy. If white is too much for you, it also comes in dark gray. Find it on Amazon

This Vase With Gold Trim Is Especially Classy Take a classic green glass vase and give it a modern tapered silhouette and add a gold detail around the mouth. Voila: you have this vase that perfectly balances old and new. Find it on Amazon

This Comfy Footrest Doubles Up as a Clever Storage Unit If you want to take comfort levels up a notch, look no further than this soft woven footrest. The cotton is not only super soft but durable too. It also doubles up as a secret storage unit, with a discreet zip to stash items you don’t want to be seen. ‘Great product at a great price!…Very happy with this purchase,’ one five-star reviewer shared. Find it on Amazon

Travel Pillow Catch some much-needed Zzzs while you travel with this trtl Pillow, a scientifically proven neck support travel pillow that provides comfort and support while traveling. It is designed to help prevent neck pain and stiffness caused by long periods of sitting in a cramped position. This pillow is made of super soft material and can be machine washed for easy maintenance. It is also lightweight and compact, making it easy to pack and carry. This travel pillow is a must-have for anyone who travels frequently and wants to arrive at their destination feeling rested and refreshed. Find it on Amazon

Quencher Tumbler We have scoured the internet to find you the tumble everyone is talking about, and it’s this Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler. When SPY editors tested this tumbler for themselves, they became obsessed. This travel bottle amassed a cult following for its ability to keep drinks cool or warm for hours and ability to fit in car cup holders. Users also love its design features like the handle and the straw. Did we mention the unique colors it’s available in? Find it on Amazon

This Curved Sofa Works in Oddly-Shaped Rooms This Curved Sofa is a unique home seating option. It works better in oddly shaped rooms than a traditional, boxy-style sofa. Find it on Amazon

This Velvet Storage Ottoman Is Bold and Bright One of the easiest ways to inject spring energy into the home is to add some bold pops of color. And this Velvet Storage Ottoman brings both color and function by adding storage space. Find it on Amazon

Fleece Blanket Tell them you love them with this BEDSURE fleece blanket. It has decorative corner tassels, a warm red color that’ll liven things up, and is made of soft and cozy sherpa that you two can cuddle up with. Find it on Amazon

This Upholstered Ottoman Is Perfect for a Vanity This Upholstered Ottoman brings plush seating to a vanity station or desk area. This is an excellent addition to the bedroom, and the top even comes off, revealing a small storage area. Find it on Amazon

This Cloud Couch Is Ultimate #comfortcore Does anything scream #comfortcore to you, like boucle? This curved boucle sofa comes with a chaise for maximum comfort. It’s a two-piece sectional and looks like a streamlined dream cloud. Your sofa is an integral part of a living area, so it has to be comfortable, which is why it was designed with high-resilience padding and comes with four throw pillows. One five-star reviewer shared: ‘The sleek, contemporary design is gorgeous and really makes a statement in my living room.’ Find it on Amazon

Be a Cheeky Monkey With This Adorable Wall Lamp Have a bit of fun with this monkey wall light. The gold one is our favorite, but you can get it in black and white and choose what hand the monkey holds the light in, but its tail is adjustable, so you can point the direction in whichever way you choose. The light takes a 40W max bulb and has a simple switch on the cord. Find it on Amazon

These 70s Blackout Drapes Are Bang on Trend If you’re on the hunt for blackout drapes that are also bang on the 70s trend, then these floral curtains are what you need. They come ready to hang on most standard rods and have been made with a digital print that won’t fade. They can be thrown in the washing machine for an easy clean and then put in the tumble dryer, and what’s great is that they’re anti-wrinkle, so you won’t have to iron them. Find it on Amazon

Create More Space in Closets With These Triangles These little triangles can transform a whole closet creating up to three times more space. The triangles must be placed over a hanger to create extra vertical hanging space for your clothes rather than spreading out. Find it on Amazon

Bag and Wrap Storage and Dispenser Forget broken foil and wrap boxes and opt for this Keleywood organizer that keeps them and food bags in the same place without the annoying packaging. It can be put in a drawer or wall-mounted to save even more space, and it doubles as a dispenser. Find it on Amazon

This Elegant Dinnerware Set Has an Edge This is it if you’re looking for a new dinnerware set for four people that is also excellent value for money. The set includes four mugs, four dinner plates, and four bowls, and they’ve got an edge to them with their soft square design. They’re an absolute hit with reviewers, scoring nearly 3K five stars. Find it on Amazon

This Grout-Eez Cleaner Is Worth Every Penny Remove dirt, grease, stains and oil from ceramic tile and grout with this Grout-Eez Cleaner that makes cleaning as easy as possible. One bottle of Grout-eez can cover up to 250 square feet of tile and grout and using it can save you hundreds of dollars compared to hiring a professional. TikTokers claim that it is easy to use and worth every penny. Find it on Amazon

This Floor Lamp Doubles as a Display Space We love a multi-functional home product because it makes the most of existing space. That’s exactly what this Floor Lamp is, with three shelves displaying small items like pictures or plants. Find it on Amazon

Mug Warmer With Built-In Wireless Charger Mug warmers just got an upgrade. This MINXUE Coffee Mug Warmer can warm your coffee or tea and charge your devices wirelessly. It can be placed on any flat surface, such as a desk or table, and is perfect for use in the home or office. The warmer feature can keep your coffee or tea at the ideal temperature so that you can enjoy it for longer. The cooling feature can drop the temperature of your drink by 9-12℃(48-54℉) in 15 minutes, which is perfect for hot summer days. And the wireless charging feature can charge your phone, tablet, or other devices without additional cables. It is an ideal solution for people who want to enjoy warm drinks and have convenient charging and cooling in one device. Find it on Amazon

This Sofa Arm Clip Table Is an Easy Addition Not every seat on the couch has easy access to the coffee table. This Sofa Arm Clip Table makes space for cups and snacks for the seats that can’t quite reach another surface. Find it on Amazon

These Egyptian Cotton Sheets Are a Huge Hit With Over 92K Reviews These Egyptian cotton sheets are sung about in lyrics, and now we know why. This luxury four-piece set has a 1,800 thread count and has scored over 92,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers have found that they wash well too. ‘Smooth and soft. Wash and dry well; follow instructions and very little wrinkling,’ one reviewer shared. Find it on Amazon

Elevate Your Wall Decor With These Elegant Wall Hooks These Wall Hooks are not your ordinary wall hook; they are sleek and perfect for small spaces or adding a minimalistic touch to your home decor. The beveled pine wood dowels and natural finish create a minimalist yet sophisticated look that doubles as an art piece. This wall-mounted rail features five themes ideal for holding anything from coats and bags to towels and keys, perfect for decluttering your space. Find it on Amazon

This Bamboo Cutting Board Makes an Epic Food Prep Station This is an epic food prep station. The bamboo cutting board has easy-to-use grater and slicer blades and what they call a ‘juice groove’ to stop messy spills. This chopping board comes complete with storage, where you can collect your sliced food. If you’re not eating it straightaway you can cover it with one of the silicone lids which will keep it airtight. Find it on Amazon

These Linen Sheets Will Have You Turning Your Back on Cotton We love this linen bed set. This stone-wash queen-size set comes with a deep pocket fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. It’s made with 100% French linen, which keeps you warm and cozy but also regulates your temperature in summer. It will even get softer with each wash. One happy customer they are now a linen convert, as they wrote: ‘We absolutely love these sheets. My husband swears we will never use cotton sheets again.’ Wash before use for the best feel. They are game changers. Find it on Amazon

Motorized Window Shade This Yoolax Motorized Blind Shade is a window shade that can be controlled remotely or with a compatible smart device. It is compatible with Alexa and can be controlled through voice commands. The shade can block out light and provide privacy with its blackout feature. The shade is powered by a battery or solar power, making it convenient for any room. It can be customized to fit your window size and is easily installed. This motorized blind shade is a great way to add convenience and control to your window treatments. Find it on Amazon

These Floating Shelves Have Hidden Shelves If there is one item from Amazon that you should immediately invest in for your home, it must be these Timbervaults Floating Shelves. Although they may look like the average accessory on which you can display photos and items, they serve as a hidden cabinet where you can store all your private belongings. Find it on Amazon

Indulge in Luxurious Comfort in This Swivel Boucle Chair This Swivel Barrel Chair is trending all over Tik Tok. This round boucle accent chair is designed to provide 360° swivel movement, allowing you to effortlessly turn and move in any direction. Upholstered in a soft teddy modern fabric, it is invitingly comfortable and adds a touch of elegance to any space. Find it on Amazon

This Bed Set Is an Insanely Good Value This three-piece bed set is of unbelievable value and quality. It has pillowcases and a duvet cover for $10.99, and it scored an impressive 4.3 stars. The duvet cover has four corner ties to keep the comforter in place. It’s available in several colors and ranges from twin to king-size. One five-star reviewer wrote: ‘This is the best quality Duvet I have found yet on Amazon! Very great quality material. Very soft & thick material!’ Find it on Amazon

Wrap Yourself in Warmth With This Towel Warmer Transform your bathroom into a luxurious spa with the Towel Warmer. This oversized warmer is perfect for towels, bathrobes, and blankets, ensuring you always have a warm and cozy experience. Its sleek design and easy-to-use features make it a must-have accessory for any bathroom. Find it on Amazon

Egg Bite Maker This family-sized egg bite maker is perfect for large groups or meal preps. Each batch cooks nine servings and will evenly cook each egg bite in as little as 10 minutes. Want to take it on the go? Go ahead, it only weighs two pounds. Find it on Amazon

Create a Twinkling Garden With These Pretty Solar Lights These solar lights are like fireflies in your garden. The decorative lights can be planted on the balcony or in the garden, depending on available space. The solar light is held by very light flexible wires that sway in the wind. They’re also easy to use with no plugs or cables required as they get all their energy from the sun. Find it on Amazon

These Cool Nightstands Come With Charging Sockets They’re great as nightstands, but these side tables will work anywhere in the home. They come with three USB charging ports and two standard outlets, so you can plug in your lamp, charge your phone, and more once installed. With the extra shelf, these also have great storage for books and magazines too. Find it on Amazon

Preserve Freshness & Flavor With the Revolutionary Souper Cubes These Souper Cubes are an innovative solution for storing and preserving leftovers. With its extra-large size, you can freeze soup, sauce, and other liquids without mess or spills. The silicone construction ensures easy release and effortless cleaning. The best part? The cubes are stackable, saving you precious freezer space. Find it on Amazon

This Coffee Table Will Level Up Your Living Room TV watching just got a lot more interesting with this Sobro Coffee Table. It has a refrigerated drawer, meaning a nice, cold beverage is always at hand. Find it on Amazon

Lift Top Coffee Table With its easy-to-assembly construction and durable material, the Bidiso Lift Top Coffee Table is a nifty addition to any living room or home office. This table is excellent for tight spaces due to the added functionality of the lift top with a hidden storage compartment that provides ample space for storing books, magazines, and other items. Find it on Amazon

This Tufted Headboard Is a Neutral Dream Neutral colors are a great way to decorate the home because nothing can clash with them. This Tufted Headboard can go with pretty much any bedding set, which makes it the perfect base for the ideal bedspread. Find it on Amazon

Universal Sofa Covers If you have yet to see the satisfying Tik Tok videos of these Giroayus Wear-Resistant Universal Sofa Covers, then check them out. These are durable individual pieces of furniture protection made from high-stretch elastic and anti-slip spandex and they can fit a variety of styles and sizes. They are easy to install and remove and machine-washable for easy maintenance. They can protect your sofa from dirt, pet hair, and spills, ensuring it stays clean and looks new. Find it on Amazon

Sofa Sack The Sofa Sack is a plush bean bag sofa with a super soft microsuede cover. It is filled with memory foam for extra comfort and can be used by kids, adults, and couples as a lounger chair. The jumbo size of the bean bag makes it a perfect piece of furniture for Netflix and chilling in any room in the house. Find it on Amazon

We Love How Rich This Bed Looks Emerald green will be the accent color of the year, but it’s also timeless. This velvet bed frame looks grand, with the vertical lines drawing the eye up while the soft fabric adds richness. This bed does appear to change color in different lights, so be warned. In the dim light, the green can look extremely dark. What’s best is that there’s no spring box needed, and it doesn’t squeak either! Find it on Amazon

Bring Playfulness Into the Home With This Star Projector This Star Projector may seem like something for a kid’s room, but it is more than that. There is no shame in wanting to bring these pretty stars into the bedroom. It’s such a peaceful way to fall asleep. Find it on Amazon

This Faux Fur Chair Is Super Cozy If you are looking to lean into the dark and moody vibe, this saucer chair is a great addition to your collection. With faux fur material that makes it plush and inviting, plus gold legs, it will make you feel like royalty. Find it on Amazon

This Accent Chair For Modern Vibes Upgrade your home decor with this 24KF Accent Chair to create a modern vibe. It will create a sophisticated feel to your space while providing a comfortable place to sit back and relax. It even comes in various colors allowing you to match everything else in your home. Find it on Amazon

This Simple Full-Length Mirror Makes Your Space Lighter We like the simplicity of this full-length mirror. They say mirrors can make a room look bigger and add light to the space. This mirror comes with a black or gold alloy frame, and depending on your aesthetic, it has a stable bracket to lean or can be wall-mounted. One five-star reviewer shared: ‘No complaints with this mirror for the price. It came super safely packaged and arrived very quickly!’ Find it on Amazon

Guests Won’t Even Realize This Plant Is Not Real If you struggle to keep your plants alive or want to add some green to a room that doesn’t get much light, an artificial plant is a great option. Fake plants have improved so much recently that people won’t even notice it’s not real. This five-foot Paradise Palm Tree Potted Plant is made from silk rather than plastic. Find it on Amazon

Your Grounds Will Be Exactly How You Like Them With This Automatic Grinder If you care about coffee, you’ll love this automatic grinder that can make up to 32 cups. You can choose 18 different scales of grinding that move from ultra-fine to extra-coarse so you can enjoy your coffee exactly how you like it. Unlike many coffee grinders, the bean hopper and grind chamber are easy to clean. Find it on Amazon

This Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Works on Both Hardwood and Carpet This go anywhere in the home Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is much easier to lug around than a corded vacuum. And it even has a smaller, handheld version that is great for car cleanup. Find it on Amazon

This Velvet Cushion Looks Expensive This decorative cushion is under $10 and looks like you should have paid much more than that. The velvet is soft and will help lift your bedroom, living room, or office. It comes in 30 colors, so you’re bound to find one that fits your aesthetic. It doesn’t come with the cushion insert, but it’s excellent value for money. Find it on Amazon

This Living Room Chair Has a Retro Vibe This shell-shaped chairus Living Room Chair is a unique accent seating option for the living room. It has an Old School Hollywood feel that blends both old school and new, modern decor. Find it on Amazon