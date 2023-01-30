One-Handed Cleaning Has Never Been Easier Thanks to the Simplehuman Paper Towel Holder Pump

Simplehuman has done it again, creating a new innovative product that completely enhances how our homes function. On January 30, the brand introduced a hybrid paper towel holder pump that reduces clutter and creates efficiency in the kitchen to its ever-growing product line.

No one does hybrid home products better than Simplehuman, which currently holds more than 250 patented innovations, ranging from their award-winning trash cans, sensor mirrors, home accessories, and more — each of which pushes the boundaries of intuitive user experience and function.

The best part about Simplehuman is how well their line-up of products works seamlessly together. This latest invention, the first of its kind, features a cleansing pump that can easily detach from the center of the towel stand to effectively clean up kitchen messes while taking up minimal counter space.

Designed with a 6-ounce pump, it effortlessly dispenses a fine mist, while the durable paper towel holder gives just enough resistance to allow you to tear off a sheet with one hand for quick and easy cleaning.

Courtesy of Simplehuman

Courtesy of Simplehuman

Available in matte black ($90), white ($90), brushed ($80), and brass ($90), Simplehuman’s paper towel and pump duo will fit easily into your existing decor and is simple to sit on your countertop and use as soon as it’s delivered to your door.

Leaving no stone underturned, the brand has also released a line of multi-surface cleaning tablets that dissolve in water and fit perfectly in the paper towel pump’s reservoir. These powerful yet safe, cleaning tablets are available for $13 in packs of 12 and offered in three scents: citrus grapefruit, watermint lavender, and geranium.