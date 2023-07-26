The Best, Cheap Mesh-Back Office Chair is 50% Off

It’s been more than three years since the pandemic sentenced millions of us to remote work, and in the time since, most of us went back to the office. Which is to say, it’s been a while since many of us have thought seriously about our home office needs, spending more time in a swivel chair that someone else paid for.

That said, there’s still a large population that’s still grinding from home. If you’re among them, congratulations, and more power to you – but you’re going to want to be comfortable. At the very least, you’re going to want to avoid turning into the dad from Coraline after a few more years or adopting the silhouette of a construction crane.

It’s the right time to get an ergonomic desk chair if you’re still parked at a bar stool that seemed cool at a garage sale ten years ago, or at a repurposed dining room chair; the market’s flooding with options as corporations downsize, so you’re likely to score a deal. You can get a really great one for hundreds of dollars, or you can save that money for something more fun and get this respectable SMUG model on Amazon for half off retail price today at $50 (it usually goes for about $88). Reviewers say that it’s good quality for the price, comfortable, and easy to assemble.