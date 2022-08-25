Get Seriously Spooky With These Halloween Decorations

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Halloween is one of the best opportunities for festive decorating. While Christmas decorations can be fun and spread cheer, the best Halloween decorations offer a greater opportunity for individual creativity. This is partly thanks to Halloween’s range of memorable horror movies and the plethora of scary and villainous characters, Halloween-related and not, which can also be called upon. The best Halloween decor lets you use your imagination and creativity. So, go ahead, be that house on the block and decorate your home the way you always wanted to as a kid (two words: fog machine).

Unless you were lucky enough to snag one of The Home Depot’s famous 12-foot-tall skeletons before they sold out, you’ll need to buy a few different pieces of Halloween decor to get in the proper spooky spirit. Below we’ve rounded up the 38 best Halloween decorations available to order online. You’ll find items that are easy to get out of the loft when Halloween comes around and others that may be subtle enough to be used elsewhere year-round.

There are also indoor and outdoor decorations so you can elevate your once wholesome home into a terrifying haunted house from front to back and inside to out. Whether planning a Halloween party or stocking up on Halloween candy, these decorations will get everyone in a ghoulish mood.

1. National Tree Company Animated Halloween Hidden Face

BEST OVERALL

If you want to turn up the terror, one of the easiest ways is with the ultra-scary National Tree Company Animated Halloween Hidden Face. The battery-operated decoration looks like a standard mirror. Still, thanks to its sound and noise activation features, the mirror will make a shattering glass sound when it detects movement, and a ghostly face will appear before emitting a scream. The scream comes from the mirror, but it may also come from you and your guests.

Image courtesy of Home Depot

2. Home Accents Holiday LED Halloween Moonlit Mansion Rubber Light and Sound Door Mat

BEST INTERACTIVE MAT

The Home Accents Holiday LED Halloween Moonlit Mansion Rubber Light and Sound Door Mat looks like a charming holiday mat until guests step on it and activate the LED lights and spooky soundtrack. The mat is battery-powered, making it easy to place at any entrance. A fun feature for trick-or-treaters or party guests, it also has an on/off button, which is great news for your delivery person who doesn’t need any extra frights on their route.

Courtesy of Home Depot

3. Halloween Bats Peel and Stick Wall Decals

BEST DECALS

Would it be weird to keep the Halloween Bats Peel and Stick Wall Decals up year-round? They’re that cool. The reusable decals can be placed on painted walls, windows, furniture, appliances and more. When Halloween is over, remove the non-marking decals and put them back on their decal backing sheet to use again next year.

Courtesy of Target

4. LED Cascading Spider Halloween Lightshow Projection by Hyde & EEK! Boutique

BEST NO-WORK

Do you love Halloween but hate spending your free time decorating? Keep your home festive with minimal effort by using the LED Cascading Spider Halloween Lightshow Projection by Hyde & EEK! Boutique. Plug in the LED light and direct it at your home to create a spooky light show that can be used on its own or paired with a fog machine and Halloween soundtrack for a chilling delight.

Courtesy of Target

5. Incandescent Clear Ghost Halloween Pathway Stake Lights by Hyde & EEK! Boutique

BEST PATHWAY LIGHTING

Keep Halloween spooky and safe with the 5-count Incandescent Clear Ghost Halloween Pathway Stake Lights by Hyde & EEK! Boutique. Great for lighting pathways and driveways, the clear incandescent lights have a 24-inch cord and are designed with ground stakes. We also like that the lights can connect end to end with other lights for a larger light display.

Courtesy of Target

6. Pumpkin Orange and Black Shatterproof Halloween Wreath by Hyde & EEK! Boutique

BEST WREATH

The Pumpkin Orange and Black Shatterproof Halloween Wreath combines chic and eek, proving that Halloween can be spooky and classy. Use indoors or in a covered spot outdoors and let guests know that Halloween can be fun and grown up. The shatterproof wreath features black and orange balls and hidden pumpkins with black faux pine needles.

Courtesy of Target

7. Lomimos White Decorative Pumpkin Set

BEST DIY

Carving pumpkins is a messy endeavor and one that yields decorations with a limited lifespan. We like the Lomimos White Decorative Pumpkins for a more permanent Halloween tradition. The set includes 12 pumpkins in a variety of sizes. The lightweight pumpkins are great for drawing, stenciling, painting and more.

Image Courtesy of Amazo

8. Aperiy Metal Old Salem Sign

BEST SIGN

Keep your Halloween décor scary and classy at the same time with the Aperiy Metal Old Salem Sign. The vintage-inspired sign can be displayed indoors or outdoors in a covered spot. An easy and fun décor option, the sign can be used annually for a historically spooky touch to your festivities.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Spider Webs Halloween Decorations

BEST BARGAIN

Featuring 900 square feet of fake cobwebs, this is one of the easiest and best ways to decorate a large space on a budget. The spider webs are made from super stretchy material that can be placed indoors or outdoors. We also like that this set includes 30 plastic spiders for an extra scary effect.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Resin Pump Dispenser

BEST SOAP DISPENSER

Is anything scarier than sharing germs with your guests on Halloween? Not really, so help everyone at your Halloween party stay healthy with the Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Resin Pump Dispenser. Fill with soap or lotion and help your guests stay clean and moisturized while getting their spook-on.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Witchcraft Rug

BEST INDOOR RUG

Investing in a festive rug is a no-brainer if you like to go all-out for your annual Halloween party. Ruggable has several Halloween-friendly designs in various sizes, including this 5’ by 7’ Witchcraft Rug. The hand-drawn design has a sophisticated but scary vibe, and we like that all Ruggable rugs can be detached from their non-slip bottom and placed in the washing machine. There’s nothing scarier than stains.

Courtesy of Ruggable

12. Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween

BEST ADVENT CALENDAR

After decades of waiting, Hocus Pocus fans finally get a sequel to the beloved Halloween film. Count down to Halloween this year with the Sanderson sisters in the new Hocus Pocus: 13 Frights of Halloween advent calendar. There are 13 days of fright-tacular surprises, including holiday decorations that fans can use each year.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. Outsunny 7.5 ft. LED Haunted Tree with Owl, Ghost, and Pumpkins Halloween Inflatable

BEST FAMILY INFLATABLE

It’s fun to have the scariest house on the block, but if you have little neighbors, maybe throw in a few family-friendly decorations. The Outsunny 7.5 ft. LED Haunted Tree with Owl, Ghost, and Pumpkins Halloween Inflatable is just menacing enough to be enjoyed by big kids while not so scary that tiny trick or treaters are going to show up at your door in tears.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

14. Eldnacele Store Flickering Candles

BEST CANDLES

There are tons of battery-operated electric candles, but none feature the unique detailing these spooky beauts offer. The set of three candle pillars boasts detailed illustrations of a spider web, a skull, and a raven. The simple black and white color scheme doesn’t detract from the warm glow of the faux flame and will go with any design theme.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. JOYIN Halloween Foam RIP Graveyard Tombstones Decorations

BEST CLASSIC LAWN DECOR

You can’t beat a set of tombstones for a classic Halloween design element that never goes out of style. The Joyin 17″ tombstones come in a pack of five, each with a uniquely sinister design. Each tombstone has a set of garden stakes for outdoor use and flat feet for indoor use.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Yihong Store Orange Fairy String Lights

BEST LIGHTS

These battery-operated lights should do the trick if you’re looking to add an orange glow to your spooky set-up. The set comes with two ropes with over 50 LED twinkle lights that stretch up to 16.4 feet. Plus, they feature eight different light modes –– from slow glow to flash and even wave –– allowing you to change the entire vibe of your space with the click of a button.

Courtesy of Amazon

17. Mina Heal Crystal Ball

MYSTICAL PICK

We can’t tell you the future, but we can promise this black crystal ball is the perfect piece of witchy decor. The sphere is made of volcanic glass known as obsidian, which is believed to be a protective stone — perfect for keeping your home safe from negative energies on All Hallow’s Eve. This crystal ball adds a mystical element to your Halloween decor and can be used year-round.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Tayfremn Halloween Decorations

BEST FOR DINNERS

No Halloween feast is complete without a set of these Tayfremn Halloween Decorations. This five-piece set of decorations includes two styles of table cloth, one fireplace cover, one lampshade cover and 36 individual bat toys. Each tablecloth is designed to accommodate a different table shape, in this case, one round and one rectangle. With this set of bat and spider-inspired decorations, there’s no excuse for not covering every inch of your home in some Halloween decoration.

Courtesy of Amazon

19. The Wine Savant Skull Decanter

FOR WHISKEY LOVERS

Whether it’s for wine, whiskey, or another liquid that needs breathing — this spooky decanter is the perfect decorative element for Halloween or accomplishing a scary vibe all year round. The floating glass skull adds quite a vibe to your pouring and can hold up to 750ml. Hand washing is recommended.

Courtesy of Amazon

20. PEIDUO Halloween Black Tree

BEST HALLOWEEN TREE

Brighten up your pad with this spooked-out PEIDUO Halloween Black Tree. The lighted tabletop tree can stay lit for up to six hours and is 18″ tall, making it the perfect height for a table centerpiece or a decorative corner. The tree is black glitter and has 24 purple LEDs spread evenly across the flexible and sturdy branches.

Courtesy of Amazon

21. Elegance Eclipse Candy Bowl

BEST BOWL

Why use a regular plastic bowl like everybody else when you can have the chicest bowl on the block? This bowl features Halloween’s classic colors with a matte black exterior and a polished copper-orange interior. It’s great for giving out candy to trick-or-treaters…or yourself.

Courtesy of Amazon

22. Monister QE Wind Chimes Halloween Decoration

BEST WIND CHIMES

The spooky sounds of the Monister QE Wind Chimes Halloween Decoration will create an eerie welcome to any Halloween party. This all-black wind chime is haunting for your eyes and ears, topped with a skull stencil and featuring multiple hanging bats. It measures just over 34″ from top to bottom and features an S-shaped hook for near-instant installation.

Courtesy of Amazon

23. Evelyne Triple LED Halloween Candles

BEST CANDLESTICK

We love this kitschy Halloween table decoration with triple flameless candles and a spooky skeleton holding them up. It’s made of durable materials, and the flameless candles are a healthier, risk-free, eco-friendly alternative to conventional candles. Note that this decoration does take three AAA batteries which are not included in your purchase.

Read More: Best Cheap Halloween Decorations

Courtesy of Amazon

24. H&D Crystal Ball 3D Skull

BEST 3D

Skulls are a decor staple of the Halloween season, but this crystal ball with a 3D skull on the inside is a unique alternative. The glass globe, which also comes with a silver gothic stand, measures about 3″ tall and 3″ wide, making it the perfect little accent piece for your desk or coffee table.

Courtesy of Amazon

25. Northlight Lighted Black and Gold BOO Sign

BEST LETTERING

The Northlight Lighted Black and Gold BOO Sign offers a classy alternative to other, more traditional Halloween decorations. Each of the three letters in the “BOO” sign is powered by two AA batteries (not included with the sign) and stands upright without additional support. The sign also has integrated loopholes if you’d prefer to hang it for an elevated display.

Courtesy of Target

26. Kitch Aroma Black Flameless Pillar Candles

BEST REMOTE CANDLES

Nothing sets the spooky mood like a dimly lit room glowing with flickering candlelight. These black wax candle pillars feature a faux flame that realistically mimics the glow of real candlelight. You don’t have to conjure magical powers to turn them on because the set comes with a timer and a remote. These will add a dash of spooky warmth to any room.

Courtesy of Amazon

27. Posable Skeleton With LED Eyes

BEST SKELETON

This Posable Skeleton With LED Eyes is another great piece of scary Halloween decor courtesy of The Home Depot. This 5-foot-tall skeleton can be sat in a human-like position and features creepy glowing eyes. Inside or outside, this Halloween decoration is sure to frighten guests.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

28. Calloway Mills Skull Doormat

BEST DOORMAT

Have you ever bought a nice doormat that was a light color and watched it get ruined in less than a month? We’ve been there too. That’s why this black skull doormat will not only be a great piece of decoration, but it will also not show dirt like light-colored mats. The mat is made with natural coir and has a vinyl backing that makes it sturdy and helps to prevent it from shifting.

Read More: Home Depot’s 12-Foot Skeleton

Courtesy of Amazon

29. Medarchitect Life Size Anatomical Head

BEST PROP

Anatomy class prop or Halloween decoration? You be the judge. This subtle Medarchitect Life Size Anatomical Head decoration doesn’t necessarily have to be taken down once the season is over, and that’s why we love it. It’s spooky enough for Halloween, but you can learn something from it.

Courtesy of Amazon

30. Halloween Stacked Pumpkins

ARTY PICK

These Halloween Stacked Pumpkins are an arty alternative to Halloween decorations. Two stacks are included with every order, each featuring three pumpkins stacked from small on top to large on the bottom. They’re hand-painted with polka dot, harlequin and stripy patterns in black, orange and white, giving them a high-quality and eye-catching appearance. These pumpkins are an ideal choice for the more style-conscious Halloween decorator.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

31. Ouija Board Kitchen Mat

BEST KITCHEN DECOR

Entertaining guests? Add a little Halloween flair to your placemats with these subtle Ouija-themed decorations. The “Yes” or “No” options, numbers and classic letters of the Halloween game are printed onto the wipe-clean surfaces for a hygienic-Halloween finish. We hope your knife and fork don’t start moving on their own.

Courtesy of Wayfair

32. DWK Ravens on Skulls Bookends

BEST BOOKENDS

From curses and potions to brews and spells, these decorative resin books are a spellbinding addition to any shelf or side table. The combination of old books, skulls and ravens looks like they were pulled straight from the library in an old haunted house. They go great with any magical tarot or Hocus Pocus theme, adding a gothic hint of decor to your home.

Courtesy of Amazon

33. Low Lying Skeleton Fogger

BEST FOGGER

Creating a layer of smoke over the floor with the Low Lying Skeleton Fogger is a fun and effective way to build a spooky atmosphere. Although the machine is compact and lightweight, it’s powerful enough to pump out a blanket of dense fog across any small to medium-sized room. For safety, it features an automatic shutoff function. You can also control its output via the wired remote control. Step into the unknown as you walk through a mysterious fog when this smoke machine turns on.

Read More: The Best Fog Machines to Elevate Your Party

Courtesy of The Home Depot

34. RJ Legend Store Halloween Ceramic Tree

KITSCH PICK

This might be a bit kitschy, but that doesn’t make it any less cool. The vintage throwback is one of the most popular items on the Halloween decor market. You’ll find variations of this ceramic tabletop Halloween tree everywhere, but Amazon has it covered with this one, which boasts over 50 bulbs and stands at 15 inches tall.

Courtesy of Amazon

35. ZODZ Neon Sign Skull

BEST NEON SIGN

The ZODZ Neon Sign Skull adds modern style to any room in your home. It’s handcrafted to deliver a high-quality feel and comes in your choice of either blue or pink. The attention to detail of this funky Halloween decoration makes it a unique and stylish way to decorate your home without compromising on class. It’s also easy to hang, thanks to the pre-drilled hanging holes, so all you need to do is attach a fixture to the wall in the form of nails or screws.

Courtesy of Amazon

36. William Sonoma Shade Skull Decanter

BEST DRINKING VESSEL

Keep your spirits at bay this Halloween with this handcrafted crystal glass decanter. The stylish decanter is dishwasher safe and features a gorgeous skull-shaped glass topper. Your home bar never looked so spooky.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

37. Jack Skellington Airblown Archway

BEST ENTRYWAY DECORATION

The Jack Skellington Airblown Archway is a monstrous way to welcome your Halloween guests. This inflatable welcome character over your porch or entryway will entice plenty of trick-or-treaters your way while also scaring some off. It stands 11.5-feet tall and showcases Jack’s skeleton face, including his instantly recognizable friendly yet slightly creepy smile. Thanks to its Halloween and Christmas-related source material, it can also be used as a Christmas decoration.

Read More: Large Halloween Decorations

Courtesy of The Home Depot

38. Wrought Studio Skull Canvas

BEST ART

This gallery-wrapped “Splash Skull” canvas by Ali Gulec is tasteful and unique. It’s a statement piece that can be used all year round and not just for Halloween. The impressive piece is available in eight different sizes. Prices start at $60.04 for the smallest and work their way up as they increase in value and size.

Courtesy of Wayfair

52 Actually Scary Halloween Costumes for 2022