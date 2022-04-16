8 Simple Ways to Save Money at Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Target has always been the go-to for the best home goods, clothing, and personal items. It’s basically a one-stop shop, and it never fails that every time you go in or shop online to pick up a few things, you’re that you come out with a cart full of items you never knew you needed. Nine times out of 10, you wind up spending well over $100 when you went in planning only to spend $15.

If you find yourself in this predicament more than you’d like, there’s a strong chance that you’ve been shopping Target all wrong. Yes, it’s true. There are ways to shop better at Target that’ll help you save both money and time.

Now that inflation is at 8.5% — an over 40-year high — every dollar counts. And with over 1,900 stores in the U.S. (75% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Target store) and revenue surpassing $93 billion in 2020 (with nearly 18% generated by eCommerce), we think it’s safe to say chances are, you’ve given Target some of your money recently.

So whether you’re looking to curb overspending or just looking for ways to score the best deals, these are the best hacks for shopping at Target.

1. Shop the Target Clearance

Be sure to check out Target’s online clearance section for the best deals. When shopping in-store, you can find clearance items at the ends of the aisles.

Licensed from Adobe

2. Get Free Shipping

Did you know that spending $35+ online will get you free shipping on most items — many within two days? This service will also give you access to free returns, which will surely come in handy if items don’t fit or you begin having buyer’s remorse.

Spending less than $35? Use in-store pick-up, drive up, or ship to store to avoid shipping costs.

3. Join Target’s Circle Loyalty Program

By signing up for the Target Circle program you’ll earn 1% cashback for every eligible Target purchase (in-store, online, and through the Target app). The program is totally free and also offers extra Target Circle Bonus rewards. With the loyalty program, you’ll also get other perks such as birthday discounts and early access to sales.

4. Sign Up for a Target RedCard

The Target RedCard is a debit or credit card that helps you save an extra 5% off your purchases, free shipping, and an extra 30 days for returns.

Courtesy of Target

5. Use Target’s Price Match Guarantee

Target offers a price matching both in-store and online. Use it if you find an item at a lower price up to 14 days after your purchase.

6. Stack Coupons

Did you know that you can combine Target Circle offers with Target store coupons, manufacturer coupons, and Target RedCard discounts? By combining Target store coupons, manufacturer coupons, Target Circle, and using your Target RedCard, you’ll save big.

7. Remember To Check Target’s Weekly Ad

Target sales run from Sunday through Saturday. Be sure to check their weekly ad to keep up with the latest deals.

8. Shop the Target’s Bullseye Playground and Dollar Spot

Check out Target’s Bullseye’s Playground, which can be found right at the store’s entrance. There are a lot of great finds and seasonal items starting at just $1.

The Top Amazon Deals for Prime Members

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.