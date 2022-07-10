Target’s New Student and Teacher Discount Lets You Save More on Back to School Supplies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

With the Fourth of July holiday weekend behind us, it’s time to start thinking about back-to-school supplies for both students and teachers. While the thought of heading back into the classroom may be a dreaded moment for most, there is some reason to celebrate, thanks to Target’s recent announcement that they will be offering more ways than ever to save on back-to-school items and supplies.

A press release from the retailer shares that they will offer an increased 20% college student discount through Target Circle, the return of tax-free weekends, and seasonally low prices. Target also announced plans to expand its Teacher Prep Event, running it from July 17 until September 10 this year. This gives educators six additional weeks to save 15% on back-to-school supplies and more. The savings event typically lasts approximately two weeks, except for 2020 when it lasted six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This discount expansion seems to be part of Target’s larger mission to reduce some of the extra inventory acquired during the early days of the pandemic. Back in June, Target announced that they would be taking measures to reduce a surplus of inventory. An article in The New York Times explained that “Target plans to cut prices and cancel orders to clear out unwanted inventory … to combat inflation and supply chain disruptions.”

Thanks to these discounts, prices have reached ultimate lows at Target. That said, there’s no better time to stock up on back-to-school necessities like pens, notebooks, backpacks, and more. If you’re wondering who exactly is eligible for these discounts, check out the details below.

Eligible educators include:

Teachers, staff, and faculty working in K-12 schools and colleges or universities throughout the United States.

Daycare center and early childhood learning center teachers.

Home school teachers.

To get the deal, teachers can apply for verification at any time.

Teachers verify status HERE

After getting verified, go into the Target Circle dashboard and save the teacher savings Circle offer (available 7/17-9/10).

The discount will then be available for use at Target.com or in the Target app if you plan to use it in-store.

Students who are enrolled in any university, community college, vocational school, or postsecondary school in the United States are eligible.

Those eligible can similarly sign up for the extra discount by first creating an online Target account.

Request student verification by providing the necessary information

The discount will available for use at Target.com or in the Target app for use in-store.

Check out a few of our favorite back-to-school items to shop for during the extra savings period below.

JanSport Cool Student 17.3″ Backpack

Up & Up 100ct College Ruled Reinforced Filler Paper

Sharpie Gel Pens S-Gel 0.7mm

Bentgo Kids’ Chill Leak-Proof Lunch Box

Sharpie 12pk Highlighters Smear Guard Chisel Tip Multicolored

