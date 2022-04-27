The Best Fans To Keep Your Space Cool, Whatever the Size

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Keeping cool in the warmer months can be difficult. Unless you’re fortunate enough to have air conditioning or a swimming pool, you might have to make do with a cold shower, a glass of ice water and one of the best fans. Not all fans are created equal, though. Some fans seem like they were designed solely to look ugly and make lots of noise while producing absolutely no cold air. Fortunately, these fans are better than that.

We like to use the best fans to supplement A/C and add more air circulation to rooms and spaces that tend to heat up and get stuffy. Freestanding fans are a great way to save on air conditioning costs when you only want to cool a small section of your home. They also bridge the gap for couples who have different ideas on where to set the thermostat. The best fans can even provide cool air when working outdoors, making garages and patios comfortable even on hot days.

What To Consider Before Buying a Fan

There are thousands of fans on the market, which can make shopping for a new fan feel overwhelming. Narrow down your search by deciding what criteria is most important to you. Here are a few things we considered while searching for the best fans:

Sound: The amount of noise a fan emits can make a big impact on customer satisfaction. Light sleepers may want a silent fan, while others prefer one that provides some white noise. If you’re trying to cool a larger space and you won’t be close to the fan, like in a workout room, more noise may be acceptable.

Fan Power: Again, this feature is highly dependent on where the fan will be located. The power of a fan is typically measured in cubic feet per minute or CFM and the higher the rating, the more powerful the fan or airflow. Airflow and cooling abilities also rely on the blade size of a fan, RPM, or rotations per minute, and pitch, since the more tilted the blade, the better airflow it produces. Industrial Fans Direct estimates that rooms measuring 200 to 300 square feet, like a bedroom or kitchen, require 2,000 to 3,000 CFM, while rooms measuring 300 to 450 square feet, like a master bedroom or living room, require 4,000 to 6,000 CFM. Rooms over 450 square feet can require up to 9,000 CFM for proper cooling.

Features: Fans have a wide range of price points and added features can play a big role in the price. When purchasing a fan, consider what features you want, such as a remote control, adjustable height and speed, timer, and whether you want the fan to oscillate.

Style: After considering sound, fan power and features, you’ll likely have a better idea of what style of fan you want. We’ve included a range of styles to fit several sizes and types of rooms. Tower and pedestal fans take up minimal floor space and can cool large areas. Personal fans are ideal for nightstands or desks and can cool small spaces. Tabletop fans and floor fans have the widest variety and can be large, industrial-style fans that are powerful and loud or chic, attractive décor pieces that provide air circulation and cooling capabilities.

How We Chose the Best Fans

Finding the best fan is dependent on several factors as we mentioned above. Once you’ve narrowed your search to the style and size of fan that works for your space, it can still be difficult to pick which fan is best. We’ve extensively researched all the fans on our list and only included highly rated fans from trusted brand names. All the fans on our list have a big following of satisfied customers and boast their own unique features that make them a worthwhile investment.

Whether you’re looking for a tall tower fan, a small floor fan, or something in between, we’ve got you covered with our list of the best fans.

1. Lasko Portable Electric 42″ Oscillating Tower Fan

BEST OVERALL

Affordable, powerful, sturdy and still easy to move, it doesn’t get much better than the Lasko Portable Electric 42″ Oscillating Tower Fan. SPY writer Allison Bowsher has owned this fan for four years and moved it between three very hot states (Florida, Texas and Arizona) and the fan has continued pumping out cool air without much sound pollution. All three speeds are quiet and for those who are extra sensitive to noise and sound, a nighttime setting automatically dims the control lights and decreases the fan speed. The Lasko Portable has a sturdy base that isn’t easily tipped over and is lightweight enough to move from room to room (or state to state). The Lasko Portable has several convenient features including a remote and multiple timer options. Widespread oscillation helps to quickly cool small to medium rooms and for less than $75, this is a tough fan to beat.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Dyson Pure Cool

SPLURGE-WORTHY

For a fan that will keep you cool and do so, so much more, it doesn’t get much better than the Dyson Pure Cool. The Pure Cool is a fan, air circulator and air purifier thanks to its HEPA filter, which captures 99.97 microns particles, including all the dust and pet dander that is constantly making you sneeze. The Pure Cool has all the features you could want in a fan, including a sleep timer, 10 air speed settings, automatic tip-over shut-off, oscillation and bladeless functionality, which makes it ideal for homes with kids and pets. Plus, it doesn’t get any quieter than the Pure Cool. It’s. So. Quiet.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme+ Stand Fan

QUALITY PICK

Light sleepers on a budget, this fan is for you. The Rowenta Turbo Silence Extreme+ Stand Fan has the word ‘silence’ in its name and it means it. The pedestal fan is uber quiet at its lowest speed and only emits slightly more noise at its top speed. There are five speeds in total to choose from, including a Natural Breeze Mode that simulates natural airflow and an energy-saving mode. An automatic timer shuts the fan off after eight hours and the Rowenta comes with remote control storage for the remote on the back of the fan. The Rowenta is one of our top pics for bedrooms because of its quiet operating sound, automatic oscillating feature, and pedestal design, which ensures the cool air reaches people in bed.

Courtesy of Amazon

5. NewAir Outdoor Misting Fan and Pedestal Fan

BEST OUTDOOR FAN

Don’t let hot air force you inside. The NewAir Outdoor Misting Fan and Pedestal Fan has everything customers could want in an outdoor fan, including metal fan blades that can cool up to 600 square feet by 10 degrees Fahrenheit thanks to its 2,800 CFMs. Customers can choose from three speeds, with the top speed felt from as far as 25 feet away from the fan. The oscillating fan even has a user-friendly misting function that simply requires a hookup to a hose. Quiet and compact, the NewAir takes up minimal floor space and has a pedestal design that helps raise cool air so customers can feel it whether seated or standing.

Courtesy of Target

6. Lasko Bladeless Oscillating Tower Fan

BEST FOR KIDS AND PETS

While the Dyson Pure Cool offers a safe, bladeless fan, it also comes at a high price. For customers who want a bladeless option without breaking the bank, there’s the Lasko Bladeless Oscillating Tower Fan. Ideal for homes with kids and pets, the Lasko Bladeless is a four-speed fan that is quiet and has an oscillating function, making it ideal for bedrooms and living rooms. A nighttime setting dims the fan’s lights and lowers the speed, another plus for bedroom use. The Lasko Bladeless has several safety and energy-efficient features, including an auto shut-off after eight hours and a sturdy 8.7” base that doesn’t take up more floor space. It also includes a remote control and a removable permanent air filter that can be cleaned for regular maintenance.

Courtesy of The Home Depot

7. Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator

BEST PERSONAL FAN

If you’re looking for a small fan to keep on a desk or nightstand, the Vornado Flippi V6 Personal Air Circulator is tiny but mighty. With a swivel base of only 5” by 5”, the Flippi doesn’t take up much room. Two speeds give customers the ability to enjoy a light breeze or a more robust blast of cool air. The Flippi has a retro aesthetic that helps it double as a décor piece and it can fold down when not in use to conceal the grill.

Courtesy of Target

8. Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan

TRAPS AIR POLLUTANTS

The last thing you want to do when it’s hot is move, and Lasko gets that. That’s why their tower fan has a remote control and is available in a Bluetooth option. It also comes with a fresh-air ionizer, which means the fan can emit negative ions that reduce static electricity and trap air pollutants. As for cooling power, Lasko describes it as being able to cool a humid room. The fan has three-speed settings and only emits a soft hum when on the highest setting. We also like that the fan has an energy-efficient timer that users can set for as little as 30 minutes and up to 7.5 hours.

Courtesy of Amazon

9. Honeywell HT-900 TurboForce Air Circulator Fan

SMALL BUT POWERFUL

In terms of the size-to-power ratio, Honeywell’s TurboForce fan is one of the best ones to get. It’s small enough to sit on a table right next to you, or you can put it on the floor and still feel the cooling from several feet away. The head pivots 90 degrees, so it’s easy to find the best angle that’ll keep you cool. Plus, the 90-degree pivot makes it easier to store — it can slide under the sofa during the cooler months. It runs fairly quietly, and there are three speed modes to choose from.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. BLACK+DECKER 16 Inches Stand Fan with Remote

HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE

Pedestal fans are a versatile option because they tend to be more widely adjustable — this Black + Decker fan has a height-adjustable stand, meaning you can find the right angle to keep you cool, whether you’re sitting on the couch or standing in the kitchen. It has an oscillating and tilt function, too. There’s a remote control, and the fan has three different speed settings. The fan is available in black or white and has the option of 16” or 18” blades for medium to large rooms. The smaller fan weighs only 10 pounds, making it easy to move from room to room and it will automatically shut off after 7.5 hours to conserve energy.

Courtesy of Amazon

11. Hurricane Box Fan

BEST BUDGET BOX

If you need powerful cooling for a large space, a box fan is without a doubt the best fan for you. The Hurricane is a great budget option, with large 20” blades and three different speeds to easily find the best setting for you. The bottom of the fan has adjustable feet, and there’s even a small space for cord management when the fan isn’t in use.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Honeywell QuietSet Whole Room Tower Fan

BEST SOUND FEATURES

Tall, sturdy and sleek, the Honeywell QuietSet tower fan is a great option for cooling medium rooms. It has an oscillating function and eight different speeds with clearly labeled sound levels to choose from, so you can find the setting that will please everyone. There’s also a remote control to turn it on and off without getting off the couch. The QuietSet has a dimmable feature, which we like for bedrooms. We also like that the fan has a handle for carrying and a sturdy base that does not take up much room, making it a good option for rooms with limited floor space.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. SkyGenius Battery Operated Clip on Mini Desk Fan

BEST FOR TRAVEL

If you’re someone who constantly finds themselves trying to find a seat near an air-conditioning unit or you just need a small and lightweight fan that is portable, we recommend the SkyGenius Battery Operated Clip on Mini Desk Fan. The tiny but mighty fan is great for users who want a discrete cooling unit or one that can travel with them. The SkyGenius has an impressive 10.5 ft./s speed and can rotate 360 degrees. The fan can run on batteries or on a USB charge for up to six hours. It can also continuously run if plugged into a USB port. The small and durable fan has a nonslip bottom and a large clip that makes it easy to attach to strollers, treadmills, computer monitors, tent poles, and other sturdy objects.

Courtesy of Amazon

15. B-Air FIRTANA-20X Floor Fan

BEST FOR GARAGES

If you need to regulate the temperature in an area that is especially difficult to cool, we recommend the B-Air FIRTANA-20X Floor Fan. Made tough and built to last, this 20-inch fan made from metal is ideal for garages and outdoor spaces, as well as attics and any hot rooms that need some relief. The fan comes with three-speed settings and can be tilted up and down 360 degrees. A handle provides a convenient way to move the fan. The B-Air has UL certification for safety.

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Vornado 630 Mid-Size Whole Room Air Circulator Fan

GOOD FOR AIR CIRCULATION

For the best fan that will cover a large space without taking up much room, we recommend the Vornado 630 Mid-Size Whole Room Air Circulator Fan. Using an Air Tensity spiral grill, the Vornado can push air up to 70 feet. An enclosed air duct and inlet air accelerator help move air quickly and can be set to one of the three speeds available on the manual control panel. Vortex Action helps to continually circulate the air in the room. An adjustable tilting head allows users to direct the airflow. The plug-in fan is built to meet all of the US voltage requirements.