Parents Swear By This “Magic” Leak-Proof Thermos With 40,000 Perfect Reviews on Amazon

I’m a parent to two kids, which means in their combined four years and nine months on earth, I’ve purchased approximately 37 reusable water bottles. Keep in mind that kids don’t use water bottles until they’re about 1.5-years-old, so that should provide a clearer picture as to just how difficult it is to find a kid-friendly water bottle that doesn’t leak, easily break or start to smell within a week. After speaking to other frustrated parents, reading countless reviews, and anxiously waiting by the door for my Amazon Prime boxes to arrive, I finally found a water bottle that my kids and I love — the Thermos Funtainer.

The reusable water bottle market is pretty saturated (water pun!) with options and not all of them are good. Heck, a lot of them barely qualify as mediocre. Thankfully, I’ve found the Thermos Funtainer, which lives up to its name. No one has fun when water bottles leak, and as a mom and product reviewer, I can verify that this is the leak-proof water bottle you’ve been looking for.

I’m not the only one who’s obsessed. Amazon shoppers describe this water bottle as “magical”, and it’s earned a rare 4.8-star rating even after more than 41,000 reviews.

Courtesy of SPY

Thermos Funtainer Review: At A Glance

Pros:

Leakproof (for real)

Several color and character options

Replacement straws available for purchase

Keeps drinks cold

Doesn’t hold smells or taste

Durable

Easy for kids to open

Convenient carrying handle

Cons:

Pricey if your child easily loses water bottles

Courtesy of Amazon

Thermos Funtainer: Why I Love It

Available in 12 and 16-ounce sizes, the Thermos Funtainer has a lot going for it. It has a stainless steel design that doesn’t hold odors, making it a great option for milk, juice, or smoothies. The vacuum-sealed design keeps drinks cold for up to 12 hours and has a wide mouth opening that makes it easy to add ice. The Thermos Funtainer is highly durable, another big plus for kids.

The push-button lid opener is easy for kids to use and the built-in handle is perfect for their small hands. I also like that it has a lid over the pop-up straw, helping to keep germs away. If your child is a biter like mine (only straws, thankfully), Thermos sells straw replacements that are easy to swap out.

The Thermos Funtainer is dishwasher safe and available in every color possible. Plus, Thermos has a huge lineup of character choices because, let’s be real – if the Funtainer isn’t available in Cocomelon/Batman/Peppa Pig/Frozen/whatever your child is into this month, all the other features are a moot point.