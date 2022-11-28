This Universal Socket Is the Perfect Gift for Dad and Amazon Is Practically Giving It Away for Cyber Monday

Heads up: We’ve found a steal of a deal while reviewing the top Cyber Monday sales of the year. For a limited time, the new Popsify Universal Socket Tool is priced at just $6.99 at Amazon.

Looking for one of the best gifts for dad this holiday season? Or maybe you've never met a pocket tool that didn't tempt you to hit that "Add To Cart" button. Well, we've got the perfect find for you. This universal socket tool is one of the best stocking stuffers we've seen all season long and it's currently on sale at an astounding 72% off during Cyber Monday.

That’s right, this incredibly useful tool is just under $7 right now, making for one of the best Cyber Monday deals we’ve seen all day.

But, how exactly does this tool work?

Built with 54 hardened steel springs, this contraption works to maneuver and adjust itself around a multitude of metric, wing nuts, broken nuts, stripped nuts, eye bolts, square nuts, hexes and most irregularly shaped pieces to the screwing job done with ease and control. In addition, this device comes with an extension that allows folks to place an electric drill or screwdriver for fast-paced jobs done in a breeze.

Because of its smaller size, this tool fits right into any toolbag without creating any space-related issues.

This is probably the best Cyber Monday deal on Amazon right now. Seriously, you simply can’t go wrong with that price point. We’re sure it’s going to become essential to his tool kit.

Currently, this is Amazon’s #1 new release in the “Hand Tools” category, and it would make a perfect stocking stuffer for any DIY-minded family members on your holiday shopping list. There are a lot of multitools and universal sockets for sale on Amazon in 2022, but it’s rare to find one at the sub-$10 price point.