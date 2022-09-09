Wall-Mounted Bottle Openers You’ll Proudly Display in Your Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

When you’re craving a cold soda or beer, there’s nothing more frustrating than not being able to open it. A wall-mounted bottle opener is preferable to a portable one, but why? Well, because you can avoid the frustration of going through kitchen drawers while guests are over or someone wants to make a toast.

A good quality wall-mounted bottle opener will open the bottle more effectively and have a look that seamlessly fits your home decor. Colorwise, consider matching your appliances or cabinet hardware. Unlike its portable counterpart, this installed opener will always be visible, and a guest can never misplace it.

The strongest material you can find is cast iron, although stainless steel and aluminum alloy are just as effective. Bottle cap removers are commonly attached to a wood or metal plaque. Themes are also something to consider when purchasing, especially for a home bar, man cave or game room. Most mounted bottle cap removers are intended for both outdoor and indoor usage.

If you are wondering how to install a wall-mount bottle opener, it’s a relatively straightforward process. Most of them come with pre-drilled holes directly on the openers, or the plaques they’re on can be drilled into your wall. Others have an adhesive backing. If you’re looking to install a DIY wall-mount bottle opener, follow this helpful tutorial.

Read more for the best wall-mounted bottle openers.

1. Siveit Wooden Bottle Opener

Stylish enough to go right in your kitchen or your entertainment room. This cast iron bottle opener is durable and convenient, catching all of the caps in the little wood basket below. It looks good and makes for easy cleanup too.

Courtesy of Amazon

2. Thirsty Solutions Wall Mounted Bottle Opener

This wall-mounted bottle opener gives an old-timey feel to whatever room you place it in. The all-wood backing and the wood cap catching bucket are unique and display a rustic look to your decor. And it provides a good reminder that it’s always beer o’clock.

Courtesy of Amazon

3. Eleymct Magnetic Beer Bottle Opener

Crack a cold one, and don’t worry about chasing the cap as it rolls around the floor, thanks to this excellent wall-mounted bottle opener. It can catch up to 30 caps before you need to clear off the wood plank. The bottle opener is customizable too. Cheers!

Courtesy of Amazon

4. Retro Vintage Style Wall Mounted Bottle Opener

If you’re not afraid of color, this pick is for you. Spruce up your space with one of these eight shade offerings, thanks to Etsy. Functional and retro, the hand-painted and distressed wall mounts make excellent gifts and are an easy way to revive decor.

Courtesy of Etsy

5. Frescorr Wall Mounted Antique Bottle Opener

The Jack Daniels logo etched in the heavy-duty cast iron bottle opener has an official and classic design that looks great in both bar areas or right in your kitchen. It comes with both screws you need to mount it too.

Courtesy of Amazon

6. Hodur Wall Plaque Bottle Opener

This funny and unique bottle opener speaks the truth, “beer is cheaper than therapy.” Get a good laugh and get your cold ones cracked open with the durable bottle opener mounted at the top of the wood plaque. It’s a fun gift idea for a wall-mounted bottle opener when you and your lads like to hang out.

Courtesy of Esty

7. Berardinelli Wall Mounted Bottle Opener With Glass Basket

This wall-mounted bottle opener looks classy. The glass cap catcher in front of the wired grate background below the wood provides so much visual contrast that we can’t get enough of this bottle opener. It simply would look great in any room in the house.

Courtesy of Wayfair

8. Jarvis Bottle Opener

This discrete bottle opener doesn’t necessarily mount to your wall but does under your table, which one could argue is an incredibly convenient place to put one. When you grab a beer, sit down and realize you don’t have a bottle opener on you – oh wait, there’s one right here! See, told you it was convenient.

Courtesy of Fully

9. RiteSune Rustic Hanging Beer Bottle Opener

This festive and unique bottle opener goes away from the classic cast iron or steel bottle openers mounted to a wood plank and adds a vibrant color and design. It throws out Day of The Dead vibes and provides color and contrast wherever you decide to mount it.

Courtesy of Amazon

10. Cap Catcher Bottle Wall Mount

A great personalized gift for your household or a friend. This unique bottle opener is made of all wood with a cast iron bottle opener. The large box catches and holds a ton of bottle caps. Of course, the customizable design you can choose to be etched into the wood makes this bottle opener stand out.

Courtesy of Etsy

11. MCS Bar None Open Drink Repeat Beer Bottle Opener

This unique wall-mounted bottle opener reminds you that life can be rather simple – open, drink and repeat. Crack open your cold one on the metal opener and let the cap fall into the metal catcher below. The wood grain backing around the light metal catcher looks rather clean too.

Courtesy of Amazon

12. Wodegift Skull Bottle Opener

Equal parts fun and a little scary, this Skull Bottle Opener creatively uses the wall mounting screws in the eye holes of the skull to make it look even more alive. The wood backing also has a magnet to catch bottle caps before they hit the ground. It’s one of the more unique wall-mounted bottle openers around.

Courtesy of Amazon

13. MAGCAP Wall-Mounted Magnetic Bottle Opener

Stop getting stuck searching the house for your long-lost bottle opener. There’s a reason why the MAGCAP magnetic bottle opener has so many outstanding reviews on Amazon. It’s convenient to use, durable and easy to install. The magnet removes the need for bottle cap cleanup. Its basic metal look (available in three shades) is anything but kitschy, and it’s 100% waterproof, making it suitable for outdoor usage. One buyer even mounted it on the side of their workbench in the garage.

Courtesy of Amazon

14. höfats Johnny Catch Magnet Beer Bottle Opener

The rust-proof Hofats Johnny Catch wall-mounted bottle opener has a sleek look and a large magnetic cap catcher that can hold up to 20 caps. Place it on an outdoor grill, wall, or bar — it easily mounts without any tools required, thanks to the strong double-sided tape on the back. Skeptical about the adhesive backing? A satisfied reviewer comments, “Adhesive is still going strong, shows no sign of wear with regular weekly use.”

Courtesy of Amazon

15. OSOPOLA Cast Iron Wall-Mounted Bottle Opener

If you’re looking for multiple bottle openers to cover different areas of your home, consider this cast iron set that’s available for an affordable price. It comes with self-tapping screws and has a vintage look without drawing too much attention. The small size makes these openers versatile, letting you place them indoors or outdoors. Quality is competitive for the cost — one Amazon review reads: “They have a heavy feel, so it doesn’t feel like a cheap product.”

Courtesy of Amazon

16. Design Toscano Cast Iron Grizzly Bear Wall-Mount Bottle Opener

This cast iron grizzly bear bottle opener will look impressive on your walls, ideal for a cottage or anywhere that you want to provide a rustic vibe. With its aged gold color and metallic finish, this beer opener was inspired by vintage beer collectibles and was designed to look like an authentic antique. Worried about how gold it is? This reviewer shares, “ It’s got a slight highlight of gold in the metal and is the perfect size to be noticeable but at the same time blend [in].”

Courtesy of Amazon

17. YicUik Wooden Wall-Mounted Basketball Bottle Opener

NBA fans will love this metal basketball mounted on an attractive wood backing. It comes complete with a cap catcher in the form of a woven basketball net. Beer and basketball lovers alike will get a kick out of this creative beverage accessory.

Courtesy of Amazon

18. Re:p Cast Iron Longhorn Steer Skull Wall-Mount Bottle Opener

Anybody who loves Western desert decor or an aged, vintage-inspired finish will appreciate this Longhorn Steer Skull wall-mounted bottle opener. This accent piece comes with predrilled holes, and while it doesn’t feature a built-in magnet to catch caps, you can always get creative and use this customer’s hack: “I stuck a tiny but strong magnet under the nose, and it grabs the caps after you pop them off. “

Courtesy of Amazon

Pour Up the Best IPA Beer the Next Time You Reach for a Cold One