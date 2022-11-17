Is Walmart Plus Worth It? Everything You Need To Know + How It Stacks Up To Amazon Prime

Move over Amazon Prime, Walmart Plus and its impressive benefits are here to give you some major competition.

Although the service has been around since 2020, Walmart Plus recently stepped up its offerings to give shoppers a more convenient and efficient way to shop during the holiday season.

With Walmart Plus, members receive early access to upcoming sales promotions, deals, and discounts on fuel across partnering gas stations as well as a simplified “no concerns” return policy that makes returning unwanted items a more streamlined process.

Subscribers that live in New York, California, or Tulsa, Oklahoma are also eligible for free grocery delivery.

During the holidays, Walmart has really made a push to satisfy its customer base, sharing perks, as well as the best Black Friday Walmart deals, that people would, once upon a time, stand in line outside the store for such as electronics. home, toys, apparel, and more.

Walmart Plus members get early access to the best Walmart’s Black Friday sales hours before they’re released to the public, giving them extra time to shop before having to fight over the season’s most popular products.

To help you decide whether Walmart Plus is right for you and learn all about how it compares to Amazon Prime, we created a guide of all its pros and cons below.

What is Walmart Plus?

Walmart Plus is a paid subscription service that helps you purchase products at Walmart. With it, you can receive benefits when shopping at Walmart-owned companies such as Sam’s Club, Jet.com, and Bonobos.

Some of Walmart Plus’ benefits include:

Unlimited deliveries on in-store orders of $35 or more.

Free next-day and two-day shipping on items from Walmart.com with no minimum fee.

Savings of up to 10 cents per gallon at 14,000+ Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, and Murphy stations.

Scan-and-go app feature for in-store shoppers.

Free Paramount+ Essential Plan subscription.

Free six months of Spotify Premium through March of 2023.

Early access to the Walmart Black Friday Deals.

No concerns return policy

Walmart Rewards program allows you to earn loyalty points when shopping in-store and online to be redeemed on future purchases at Walmart.

Add-ons like Direct-to-Fridge Delivery are also available in some locations for an additional cost.

How Much Does Walmart Plus Cost?

Walmart Plus costs $98 for its annual plan or $12.95 monthly. There’s currently a free, 30-day trial membership to help you get started.

If you choose the monthly plan, it’s important to note that you’ll be charged $12.95 per month or $156 a year. However, the annual membership will cost you just $98 for the year, offering a savings of $58. Also, keep in mind that there are no refunds if you cancel your Walmart+ membership early.

Does Walmart Plus Have A Free Trial?

Yes, Walmart offers a free 30-day trial membership of Walmart Plus. Sign up below to take it for a test run.

Walmart Plus vs. Amazon Prime

At $98 for the annual plan, Walmart Plus is less expensive than Amazon Prime, which costs $139 annually. However, it doesn’t offer the same level of benefits as Prime.

Like Amazon Prime, Walmart Plus has free two-day shipping — and sometimes one-day shipping on eligible items. But benefits such as Prime Video, Twitch, or Amazon Fresh aren’t available with Walmart Plus.

Despite these limitations, Walmart Plus offers the benefit of having numerous brick-and-mortar stores across the country where shoppers can take advantage of Walmart Plus features such as mobile scan and discounts on gas.

Walmart Plus also provides a free Paramount+ Essential Plan subscription as well as free six months of Spotify Premium through March of 2023, which certainly helps to level the playing field when comparing it to Amazon Prime.

That said, it may be advantageous to consider investing in both memberships, especially if you live near a Walmart, as many people do.

How To Get Walmart Plus

You can join Walmart Plus below or by going to their online sign-up page.