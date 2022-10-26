The Best Way Day Deals: Save on Wayfair and AllModern, Today and Tomorrow Only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

These days, you can pretty much count on there being big sales well before Black Friday. There was Prime Day and Prime Day Part II, AKA the Early Access Sale, and competitors like Target and Walmart offered their own competing sales. Right now, Wayfair is offering its own version of Prime Day, which it’s calling Way Day. Like the Prime Early Access Sale, Way Day is actually a two-day event, which extends from today, the 26th to tomorrow, the 27th. Unlike the Prime Early Access Sale, however, Way Day is a much catchier name.

Wayfair has always been a great resource to buy furniture online, ranging from bigger ticket items like couches and fridges to basics and accents like bedding and throw pillows. Wayfair is typically a good value, but Way Day makes things even better. It’s a good time to act if you’ve been considering upgrading your old furniture, if you’re planning a move, or if you just have an empty wall to fill.

Wayfair’s styles admittedly aren’t always the most hip or trendy, but the good news is that Wayfair’s other sites are also having deals. Design-focused brands AllModern, Joss and Main and Birch Lane are all owned by Wayfair, and they’re also offering discounts across the board. If your tastes skew mid-century modern, modern, or rustic, these brands have you covered. You can check out the Wayfair, AllModern, Joss and Main, and Birch Lane deals on their sites, or check out our top picks below.

Geraldton 85” Upholstered Sofa

43% OFF!

Couches are a big investment, but right now, Wayfair is dropping the price of this 85″ sofa by 43% to less than $700. It has removable back cushions and legs made from genuine wood.

Joss and Main Mojito Solid Wood TV Stand

48% OFF

Did you buy a big screen TV during Prime Day? Need somewhere to put it? This TV stand from Joss and Main accommodates TVs up to 78″, and it has plenty of internal storage for stashing away that Blu-Ray collection you wouldn’t dare part with. It’s nearly half off, as well.

AllModern Chen Bar & Counter Stool (Set of 2)

$100 OFF

One way to save space is by swapping out your dining table for a bar or breakfast nook. These Bauhaus-inspired stools are the perfect way to outfit your space, and the cushions are available in a range of colors. They’re on sale for as much as $100 off.

AllModern Blu Dot Perch Loveseat

35% OFF

This loveseat may be designed for outdoor use, but frankly, it’s stylish enough to use indoors, too. It’s made from a metal and teak frame with comfortable cushions. If you are using this loveseat outdoors, the frame and cushions are built to withstand the elements. The cushions are made from mildew-resistant and fade-resistant Sunbrella fabric, while the teak slats are naturally durable.

Birch Lane Hinton Dining Table

OVER $300 OFF

If your tastes skew toward farmhouse or rustic, then you should check out Birch Lane’s offerings. This dining table has a picnic-table-inspired look that’ll make fine meals and casual breakfasts alike more fun. The top is made from solid wood, while the base is solid wood and engineered wood. Currently, it’s on sale for $685.

Petrin Modern Button Tufted Armchair

43% OFF

It’s a good time to buy seating from Wayfair. This basic modern armchair is 43% off its $459 list price, dropping it down to $259.99. It’s available in over a half dozen colors, too.

Le Creuset Heritage Stoneware Set of 2 Square Dishes

21% OFF

Even if the savings aren’t massive, if we see a discount on Le Creuset, we take note. These square dishes are made from stoneware and come in a set of two. They’re durable and easy to care for, too. They’re suitable for freezer, oven, microwave, broiler, dishwasher and metal utensils. They’re versatile dishes for baking, cooking or just serving.

Helmick 6 – Drawer Dresser

47% OFF

Has your t-shirt collection outgrown your closet? It happens. Make more room with this drawer dresser, which has a sleek and simple look with six drawers. Five colors are available, and the dresser is discounted by nearly half.

