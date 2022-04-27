Wayfair Way Day 2022: Everything We Know About the Major Shopping Event So Far

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Thanks to Wayfair, now is the time to spruce up your home with some new furnishings for indoor and outdoor use. Shopping for a home can sometimes be expensive, but thanks to the deals going on during Wayfair Way Day 2022, there’s plenty opportunity to save.

Much like Amazon Prime Day, which is rumored to take place in July of this year, Wayfair’s Way Day will see some of the biggest price drops of the year. Wayfair Way Day 2021 saw steep discounts on outdoor furniture, beds and robot vacuum cleaners, and we expect this year to be just as good, if not better. Wayfair Way Day, Amazon Prime Day and other shopping events such as these are the perfect time to shop for high-quality items.

SPY editors are always on the lookout for the best deals and as professionals in this space, we definitely know a great bargain when we see one, especially when it comes to home furnishings. From the living room and bedroom to the kitchen, bathroom and even the backyard, the markdowns are sure to be in abundance across all categories for Wayfair Way Day 2022.

You’ll find many necessities such as bedding, towels, headboards, outdoor grills and vacuum cleaners among other hot ticket items for your home. During Way Day, you’ll undoubtedly see huge discounts on products such as these as well as home decor pieces, wall art and other accents that’ll help revamp your home.

Consider this your guide to Wayfair Way Day 2022 and all that it has to offer, including when it begins and the best deals to shop this year.

What Is Wayfair Way Day?

Way Day is Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year. During this shopping event, Wayfair drops prices on big-ticket items such as furniture, bedding, cutlery and other houseware items with new deals popping up every six hours. Deals are expected to be up to 80% percent off their retail price and free shipping is included on everything.

When Is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

Wayfair Way Day is the retailer’s largest sale of the year and is happening on April 27 and April 28, 2022. Though Wayfair is always a great destination for quality and affordable furniture and home goods, now is the time to purchase that couch or bed frame you’ve been eyeing. The best Wayfair Way Day deals unfortunately won’t last very long.

What You Expect From Wayfair Way Day

Wayfair Way Day shoppers can expect to see up to 80% off select items as well as a plethora of limited-time flash deals. There will be major discounts on homewares and necessities such as cutlery, bedding, air fryers, bbq grills, kitchen utensils and more.

The Best Deals To Shop During Wayfair Way Day

Way Day 2022 kicks off today (April 27), so now is the time to dive in and find yourself some deals! We’ve highlighted a handful of noteworthy Way Day deals below but don’t stop there. The retailer is pushing nearly endless deals today and tomorrow to help you outfit your home in style, and all at a healthy discount.

Cloer Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

What’s not to love about this beautiful button-tufted bed? It’s made of linen-like fabric with plush foam cushioning with hinged side rails and a low footboard. Offered in plenty of colors, it’s simple to assemble and is up to 64% off during Way Day 2022.

64% off

Fiorillo Square Arm Loveseat

Give your home a mid-century makeover with this beautifully designed loveseat. Made of faux cognac-hued leather, it features square arms and rolled toss pillows with flared wood legs for a streamlined and clean look. On sale for $430 during Wayfair’s Way Day event, it’s certainly a great buy.

10% off

Hampton Forge Skandia Karlstad Ash – 4 Piece Cutlery Set

The Karlstad Cutlery Set by Skandia will be a great addition to any kitchen, helping you to meal prep and cut foods with ease. The wooden handles are modern while offering a touch of rustic appeal, while the laser-etched patterned blades are sharp enough to slice through the toughest cuts of meat. In this set, which is on sale for $30 during Way Day, you’ll get one carving knife, a paring knife, a steak knife and a utility knife.

Only $30

Odessa Ceramic Pot Planter

Right now, you can get 78% off this mid-century ceramic pot planter. It comes with a stand made from solid wood in a natural finish and a lovely ceramic pot with a drainage hole and plug to prevent water leakage. Choose from seven different variations to match your home’s aesthetic.

78% off

