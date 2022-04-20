Amazon Is Selling This Top-Rated Ergonomic Office Chair for $111 Less Than Everyone Else

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Last week we published our guide to the world’s best ergonomic office chairs, and we didn’t just pick a bunch of random chairs from Amazon and Wayfair. Our ergonomic chair reviewer personally tested about a dozen chairs and spoke to spinal surgeons (among other experts) to understand why some chairs are better than others. In our review, we named the Steelcase Series 1 office chair one of the top options. Not only that, but the Steelcase Series 1 is one of the only ergonomic office chairs we found that costs under $500. This famous office chair is featured prominently in virtually every guide to the best office furniture, and we’ve got some very good news for anyone that needs to upgrade their office setup.

It appears that Amazon has permanently lowered the price of the Steelcase Series 1 chair to $375.08, which is $111 cheaper than the normal retail price. If you were to go to the Steelcase website to buy this chair, you’d have to pay the full retail price of $486. In fact, we checked every retailer we could find that lists this particular model for sale, and no one even comes close to matching the new Amazon price.

What’s interesting? Normally, when Amazon discounts a price, they show the normal retail price and the percentage discount, but that’s no longer the case. The Amazon product page simply lists $375.08 as the full retail price, which is a move we sometimes see on Amazon when a product is getting a permanent price change. We can’t guarantee this price will last forever, but if we had to guess, it’s going to stick around a while.

For comparison, Steelcase, Wayfair, Best Buy, West Elm and other office furniture retailers are charging at least $486-$492 for the Series 1. Even eBay is selling used versions of this office chair for more than Amazon’s price.

Plus, we browse Amazon deals professionally, so you can trust SPY.com when we tell you a deal is worth your time and money. And this deal definitely is. So if you’re looking for an ergonomic office chair that’s famously comfortable and doesn’t cost $2,000, the Steelcase Series 1 is your best bet.

Keep in mind that only select colors of this office chair are discounted to $375, and right now only the models with carpet wheels are available for this price. Still, if your work-from-home office setup is missing ergonomic support, then this is the perfect excuse to upgrade. And for those of us returning to the office in 2022, this is exactly the type of chair you need to inspire envy in all of your coworkers, if you’re into those types of passive-aggressive mind games.

Interested in seeing even more color options and customizing the chair to your preferences? Then head to the Steelcase online store to order a unique-to-you chair. Just remember that you’ll have to order from Amazon to take advantage of the new lower price.

There are a few other famous office chairs — the Herman Miller Aeron, for one — but these chairs are rarely available for sale on Amazon. If they are, they’re often sold by third-party storefronts that have jacked up the price by a few hundred dollars. However, this Steelcase Series 1 is sold and fulfilled by Amazon itself, which is why you’re getting such a great deal.

