Breaking: YETI Joins the Prime Early Access Event With Up to 50% Off Drinkware

Here at SPY, we believe that you simply can’t go wrong with one of the best YETI gifts. So much so that you can catch something from YETI in just about every single one of our Christmas gift guides this year.

But, here’s the problem with YETI. From the best coolers to insulated drinkware, we’re constantly searching out YETI alternatives simply because it is way too expensive. Sure, we’ll allow ourselves to splurge from time to time, but there’s no better feeling on this Earth than when YETI products go on sale. And, today, that’s finally happening.

And if you need some holiday gifting inspiration, then let us help you out…

Hint: these lower-cost YETI goodies are perfect stocking stuffer ideas!

As you might already know, we’re smack dab at the end of Prime Day part two AKA Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. At the beginning of yesterday October 11, Amazon brought the best Prime Day deals back to kick the shopping season off a little early this year. Now, these deals are only lasting until the end of today, October 12.

It was just today when we realized that YETI decided to join in on the fun and list some of their most desirable drinkware products on sale at up to 50% off until the end of the day. So, you can pretty much expect that we’re going to pick one up in every single color.

YETI rarely ever puts its products on sale, so this is some serious news. Currently, we’re seeing price drops for YETI products on five of our favorites: the YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler, the Rambler 14 oz Mug, the Rambler 12 oz Colster Slim Can Insulator for hard seltzers, the Rambler 16 oz Colster Tall Can Insulator for tallboys and the Rambler 10 oz Lowball.

Currently, you can pick up a multitude of colors that will keep any drink cold for hours and hours on end. This makes for a great time to snag a YETI stainless steel drinkware option as one of the best Prime Day Christmas gifts this year, so don’t keep yourself waiting. Check out everything for sale from YETI now below.