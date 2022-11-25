Skip to main content
All-Clad Cookware Sets Start At Just $56 for Black Friday if You Act Fast

stainless steel All Clad pan with meat and vegetables in the oven
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Even with trendy new cookware brands cropping up all the time (many of which we love!), it’s hard to beat the classics. And it doesn’t get more classic than All-Clad. All-Clad is an American cookware brand founded in 1971, and the brand pioneered innovations in metal bonding, resulting in cookware that’s famously durable. It’s the reason that All-Clad is trusted in professional kitchens and by home cooks alike. It’s also the reason All-Clad is pretty expensive. But for Black Friday, you can score All-Clad nonstick pans for nearly half off.

In terms of performance, All-Clad pans strike the perfect balance. They heat evenly across the surface and are very durable, so you can use them for years to come. In much the same way Lodge is associated with cast iron, All-Clad is best known for stainless steel. But the brand also makes a great non-stick pan, which is on sale right now on Amazon.

We’ve got all of the details on Amazon’s All-Clad Black Friday sale below. If your Christmas wish list includes some new cookware sets, then we recommend jumping on these deals before someone else does!

Save Up To 50% on All-Clad for Black Friday

Shop Amazon’s All-Clad Black Friday Sale

You can get a set of two All-Clad nonstick pans for $55, which is half off the list price of $110. The pans are made with three layers and are PFOA free. The hard anodized aluminum construction makes for a durable, non-reactive surface that heats up quickly. The base of the pan is stainless steel, meaning you can use it with induction cooktops. The nonstick pans come in a set of two; one is 8″ and the other is 10″.

There are other deals to be had on All-Clad cookware for Black Friday. If you want a classic stainless steel pan, Bloomingdale’s has one on offer for $100, which is $80 off the list price. The 10″ pan also comes with a stainless steel lid. The stainless steel pan is also made in the US from three-ply 18/10 stainless steel. Even on sale, it’s a steep price for a pan, but it’s built to last a lifetime. That might be why All-Clad offers a manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty.

Whether you’ll be cooking for the whole family for the holidays, or you just want a way to make a grilled cheese for one, All-Clad’s pans have you covered.

all clad cookware set
black friday savings

All-Clad Nonstick Cookware Set, 8-Pieces

$251.99 $373.73 33% off

Buy Now On Amazon

+Dishwasher safe, PFOA-free cookware
+Oven safe up to 500-degrees F

Cook Like A Pro With All-Clad, Which Is On Sale For Black Friday
two piece set

All-Clad Non Stick Cookware Set

$55.96 $109.98 49% off

Buy Now On Amazon

+Oven Safe up to 500 F
+PFOA Free nonstick
+Dishwasher safe

Cook Like A Pro With All-Clad, Which Is On Sale For Black Friday
built to last

All-Clad d3 Stainless 10" Fry Pan with Lid

+Tri-ply construction
+Induction friendly
+Oven safe up to 600 F

