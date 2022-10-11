This All-Clad 5-Piece Cookware Set Is Just $100 During The Prime Early Access Sales Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Here at SPY, we’re all about deals. And no one on the internet is a better purveyor of deals than Amazon. The e-commerce giant always has discounts on top-rated products, and their two-day Prime Early Access Sale event has brought even steeper discounts from some of our favorite brands.

All-Clad is one of our favorite high-quality cookware brands that makes some of the best stuff available, including this hard anodized 5-piece set available for 50% off during the Prime Early Access Sale, a.k.a Prime Day 2.0. There are many Prime Day kitchen deals worth checking out, and many more are sure to drop during the next two days, but we wanted to highlight this one since All-Clad prices this low don’t come around that often.

All-Clad 5-Piece Anodized Cookware Set

The set includes an 8-inch pan, as well as 10-inch and 12-inch fry pans, both with tempered glass lids.

All three are made with heavy-gauge aluminum coated in three layers of nonstick material, are compatible with all cooktops and are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re made with riveted handles for easy gripping and the variety of sizes will set up a new cook or a seasoned chef in a new apartment nicely.